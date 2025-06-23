April 4 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis (2025)

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) BONJOUR LA VILLE did not show her best on a soft track last time. She had previously done much better and can bounce back.

Stablemate (7) MIND FREEZE ran well twice. Can contest the finish.

(4) BUDDLEJA is a nicely bred filly that could score on debut.

(2) AUGUSTA ROSSO represents the Richard Fourie-Alan Greeff team and she would not be a surprise winner on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) BLOWN AWAY was beaten by a decent looking sort and can go one better this time.

(8) WINTER WARFARE is improving. Will fight out the finish.

(1) ACTION AMERICA lost no marks on debut and could improve.

(3) IVO MONDO is a One World newcomer who could be above average and an eye on the betting will be a guide to his chances.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) ASINANTANGA has looked unlucky at his local starts and with luck in running, can go one better.

(3) GRAND ALLEGRO improved on local debut and should fight out the finish once again.

(6) MR FOX disappointed on local debut but can do a lot better this track and distance.

(5) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B is holding form and can be competitive again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) LUNA HALO has always been at her very best over this course and distance and is weighted to win this race.

(2) GIMME'S LASSIE is clearly a lot better than her last run would suggest and can bounce back to be a threat.

(3) ESSENTIAL is holding her form. Will be right there in the mix.

(4) AS FATE HAS IT can get into the mix of things this distance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(14) GLOBAL BANKER continues to have a drop in his merit rating but with a 4kg claim he may attempt start-to-finish tactics.

(1) STRATA won a good race last time and could be a threat again even after a penalty for that win.

(3) MUNCHKIN is holding form and has a winning chance.

(5) CRUZADOR and (6) GUARDING THE WALL can both win when they are in the right mood.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) DRESSEDTOTHENINES makes her debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(7) SMASHING has been good of late at this centre and has a winning chance.

(4) SEE YOU IN A BIT goes well with blinkers. Keep safe.

(8) COLD TRUTH, (12) KOMESANS PASSION and (12) FULL OF MAGIC are all capable of scoring.

Race 7 (2,800m)

(4) JOY AND PEACE has yet to go this far but was a good winner when put over 2,400m last year and stable jockey Fourie in the irons and that could tell the story for this race.

(2) BOURNEMOUTH is seeking a hat-trick after some solid wins and will be a danger.

(1) FIREALLEY is in good form and can contest the finish.

(3) ZATARA MAGIC is a game front-runner who will not go down without a fight.

Race 8 (2,000m)

The usual difficult last race handicap.

(2) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS is holding form and can fight out the finish yet again.

(1) HAARLEM is improving and has a winning chance.

(5) ORANJEMUND is better than his last run would suggest and could surprise.

(14) FUTURE OF ENERGY has improved of late and could do even better this time around.