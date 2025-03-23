Arc4Health Device Charger - MedicalSupplies.co.uk (2025)

Ensuring your Arc4Health Microcurrent Device is fully charged means you can continue to enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge microcurrent pain relief. That's why having a replacement charger around is handy. TheArc4Health Microcurrent Device Chargeris compatible with all Arc4Health devices made from 2022 onwards and comes in useful in situations where the original charger is misplaced or damaged.
What's Included?
- 1 x Charger
Convenient Replacement Part
The Arc4Health Replacement Charger is provided as part of theArc4Health Microcurrent Pain Management System. This replacement charger means there's no need to waste money on repurchasing a full kit if the original charger is broken or lost.
What Is the Arc4Health Wall Charger For?
The Arc4Health Wall Charger connects to the Microcurrent Therapy Device to ensure it can be recharged and used for up to 30 hours on a single charge. The device sends microcurrents through your body, encouraging ATP production to heal injuries and prevent pain.
Key Features and Benefits
- Replacement charger for the Arc4Health Microcurrent Pain Management Kit
- Provides up to 30 hours of charge for the Microcurrent Therapy Device
- Device helps to manage a number of injuries and chronic illnesses
- Can help reduce the chance of recurrence and reinjury
- Non-invasive recovery method meaning no pulses can be felt
Compatible with Arc4Health Devices From 2022 Onwards
Arc4Health changed their connectors in 2022, so older devices are not compatible with the charger. To make sure your device is compatible with the charger, please find your Microcurrent Therapy Kit and check the colour of the connector at the end of the charger. If the connector is white, it is compatible. If the connector is black, your device will not be compatible with this charger.
Can I Use the Arc4Health Device While it is on Charge?
No. Please ensure the device is fully charged before using it.
How Long Does it Take to Fully Charge the Device?
If charging your device from completely empty, it should be fully charged within 4-5 hours. This will provide up to 30 hours of use, which makes up roughly 10 uses.
How Do I Know How Much Charge My Device Has Left?
The level of battery charge the device has is indicated by the corresponding number of flashing green lights:
- One light: 25% charge
- Two lights: 50% charge
- Three lights: 75% charge
- Four lights: 100% charge
Once all of the lights have gone out, the delivery unit is fully charged.
Can I Charge the Device Before the Battery is Drained?
Please do not charge the device after each use as this can shorten the devices battery life. Instead, run the battery down completely between charges.
What Can the Arc4Health Microcurrent Therapy Kit Help With?
The Microcurrent Therapy System can help address the following:
- Chronic pain
- Arthritis
- Back pain
- Inflammation
- MCAS
- Long-Covid
- Calf strain
- Fibrosis
- Migraines
- Knee pain
- Lumbago
- Muscle stress
- Neck pain
- Neuralgia
- Osteoarthritis
- Postherpetic
- Neuralgia
- Rheumatism
- Sciatica
- Shoulder pain
- Spondylosis
- Sports injuries
- Tennis elbow
- Tenosynovitis
- Wrist pain
How Do I Use the Arc4Health Microcurrent Device?
The Arc4Health Device is designed to slot in to the pouch on the Arc4Health Arm Strap, and can be used for three hours at a time.
Once the device is strapped to the desired area, simply follow the following steps to get the device started:
- Hold down the left button on the device for three seconds to turn it on
- Press and release the same button quickly to choose a programme
- Finally, press and release the right button quickly to start.
What Programmes Does the Microcurrent Pain Management System Have?
The Microcurrent System features four different settings to address pain management. they are as follows:
- P1 (Acute Phase): Pain management for pain that has lasted less than 12 weeks- use daily for two weeks
- P2 (Chronic Phase):Pain management for pain that has lasted more than 12 weeks - use daily for one week
- P3 (Acute Phase):Tissue repair for injuries that have lasted less than 12 weeks - use daily for two weeks
- P4 (Chronic Phase):Tissue repair for injuries that have lasted more than 12 weeks - use daily for one week
What Is Microcurrent Therapy?
Microcurrent therapy is the process of using microcurrents to increase the production of the molecule ATP in the human body. Increasing the production of this molecule is proven to increase the rate of recovery and reduce the level of pain during that recovery. Arc4Health has been used by sports starts and ordinary people during periods of increased pain and injury.
What's the Science Behind Microcurrent Therapy?
Microcurrent therapy supports the body's naturally occurring bio-currents in order to boost the production of something called Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) within cells. ATP is the molecule that is behind the process of pain management and tissue repair. By sending microcurrents through the body, Microcurrent Therapy increases the production of ATP, therefore accelerating the body's own natural recovery.
Researchhas proven that by increasing the production of ATP you can help to accelerate injury recovery and bring pain relief.
Microcurrent Therapy vs TENS
Microcurrent therapy is very different to TENS in a number of ways. In fact, their only similarity is that they are both forms of electrotherapy. Microcurrent therapy uses a current that is 1,000 times lower, meaning you cannot feel the device when it is being used. TENS blocks pain, whereas microcurrent works to address the inflammation that causes the pain. This means that while TENS if better for instant pain-relief, microcurrent therapy aims to repair tissue, offering a more long term solution to chronic pain.
How Long Do I Use Arc4Health For?
It's recommended that you use Arc4Health for up to three hours a day. That is per day, and there's no limit on how many days that you can use Arc4Health for. Should you want to wear the device for up to three weeks while recovering from a broken ankle, then you can.
Are There Any Side Effects While Using Arc4Health?
There have been no dangerous side effects associated with Arc4Health. Some users have reported feeling a higher level of thirst after excessive use. If this is the case for you, we would recommend that you stay well hydrated and drink plenty of water.
What Size Is the Arc4Health Device?
The Arc4Health Device is incredibly discreet, and is suitable for fitting under clothes, on arms and on legs. Full dimensions are as follows:
- Dimensions (WxDxL): 45 x 15 x 105mm
What Are the Contraindications Of the Arc4Health Device?
There is a list of contraindications that we would recommend you are made aware of before use. We also suggest that you speak to a doctor if you think that your condition may be impacted by using Arc4Health. Contraindications include:
- Cardiac pacemakers, implanted defibrillators, or any other implanted electrical device
- Not to be used on babies/infants/children
- Not to be used when pregnant
- Suspected or diagnosed epilepsy
- Suspected or diagnosed cancer of any type
- Suspected or diagnosed heart disease or heart conditions of any type
- Do not use the device if you have a latex or rubber allergy as some of the component parts and consumables may contain latex




