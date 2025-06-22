Are hair relaxers reversible? (2025)

Author: Desiree Brown|Last update: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Since chemical processing is known to have long-term effects, you're probably wondering if hair relaxers are permanent. The simple answer is no. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, curly hair relaxers should be repeated every two to three months to keep strands straight, and only to new growth.

Can you reverse relaxer damage?

Unfortunately, a relaxer permanently alters the texture of your hair. The only way to get rid of it is to either grow it out and gradually cut off the relaxed ends (or grow it to a certain point and cut all of the relaxed ends) or just shave your hair off and start over.

Does your hair go back to normal after a relaxer?

Relaxers are permanent, so whatever parts of your hair that have been in contact with a relaxer will never grow back naturally. Therefore, at some point in time your hair must be cut off to above the demarcation line. If you're not willing to go for the big chop, the next step is to do regular trims of your hair.

Is hair loss from relaxers reversible?

You might also get sores on your scalp following a relaxer session, in addition to the burning. That difficult situation may result in infection or permanent hair loss due to relaxer use.

Can relaxers permanently damage hair follicles?

One of the immediate dangers of hair relaxers is the potential for chemical burns and scalp irritation. These products can cause permanent damage to the scalp and hair follicles, leading to hair loss and scalp infections.

The TRUTH About Hair Relaxers

Does hair grow back after drug induced hair loss?

Drug-induced hair loss is usually reversible after interruption of treatment. The prevalence and severity of alopecia depend on the drug as well as on individual predisposition.

How to reverse hair relaxer?

Can You Strip a Relaxer From Hair? The only answer to this question is "no." "There really is no such thing as stripping relaxer from hair because once texture has been removed, you can't put it back," says Branch. "Any such process would significantly damage hair further.

What happens to your hair when you stop getting relaxers?

Once you fully transition, you will find your natural curls may become drier much faster than your straight relaxed hair. Even though your relaxed ends will eventually go, it is still important to keep your strands from top to bottom moisturised. After all, your hair is still on your head.

How do I get my natural hair back after relaxing?

Apply a heat-protecting product, and be gentle where your natural hair meets your relaxed hair, because it's prone to breakage. Trim an inch of relaxed hair every six to eight weeks. Month 6: With two to three inches of new growth, you can now see your natural curl pattern.

How can I repair my hair after relaxer damage?

How to Repair Hair After Relaxer Damage

Wash with a Nourishing Shampoo. ... Apply a Sumptuous Conditioner. ... Repair with a Leave-In Treatment. ... Moisturize and Seal Dry Relaxed Hair. ... Detangle with a Wide-Tooth Comb. ... Avoid Blow-Drying Soaking Wet Hair. ... Use the Gentlest Hair Color Products. ... Sleep with Silk Pillowcases and Hair Wraps.

How long does it take for a relaxer to grow out of your hair?

Some people grow their hair out to a certain length, while other cut the relaxer off sooner. On average most people transition for 6 months to 2 years.

Can you undo the effects of hair relaxers?

The answer for this is simple, you can't. When hair is relaxed the chemical bonds in hair are permanently dissolved. This process cannot be reversed in order to become natural. If you want to go natural you can either transition, big chop or do the stepped chop.

What neutralizes a relaxer?

Neutralizing shampoos and lotions create an acid-alkali neutralization reaction to balance the high pH of hydroxide hair relaxers. This process produces water and a salt, restoring the hair's natural acidity and preventing damage. It is crucial for hair health and treatment effectiveness.

Can you reverse perm damage?

Yes, if you wash it right away. Use a conditioner to hydrate your hair and protect it from any damage. If it's been longer than 2 days, you may not be able to undo a perm. The best thing to do for your hair is to use deep conditioning treatments for moisture.

Can relaxer permanently damage hair?

It can even burn your skin, cause permanent damage to the scalp and lead to hair loss. Hair relaxers have been in use since the early 1900s and are one of the most popular styling products among African American women.

How can I relax my hair without a relaxer?

Hair Relaxer Alternatives: Safer Ways to Straighten Your Hair and Protect Your Health

Blow-drying. Rather than using a hair relaxer, blow-drying your hair might prove helpful. ... Heat styling. Simple and easy-to-do, heat styling is also a reliable way to straighten hair. ... Keratin treatments. ... Oil treatment. ... Silicone cream.

Can relaxed hair go back to natural without cutting?

If maintaining length is your preference, know that it is possible to transition to natural hair without doing a big chop. But whether you decide to cut or not, mentally prepare for it to take some time for your natural curls to come in and shape up.

Does hair relaxer go away?

The simple answer is no. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, curly hair relaxers should be repeated every two to three months to keep strands straight, and only to new growth.

Can you reverse a texturizer?

Well, as hard as it may be to hear, you simply can't. In essence, texturizers are very similar to relaxers. As compared to perms, you leave texturizers in for less time (5-10 minutes rather than around 20 minutes”>, and it tends to loosen the curl pattern rather than rid your hair of its natural texture completely.

Can a relaxer melt hair if it is used incorrectly?

Chemical hair relaxing is the process or service that rearranges the structure of curly hair into a straighter or smoother form. Relaxers are extremely alkaline and can literally dissolve or melt hair if used incorrectly. Most relaxers contain the same ingredients used in hair removal products.

What brings hair follicles back to life?

A hair loss medication may be the solution to your dying hair follicles. There are several types of options available. First, there is minoxidil, a type of topical treatment you can purchase over the counter. This one works by stimulating blood flow to the scalp, which can help revive dying follicles.

Can biotin regrow hair?

Despite its popularity in the media and amongst consumers, biotin has no proven efficacy in hair and nail growth of healthy individuals. Only 1 study has shown decreased levels of biotin in healthy individuals, though this data was confounded by multiple factors, including patient history.

How long does it take to reverse hair loss from medication?

Hair loss that occurs during the telogen phase usually resolves within 6–9 months after ceasing the medication. This is due to the normal length of the telogen phase being between 3–6 months. However, depending on the length of hair, it may take several months for the overall hair volume to gradually return to normal.