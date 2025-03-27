Are Hair Relaxers Safe? (2025)

Various studies show that people who use or previously used hair relaxer and hair straightener products may be at risk for long- and short-term health complications. The primary concern for exposure to these chemicals is that they can lead to severe long-term illnesses, like various forms of cancer.

The use ofchemical hairrelaxers may lead to uncomfortable short-term health effects, such as:

Allergic symptoms: Sneezing, congestion, asthma-like symptoms and skin irritation

Burns: Noticeable chemical burns to skin and eyes, including inflammation on the scalp

Central nervous system: Feelings of dizziness, nausea, headaches and drowsiness

Eye irritation: Feelings of burning, itching and watering and the appearance of redness

Hair loss:Possible because of damage to the shaft of hair

Lung irritation: Difficulty breathing, coughing and shortness of breath

Nose irritation: Congestion, runny nose and itching

Skin irritation: Itching, rashes, redness or dry skin symptoms

Throat irritation:Feelings of burning or scratchiness in the throat

Beyond the short-term health effects, the primary concern for exposure to these chemicals is that they can lead to severe long-term illnesses, like various forms of cancer.

Do hair relaxers cause cancer?

Multiple studies indicate a strong link between the use of hair relaxers and anincreased riskof some forms of cancer. Many hair relaxer products contain chemicals that disrupt the endocrine system. These products may be responsible for anincreased riskof hormone-sensitive cancers, including ovarian, uterine and endometrial cancers.,

Some of the studies that highlight the potential risk between the use of hair relaxers and cancer include:

A 2021 study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed double the risk of developing ovarian cancer for women who used hair relaxer products at least four times per year compared to women who did not use them.

The 2022 NIH Sister Study from 2022 showed the chances of developinguterine cancerby age 70 was about three times higher for those who frequently used hair relaxer products compared to women who did not use the products. The Sister Study involved 34,000 women over an 11-year period.

A 2023 Boston University’sBlack Women’s Health Study (BWHS) found that women who used hair relaxers more than twice a year over at least a five-year period had a 50% higher risk of being diagnosed withuterine cancerthan women who didn’t use the products.

Hair relaxing is a common beauty treatment used by women of color. Studies have found that up to 90% ofBlack womencurrently use or have used hair relaxer products throughout their lifetime. Thus, women of color may have a greater risk of adverse health effects associated with hair relaxers.