Are Hair Relaxers Safe? (2025)

Active case
The Legal Team
- Vincent L. Greene IV
- Marlon E. Kimpson
- Chelsea L. Monroe
- Lucy Banks Smith
- Nicholas V. Williams
Case Overview
Multiple studies show that women who use or previously used hair relaxer products have an increased risk of health complications related to hormone level imbalances. These complications include endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer and uterine cancer.
Are hair relaxers safe? We explore the research below.
On this Page
- Key takeaways
- Is it safe to use hair relaxers?
- What are the safety concerns with hair relaxers?
- Hair relaxer health risks
- Frequently asked questions about the safety of hair relaxers
- Our hair relaxer lawsuit experience
Working with Us
Wondering what happens when you submit a form or give us a call? We spend time gathering information from you, and your initial call is always free.
What's important?
- Names
- Dates
- Timeline of events
- Related documents
or call: 1.800.768.4026
Key takeaways
- Multiple studies show a relationship between the use of hair relaxer products and increased health risks, such as cancer.
- Studies indicate that the chemicals in some hair relaxer products disrupt the endocrine system in the body.
- Hair relaxers may cause significant long- and short-term health problems for women, according to research.
Is it safe to use hair relaxers?
Multiple studies highlight the probable link between these products and a higher risk of developing health problems, including cancer. The studies also found that even occasional use of these products at home or a salon could increase the risk of developing side effects.
What are the safety concerns with hair relaxers?
The safety concerns regarding hair relaxers center on endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). EDCs in these products can affect a user’s hormone levels and cause health issues. Multiple studies link the use of EDCs and various health concerns, including the risk of ovarian cancer.
Hair relaxers and hair straighteners contain several chemicals considered dangerous to humans, including EDCs and known carcinogens. Some of these chemicals include formaldehyde, phthalates and cyclosiloxanes.
These and other harmful chemicals found in hair relaxer products can lead to major long-term health conditions. Treatment for some of these conditions may include serious medical procedures, such as a hysterectomy.
People may also experience short-term health effects from exposure to the chemicals in hair relaxers. Some of these short-term health problems include scalp irritation, eye burns and allergic reactions.
Hair relaxer health risks
Various studies show that people who use or previously used hair relaxer and hair straightener products may be at risk for long- and short-term health complications. The primary concern for exposure to these chemicals is that they can lead to severe long-term illnesses, like various forms of cancer.
The use ofchemical hairrelaxers may lead to uncomfortable short-term health effects, such as:
- Allergic symptoms:Sneezing, congestion, asthma-like symptoms and skin irritation
- Burns:Noticeable chemical burns to skin and eyes, including inflammation on the scalp
- Central nervous system:Feelings of dizziness, nausea, headaches and drowsiness
- Eye irritation:Feelings of burning, itching and watering and the appearance of redness
- Hair loss:Possible because of damage to the shaft of hair
- Lung irritation:Difficulty breathing, coughing and shortness of breath
- Nose irritation:Congestion, runny nose and itching
- Skin irritation:Itching, rashes, redness or dry skin symptoms
- Throat irritation:Feelings of burning or scratchiness in the throat
Beyond the short-term health effects, the primary concern for exposure to these chemicals is that they can lead to severe long-term illnesses, like various forms of cancer.
Do hair relaxers cause cancer?
Multiple studies indicate a strong link between the use of hair relaxers and anincreased riskof some forms of cancer. Many hair relaxer products contain chemicals that disrupt the endocrine system. These products may be responsible for anincreased riskof hormone-sensitive cancers, including ovarian, uterine and endometrial cancers.,
Some of the studies that highlight the potential risk between the use of hair relaxers and cancer include:
- A 2021 study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed double the risk of developing ovarian cancer for women who used hair relaxer products at least four times per year compared to women who did not use them.
- The 2022 NIH Sister Study from 2022 showed the chances of developinguterine cancerby age 70 was about three times higher for those who frequently used hair relaxer products compared to women who did not use the products. The Sister Study involved 34,000 women over an 11-year period.
- A 2023 Boston University’sBlack Women’s Health Study (BWHS) found that women who used hair relaxers more than twice a year over at least a five-year period had a 50% higher risk of being diagnosed withuterine cancerthan women who didn’t use the products.
Hair relaxing is a common beauty treatment used by women of color. Studies have found that up to 90% ofBlack womencurrently use or have used hair relaxer products throughout their lifetime. Thus, women of color may have a greater risk of adverse health effects associated with hair relaxers.
Contact a hair relaxer attorney
If you or a loved one used hair relaxer products and later developed health problems, you may have an injury claim. You can speak with our attorneys to learn more about your options for seeking a claim. Attorneys Fidelma Fitzpatrick and Tope Leyimu serve in leadership roles in the hair relaxer multidistrict litigation. Call us at 1-800-768-4026 orcontact us online today.
Frequently asked questions about the safety of hair relaxers
Are there safe hair relaxers?
Some hair relaxer products claim to have removed some harmful chemicals, they still may not be safe for users. Such relaxers may market themselves as a safer alternative, but they might have other dangerous chemicals. Products that do not contain lye (“no-lye”) can still cause scalp burns, for example.
The FDA does not typically regulate cosmetic products like hair relaxers. Any marketing claims from these products have no backing from federal government sources.
Is there an FDA ban on hair relaxer products?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning hair relaxer products that containedformaldehydein October 2023. However, the FDA has not yet implemented the ban scheduled for April 2024. The FDA made no announcements about a new decision date regarding banning relaxers withformaldehyde.
Is there a hair relaxer lawsuit?
Multiple hair relaxer class action lawsuits and multidistrict litigation (MDL) cases are pendingin federal court.The MDL names the hair relaxer manufacturers as defendants and presents allegations linking the manufacturers' hair relaxing products to certain reproductive cancers.
Who qualifies for the hair relaxer lawsuit?
If you suffered an injury potentially related to your use of hair relaxers, such as ovarian, endometrial oruterine cancer, you may qualify for ahair relaxer lawsuit.Women who used any of these products at home or at a salon and suffered an injury may qualify.
Our hair relaxer lawsuit experience
Many people have been impacted by ovarian cancer,uterine canceror endometrial cancer allegedly caused by usingchemical hairrelaxers. If you believe you have been similarly impacted, consider discussing your options with an attorney with experience in multidistrict litigation (MDL).
Our attorneys have a depth of experience supporting women and families facing life-altering health problems. We have knowledge that can help you weigh your legal options.
Beyond hair relaxer products, some of the other products and situations where we’ve helped women in the past include the following:
- Birth control devices: We’ve helped women who suffered health complications from using birth control products, like Essure® andParagard®.
- Breast implants: We’ve helped women who developedbreast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) after using breast implants made by Allergan.
- Feminine hygiene products:We’ve helped women who developed ovarian cancer after using talc-based baby powder for feminine hygiene.
- Transvaginal mesh: We’ve helped women who suffered health complications after using transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI).
We’ve also advocated for mothers who have filed lawsuits related tobirth defects arising from prescription drugs andnecrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) linked to baby formula use.
Please reach out to our attorneys to discuss a potential case at your convenience.
Read more about our experience with women’s health lawsuits.
Key takeaways
Is it safe to use hair relaxers?
What are the safety concerns with hair relaxers?
Hair relaxer health risks
Frequently asked questions about the safety of hair relaxers
Our hair relaxer lawsuit experience
About the Authors
Lucy Banks Smith
Associate
Lucy Banks Smith represents people harmed by defective medical devices and toxic chemicals contained in consumer products.
Nicholas V. Williams
Associate
Nicholas Williams represents people who developed health problems caused by defective medical drugs and devices, toxic exposure and environmental contamination.
- Sources
- American Cancer Society.Surgery for Ovarian Cancer.
- BarberCosmo Board of Barbering & Cosmetology.Chemical Hair Relaxers/Straighteners/Blowouts.
- Boston Children’s Hospital.Endocrinology Conditions & Treatments.
- Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.First Large Study of Hair Relaxers Among Black Women Finds Increased Risk of Uterine Cancer.
- Endocrine Society.Menopause and You.
- Motley Rice.Hair Relaxer Lawsuit.
- NBC News.What Black Women Should Know About Hair Relaxers and Their Health.
- NIH.Effects of Chemical Straighteners on the Hair Shaft and Scalp.
- NIH.Frequent Use of Chemical Hair Straighteners and Relaxers Is Associated With Uterine Cancer.
- NPR.The FDA Is Proposing a Ban on Hair Relaxers With Formaldehyde Due to Cancer Concerns.
- NPR.The FDA Misses Its Own Deadline to Propose a Ban on Formaldehyde From Hair Products.
- Tampa General Hospital.Endocrine Disorders.
Press Coverage
View All Press Coverage
Your Legal Options
Start Your Motley Rice Consultation in Simple Steps
Connect with an Attorney1.800.768.4026
1
Submit Information
Call us or fill out our online form with the details of your potential case.
2
Case Review
Our team reviews your information to assess your potential case.
3
Case Consultation
Talk with us about next steps.