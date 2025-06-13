ARISE 2025 Inaugurated at Amrita : Advancing Compassion Driven Research and Innovation - Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (2025)

The Amrita Research and Innovation Symposium for Excellence (ARISE 2025) commenced today at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri campus. This five-day international symposium, designed to foster groundbreaking research and interdisciplinary collaboration, was inaugurated with a keynote message from Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), emphasising the role of compassion, perseverance, and societal contribution in scientific advancement.

Guest of Honor Ms. Vasanthi Ramesh, Vice President and Managing Director of NetApp India, spoke about the transformative power of data. She emphasized the importance of treating data as a strategic asset, securing its integrity, and modernizing infrastructure. Addressing the environmental impact of AI and cloud computing, she called for responsible innovation and digital sustainability. Dr. Shashank Priya, Vice President for Research and Innovation, the University of Minnesota, highlighted the importance of multidisciplinary research with societal impact. He expressed enthusiasm for strengthening collaborations between Amrita and the University of Minnesota to advance research in biomanufacturing, AI, and material sciences.

A significant highlight of the ceremony was the official launch of the Amrita Research Strategy, a visionary document aligned with Amma’s six core research pillars, emphasizing interdisciplinary excellence and real-world impact. The strategy was unveiled by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, President of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, in the presence of Ms. Vasanthi Ramesh, Dr. Arunachala Mada Kannan (Arizona State University), and Dr. Vipin Chaudhary (Case Western Reserve University, USA).

Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, presented an overview of the university’s research ecosystem, detailing its E7 framework for excellence and commitment to sustainable, compassion-driven innovation. Dr. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, further emphasized the need for socially responsible research and the university’s expanding global collaborations.

In his Benedictory Address, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, President of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, spoke on the intersection of scientific pursuit and spiritual wisdom. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he emphasized the value of perseverance, self-awareness, and innovation driven by inner discipline. He highlighted the qualities of Arjuna’s focus, Hanuman’s determination, and Ganesha’s wisdom as guiding principles for researchers.

The highlight of the event was the Launch of the Amrita Research and Innovation Strategy, unveiled by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, alongside distinguished researchers from Arizona State University and Case Western Reserve University. The strategy outlines a structured roadmap for advancing research in key societal domains.

Dr. Geetha Kumar, Dean of the School of Physical Sciences, and Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of the School of Engineering, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the university’s commitment to impactful, interdisciplinary research. The inaugural function concluded with a vibrant cultural program, symbolizing the harmonious blend of tradition and technological innovation.

The ARISE 2025 symposium features over 75 distinguished speakers from across the globe and includes keynote sessions, academic exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and specialized training programs. The event catalyzes transformative research in critical domains such as sustainable development, AI-driven solutions, biomedical innovation, and data science.

On April 4, 2025, a special felicitation ceremony will be held at Mata Amritanandamayi Math to honour outstanding researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Satguru Mata Amritanandamayi Devi will personally recognize researchers who have made exceptional contributions in over 15 scientific disciplines. Additionally, faculty members featured in Stanford University’s prestigious list of the top 2% of scientists globally including 27 esteemed researchers from Amrita will be acknowledged for their contributions to global scientific progress.

Building on the success of ARISE 2024, the second edition this year marks a milestone in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s journey toward pioneering interdisciplinary research, fostering innovation that is deeply rooted in compassion, sustainability, and societal impact.