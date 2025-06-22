Arrest made in arson at PA Governor’s Residence; Shapiro, family escape injury: PA police (2025)

A fire at the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence in Harrisburg on Sunday morning is being investigated as an arson and a suspect is now in custody, according to state police.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were in different area of the residence at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, the news release states. They were not injured.

Suspect Cody Balmer, 38, made his way into the governor’s mansion and set the fire with a homemade device, an official said. Authorities knew security was breached and were looking for the man when he set the blaze after going over the property’s fence, an official said.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Charges are pending.

"This is not of record yet, but the charges will include attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person," Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said at the news conference. "These are all very serious charges. As with any charges, the defendant is presumed innocent."

Balmer was taken into custody in the Harrisburg area, officials said.

Shapiro said he and his family "woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg" around 2 a.m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shapiro, at an afternoon news conference, said he was not fearful but concerned for his family. He would not say if he considered the arson was a hate crime, saying he would leave that determination to the investingating authorities.

The governor and his family are Jewish and celebrated Passover Seder on Saturday night at the residence. Shapiro said he would not be deterred by the arson and would celebrate the second night of Passover in the residence on Sunday.

“Last night, we experienced an attack, not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, here at the governor's residence,” Shapiro said.

The Bucks County Human Relations Council put out a message Sunday expressing distress over the news of the arson attack during Passover, a high holiday in the Jewish faith that began Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement See Also Indianola police officer charged with stalking woman Advertisement

Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating the fire, have not commented on a motive.

"Thank you to the first responders for keeping Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania's First Family safe, the statement read. "

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the residence on North Front Street in Harrisburg for a report of a fire, the release states. No injuries were reported.

"While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson," the release states.

Governor Josh Shapiro issues statement after fire

Shapiro issued the following statement this morning:

"Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

"The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.

"Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.

"PA State Police is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated."

Who is Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro?

In 2004, Shapiro won his first Pennsylvania House of Representatives race in the 153rd District in Montgomery County. He grew up in Abington and still maintains a home there with his wife and their children.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

He held this seat from 2005 to 2011, serving on appropriations, finance, insurance, judiciary and state government committees.

Shapiro shifted gears in 2012, winning a Montgomery County commissioner seat.

He would later serve as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and last year was considered for the vice presidential post running with Kamala Harris.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia contributed to this story

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Check back later as this is a breaking new story.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Josh Shapiro, family home when fire set at Pa. Governor's mansion