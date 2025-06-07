Arsenal transfer target with low release clause compared to Lionel Messi (2025)

Espanyol head coach Manolo Gonzalez heaped praise on Arsenal transfer target Joan Garcia after his latest sensational display.

The 23-year-old is earning a reputation as one of Europe’s best young goalkeeper’s and appears destined to leave his boyhood club this summer.

Arsenal explored the possibility of signing Garcia last year but backed away from the deal, deciding instead to sign Neto on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

That decision has been vindicated with David Raya having firmly established himself as the club’s No.1 but Arsenal are understood to be ready to reignite their interest in Garcia in the summer.

Arsenal will face competition from the likes of Real Madrid who are reported to consider Garcia as Thibaut Courtois’ possible long-term successor.

The Spain international, whose current contract contains a modest £24.7 million release clause, impressed again last night as a he kept a clean sheet in a vital 1-0 win over Getafe.

After the game, Gozalez praised his goalkeeper and made an extraordinary comparison.

He said: ‘We have a goalkeeper who makes a difference. This is like when Barça had Messi.

‘He’s going to be a world reference, and I’m happy for him as a professional and as a person.’

Garcia haspreviously confirmed he believes a summer move would be in the interest of all partiesand has now said if he leaves Espanyol he will do it in ‘the best way’.

‘At the moment I’m not thinking about that [future], but you never know. If it happens, let it happen in the best way,’ he toldEstadio Deportivo.

‘If in the end it turns out that I have to leave, how can I not say goodbye well? Espanyol are the club that has given me everything. If I go through the back door, it wouldn’t go well.’

Garcia appeared to be trying to put pressure on Espanyol to sell towards the end of the January transfer window byinsisting it would be ‘good for everyone’ if he left.

He toldMundo Deportivo: ‘I am a very cold person in every sense and I think that this attitude helps me. I am very calm at Espanyol, with an opportunity that I have been waiting for a long time.

‘It will be for the good of everyone [if I leave]. Mine and the club, which is the one that has made me grow. It can’t be any other way.’

