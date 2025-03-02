Arthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame | Ottoman Storage or Divan Drawers (2025)

The Arthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame comes with a thick double wing edge, supported by a panel design headboard. The padded headboard is part of our new range that are amongst the most popular beds at the moment.

Storage Explained - Please Read Before Purchasing

Divan base with 2 drawers footend



If you are to select a 2 drawer divan as a storage option, you will be sent a 2 drawer footend divan base as per the image shown below. Base height 35cm. Drawer dimensions 80x58x16cm approx.

Ottoman Divan Gas Lift Storage - Footend Opening

If you are to select a divan ottoman gas lift base as an storage option, you will be sent a ottoman gas lift base shown below. This is two half bases with internal wood storage, almost like a double wardrobe.



Metal Gas Lift Storage - Sprung Slatted Storage Base

If you select the metal gas lift storage you will recieve the mechanism shown below (bed in below image for illustration purposes only).