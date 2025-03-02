Arthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame | Ottoman Storage or Divan Drawers (2025)

The Arthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame comes with a thick double wing edge, supported by a panel design headboard. The padded headboard is part of our new range that are amongst the most popular beds at the moment.
Storage Explained - Please Read Before Purchasing
Divan base with 2 drawers footend
If you are to select a 2 drawer divan as a storage option, you will be sent a 2 drawer footend divan base as per the image shown below. Base height 35cm. Drawer dimensions 80x58x16cm approx.
Ottoman Divan Gas Lift Storage - Footend Opening
If you are to select a divan ottoman gas lift base as an storage option, you will be sent a ottoman gas lift base shown below. This is two half bases with internal wood storage, almost like a double wardrobe.
Metal Gas Lift Storage - Sprung Slatted Storage Base
If you select the metal gas lift storage you will recieve the mechanism shown below (bed in below image for illustration purposes only).
The Arthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame is a masterful blend of contemporary design and practical functionality, meticulously crafted to enhance both the aesthetic and comfort of your bedroom. This bed frame is distinguished by its robust double wing edges and a panel-designed headboard, offering a sophisticated yet inviting presence. Upholstered in premium Grey Naples fabric, it exudes a timeless elegance that seamlessly complements a variety of interior décors.
Dimensions and Specifications
The Arthur Wingback Bed Frame is available in multiple sizes to accommodate diverse space requirements:
- 3FT Single: Length: 210 cm; Headboard Width: 105 cm; Footboard Height: 45 cm
- 4FT Small Double: Length: 210 cm; Headboard Width: 135 cm; Footboard Height: 45 cm
- 4FT6 Double: Length: 210 cm; Headboard Width: 150 cm; Footboard Height: 45 cm
- 5FT King Size: Length: 215 cm; Headboard Width: 165 cm; Footboard Height: 45 cm
- 6FT Super King: Length: 215 cm; Headboard Width: 196 cm; Footboard Height: 45 cm
The headboard stands at an impressive 54 inches, providing a striking focal point in your bedroom. The bed is constructed with a sturdy frame, ensuring durability and longevity. The Grey Naples fabric not only offers a soft and luxurious feel but is also durable, ensuring the bed maintains its pristine appearance over time.
Storage Options
Understanding the need for efficient space utilization, the Arthur Wingback Bed Frame offers versatile storage solutions:
Divan Base with Two Footend Drawers: This option features a divan base equipped with two spacious drawers located at the footend. Each drawer measures approximately 80 cm in length, 58 cm in width, and 16 cm in depth, providing ample space for bedding, pillows, or other essentials. The base height is 35 cm, ensuring a balanced elevation for comfortable use.
Ottoman Divan Gas Lift Storage (Footend Opening): For those seeking more extensive storage, the ottoman divan gas lift base is an ideal choice. This design allows the entire mattress area to lift effortlessly from the footend, revealing a generous storage compartment beneath. The internal wooden storage space is perfect for larger items such as duvets, seasonal clothing, or bulky linens, keeping your bedroom clutter-free.
Design and Aesthetics
The Arthur Wingback Bed Frame's design is a testament to modern elegance. The thick double wing edges frame the panel-designed headboard, creating a sense of depth and luxury. The Grey Naples fabric upholstery adds a touch of sophistication, while the padded headboard ensures comfort, making it an ideal spot for reading or relaxing. The bed's clean lines and contemporary silhouette make it a versatile piece that can seamlessly integrate into various bedroom styles, from minimalist to classic.
Why Choose the Arthur Wingback Storage Bed Frame?
Superior Craftsmanship: Each bed is made to order, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and quality. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a durable and long-lasting product.
Customisable Storage: With options to choose between divan drawers and ottoman storage, you can select the configuration that best suits your storage needs and room layout.
Elegant Design: The combination of the wingback design and Grey Naples upholstery creates a timeless piece that adds a touch of luxury to any bedroom.
Comfort: The padded headboard provides a comfortable backrest, enhancing your bedtime routines, whether you're reading, watching television, or simply unwinding.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Is assembly required for the Arthur Wingback Bed Frame?
A: Yes, the bed frame requires assembly upon delivery. Comprehensive instructions are provided to facilitate a straightforward assembly process.
Q: What is the delivery timeframe for this bed?
A: As each bed is made to order, the typical delivery timeframe is between 7 to 10 working days. Delayed delivery options are available at checkout, though specific day delivery is not offered.
Q: Does the bed come with a warranty?
A: Yes, the Arthur Wingback Bed Frame comes with a 12-month warranty, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Q: Are fabric samples available?
A: Given that images may not fully capture the true colour due to filters and lighting, it is recommended to order fabric samples. A link to request samples is available on the homepage.
Q: What type of mattress is compatible with this bed frame?
A: The bed frame is designed to accommodate standard UK mattress sizes corresponding to the bed dimensions. It is compatible with various mattress types, including pocket sprung, memory foam, and orthopaedic mattresses.
Q: Is the headboard available in different heights?
A: The standard headboard height is 54 inches. For customization options, it is advisable to contact customer service to discuss available alternatives.
Q: What are the storage drawer dimensions?
A: Each drawer in the divan base measures approximately 80 cm in length, 58 cm in width,