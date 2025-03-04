As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (2025)

Table of Contents
What Are Squoval Nails? How To Shape Nails Into a Squoval What Nail Colours Work with Squoval Nails? Squoval Nail Ideas Shop The Trend References

When it comes to booking in for your manicure, one of the first things you'll want to decide on (aside from the nail trend you're going for, of course) is the type of nail shape you want. There are several nails shapes to choose from, and as someone who has experimented with everything from long almond nails to short square nails, I've finally landed on a nail shape that suits my hands, and that's squoval nails.

Having sat in the chair of many celebrity nail techs, each and every one has told me that squoval nails are the ultra-flattering nail shape that suits everyone's hands. They're timeless, transcend nail trends and work well with just about every nail colour out there, from sheer pink and milky white nails to burgundy nail colours.

To find out everything you should know about this nail shape, I asked celebrity nail tech, Georgia Rae (who tended to Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding nails) to talk us through everything you need to know about squoval nails.

What Are Squoval Nails?

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (1)

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

"Squoval nails are a hybrid of the square and oval nails and the perfect shape choice if you’re not sure what suits your hand, says Rae. In fact, it's one of her most-requested nail shapes from her clients. "I think it’s popular because it’s universally flattering, the perfect choice for when you’re feeling indecisive and it's also super practical. Where they’re slightly rounded at the corners, they’re less prone to catching and breaking," she says.

While squoval nails work for all nail lengths, they look particularly chic on shorter nails. "I find this look is most flattering on a short to medium length nail, where the free edge of the nail is just over the tip of your finger," she says.

How To Shape Nails Into a Squoval

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (2)

(Image credit: @matejanova)

"Start with the nails slightly longer than you would ideally like your final length to be as the shaping will take down the length quite a bit," says Rae. "I start by filing into a rough square shape and then work on softening this by taking the file diagonally across the corners and down the sides of the nail, using light pressure and looking at the nails from every angle as I go."

What Nail Colours Work with Squoval Nails?

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (3)

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"Any shade works with squoval nails, which is probably another reason why this shape is so popular," says Rae. "It looks good with darks, nudes and even a micro French to give the illusion of a longer nail."

After some squoval nail shape inspo? We've saved our favourite squoval nail ideas below.

Squoval Nail Ideas

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (4)

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A sheer white manicure and a squoval shape are a match made in heaven if you're a manicure minimalist. Try OPI's Funny Bunny to get this look.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (5)

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A sheer pink is always a winner when it comes to squoval nails.

See Also
The 5 Biggest Nail Trends to Come Out of New York Fashion WeekI've Never Followed Microtrends—Trust Me, These 9 Spring Manicures Will Never Fall Out of Favour15 Strawberry Milk Nail Ideas for a Soft, Delicate ManicureHeads Up! These 9 Fashion-Forward Nail Trends Are About to Dominate Your FYP in 2025

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (6)

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

How pretty is this brighter milky pink?

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (7)

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Chrome is a chic choice for a short squoval nail.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (8)

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

When in doubt, a deep brown is a stylish choice to pair with a squoval nail.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (9)

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

You can't beat a classic bright red for a short squoval nail.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (10)

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Proof that the squoval nail shape works just as well with a longer length—how beautiful is this deep burgundy?

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (11)

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I"m bookmarking this dreamy blue for summer.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (12)

Want a sure-fire way to look put together? You can't go wrong with a squoval nail finished with a French tip.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (13)

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Just look at this electric blue.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (14)

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

A black French tip is a chic choice to complement a squoval nail.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (15)

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I'm really leaning into deep navy nails right now, which are truly timeless.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (16)

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I'm screen-shotting this natural looking manicure, which looks so dreamy paired with the medium length squoval shape. It's your natural nails, but better.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (17)

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I'm taking this micro-French tip straight to the salon.

Shop The Trend

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (18)

Ruby Hammer

Nail File

Not only will a glass nail file last you forever, but it creates a smoother result that prevents nails from chipping.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (19)

OPI

Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

OPI's Bubble Bath is a classic for a reason. It gives nails a sheer pinky veil that makes nails look instantly neat.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (20)

H&M

Nail Polish in True Tyrian

H&M's nail polishes are so underrated and this shade is a timeless hue you'll reach for again and again.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (21)

Manucurist

Active Bright Treatment

Love a milky nail look? This sheer white polish achieves its in just one coat.

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (22)

Essie

Gel Couture Gel Top Coat

Since reviewing the Essie Gel Couture Top Coat, I'm never going back to other top coats. It genuinely makes my regular nail polish last for at least 10 days.

Explore More:

As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape (2025)

References

Top Articles
10 Best Razor Clam Recipes to Try
How to Cook Razor Clams in an Air Fryer: A Quick and Delicious Recipe - KitchenPearls
Facts vs. Myths: The Impact of Shaving on Your Skin
Latest Posts
Razor clam seasons and beaches
Laser Hair Removal vs. Waxing vs. Shaving: Which Is Best for You?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5658

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.