As extremely fussy beauty editors, these are the 11 best face tans we rely on to get the perfect year-round glow (2025)

Choosing the best fake tan for your face isn't easy. Think of it like this, you wouldn't use the same moisturiser for your face that you do on your body, so why use the same tan? Luckily, lots of brands have created tanning products that are specifically designed for your complexion. Some are even filled with skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, making the search for the best face tan much easier.

We've rounded up our favourite fake tans for your face, and included lots of information on how to apply them for a natural-looking glow. For more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best gradual tanners and the best instant tans.

Because, now we're officially in autumn, you're likely to be craving a healthy, sun-kissed glow more than ever.

How did we test the best face tan?

When trying out different fake tans on our face, we took the below criteria into account:

How easy is it to apply?

Is it worth the money?

Does it leave us with a natural-looking tan?

Does it have any skincare benefits?

If you're new to the world of fake tan, you can't go wrong with this product. It is so simple to use, all you have to do is add a few drops to a cotton pad and apply all over your face like a toner. The results? A natural tan that develops within four to six hours.

Best face tans 2025: tried & tested by editors

1. St. Tropez Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express

St. Tropez Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express

St. Tropez's newest launch combines bronzing drops and fake tan in one genius product, so it provides instant colour and continues to develop on the skin for hours to provide long-lasting glow.

"I am very fussy with face tan but I love bronzing drops, so I had to give this innovative product a go. I love that it can be worn alone or with makeup, and it really mimics a natural face tan with instant but subtle colour. It develops over 1-3 hours and can be built up over time so you can get just the right colour for you, and it doesn't need to be washed off.

It's extremely lightweight and doesn't have a scent, which is a huge plus for me. I use the Tantour brush to apply it but you could also use your hands to blend - just be sure to wash them afterwards. This is more designed to be used on the high points of your face to mimic a natural tan rather than all over the face, so it's ideal for those who prefer a natural, just back from the beach look." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

2. Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops Best face tan for darker skin tones

For a tan that goes the extra mile, say hello to Tan-Luxe Illuminating tan drops. This product contains raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera to help moisturise the skin.

"Yes, I’m brown. And, yes, I use fake tan. Save for actually being on holiday, nothing else delivers that much needed glow-from-within as these super clever drops from Tan Luxe. Simply add a few drops either directly to your face or to your usual moisturiser. I love that it contains hyaluronic acid to help keep skin at optimal hydration levels.

Word to the wise: to save any embarrassing moments that will have you googling ‘how to remove fake tan’, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly after application." - Sunil Makan, Editor

3. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Best face tan for a customisable glow

These clever Isle of Paradise drops give you full control over your tan. All you have to do is add as many drops as you want into your face moisturiser to achieve the desired results. The formula even contains colour correcting actives to keep unwanted tones at bay. That's right, this tan is really smart.

"I could wax lyrical about my love for these drops. (In fact, I have before.) I think the thing about self tan is that so much can go wrong - even if you've read everything on how to apply fake tan - so when you find one that works you get hooked. This is that product for me. I have tried, and really like others (some on this list) but this will always be my favourite tanning product. I never have any issues with application, I always look beautifully sun kissed - never orange - they're so affordable, last for ages and there's now a body version." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Serum

Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Serum Best face tan for easy application

The Bare By Vogue Williams Face Tanning Serum is an easy way to get an even tan. Apply one to two pumps to the face, massaging in with circular motions. It's worth noting that the brand doesn't recommend using the product on sensitive skin.

"While I'm dubious about clear tans after interesting (read: patchy) experiences with other brands in the past, there were no problems here, with the tan providing an even glow to my face and neck. The formula is super lightweight, quick to dry, and smells great, too - so much so my fiancé commented on how nice my face smelt one night before bed. I was really pleasantly surprised by the overall colour it gave me, giving my skin a dewy, just-back-from-holiday boost. I also got several comments from colleagues and friends about my "healthy glow", which is always a good sign.

Two things to note: I preferred to use three pumps, rather than the recommended one to two, to really notice a difference. And then, despite pretty rigorous hand washing post-application, I was left with slightly orange palms. I would use gloves if you can." - Ally Head, Senior Health & Wellness Editor

5. Bondi Sands Self Tan Drops

Bondi Sands Self Tan Drops Best face tan for oily skin

Add these Bondi Sands drops into any moisturiser to see results, although the brand recommends waiting six hours before washing it off. It also recommends leaving the skin free of any other products until your colour has developed, so works best overnight.

"I'm a low-maintenance sort of person, and I do find the chore of having to apply facial tan a bit laborious. Plus, my skin is prone cystic acne breakouts, and I have found that the oils often found in facial tan products can cause flare ups—so I tend to proceed with caution. However, with these drops I love that they can just be applied to your existing moisturiser. I have been adding four drops into my moisturiser every night and look notably glowier and more bronzed for it. They're simple, no fuss and get the job done without any streaks, patching or upset." - Shannon Lawlor - Executive Beauty Editor

6. Skinny Tan Coconut Water Bronzing Face Mist

Skinny Tan Coconut Water Bronzing Face Mist Best face tan for sensitive skin

Promising to brighten and hydrate thanks to the hyaluronic acid and vitamin C in the formula, this spray feels light on the skin and won't aggravate skin issues. If you don't like adding lengthy habits to your skincare routine, this might work for you.

"My skin is super reactive, and breaks out at the mere whiff of a scent or active it doesn’t like. So I was apprehensive about trying this ‘coconut water’ face mist. Luckily, it didn’t break me out thanks to the lightweight formula, and the fresh coconut scent nicely masks the usual biscuit-y self-tan smell (which I can’t stand). Unlike most facial tanning products I’ve used in the past, this one comes with a spray application. This makes it great for busy mornings, as I can quickly spray it on, buff it in (with my hands or a blending brush, depending on how much time I have) and go. The application itself is more of a fine mist than a harsh spray, so the formula coats the face and neck pretty evenly, giving me a natural-looking buildable glow.

I will say though - make sure you’re not wearing light clothing when you apply this as it’s hard to keep it completely concentrated to the face." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

7. Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Sleep Mask

Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Sleep Mask Best face tan for dry skin

An overnight cream with added skincare benefits (as well as the expected DHA) - vitamin C for brightening, vitamin E for repair and hyaluronic acid for hydration.

"I'm going to be honest with you, I wasn't looking forward to trialling this product. I don't mind a gradual cream tan for my body, but I have avoided using them on my face. However, the Bondi Sands Pure range has always been my favourite thanks to the packaging being 100% recyclable, it's fragrance-free (something my skin is thankful for) and keep ingredients to a minimum. So I gave it a go. And I was pleasantly surprised - I not only woke up to a really lovely natural glow, but I also has soft strokeable skin. It won't be taking the place of my favourite night cream, but it does offer a nourishing alternative to sprays and drops.

I have dry skin - and the Pure range has been tested and is safe for those with sensitive skin - but I'm not sure how well those with blemish-prone, oily skin might will get on with this." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Face Mist - Night Glow

Isle Of Paradise Self Tanning Face Mist - Night Glow Best face tan for overnight glow

A slightly different type of self tanning mist, the Isle Of Paradise Day Dew and Night Glow are both bi-phase sprays that combine skincare and tanning ingredients. Night Glow has a higher percentage of DHA, so if you're after good results whilst you sleep this is a great choice.

“My skin is oily, and I avoid face oils like the plague (because they do give me breakouts, I don’t care what anyone says otherwise). So when I was first introduced to this bi-phase tanning mist a few years ago, I was apprehensive about using it due to the oil content. However, after emptying four bottles of the stuff, I now consider it the best facial tanner in existence. I do four spritzes over my face before bed and buff it in with a dense brush for an even finish. It’s a bit of a faff, but the calming lavender scent turns it into a pleasant pre-bed ritual. The healthy-looking glow it delivers is, in my opinion, unrivalled.” - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

9. Sienna X Self Tan Serum Drops

Sienna X Self Tan Serum Drops Best face tan for pale skin

A highly-commended winning product in last year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards, these drops scored highly with our judges. The editorial team put them to the test again...

"These self tan serum drops are by far the best I've ever tried. As someone with really pale skin all year round, it's safe to say I love a good self tanner. When it comes to my desired results, I tend to opt for a self tan that gives me a subtle bronze glow rather than a more noticeable tan. I found the Sienna X Serum Drops to be super concentrated, so to do just that I added two drops onto my moisturiser in the morning and allowed two hours for the product to develop. Once I was done, I found my perfect hue and can confidently say I am obsessed with the results. I did not notice any streaks and the product blended seamlessly onto my skin.

The only negative I noticed was the classic fake tan smell once it developed, but I just washed my face and voila - gone." - Sofia Piza, Producer

10. St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Best face tan for natural looking colour

This is on of St. Tropez's, arguably the tanning industry's most famous brand, bestselling products. The tropical scented face mist has been a favourite for years and continues to be the go-to face tan for so many people.

"If I had a pound for every time one of my fellow beauty editors told me that this was the face tan they used to achieve a natural looking boost of colour, I'd have quite a few pounds. It's been around for years and I have used it on and off for a while, thanks in part to the recommendation of my peers. As I stated above, my favourite has always been the Isle of Paradise drops, but this comes in a close second. I love that it's quick, I love that it smells nice (urgh, why can't the tanning industry sort out that biscuit smell?!) and I love that it gives me a really nice natural looking tan. It's nothing dramatic mind you, this isn't a two week holiday in Barbados tan. This is a weekend in Lisbon in mid-Spring tan. A really great alternative to bronzer." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

11. Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops Best face tan for acne-prone skin

Coco & Eve makes some of the best fake tans out there, and these bronzing drops are no exception. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and Bali botanicals, it gives the skin a boost of hydration for an even more radiant glow.

“My skin is super sensitive, and face tanning products tend to break me out at the drop of a hat, but that wasn't the case with these bronzing drops, so if you're equally acne-prone, this is a great face tanning option. I like to mix about three drops in with my moisturiser for a quick and easy application. A word of warning: they do have a bit of a fake tan smell, but that passes after a while, and with a glowy result like this, I'm really not complaining." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

How to apply fake tan to your face:

Each individual product will come with its own set of instructions, however, after trying out our fair share of formulas, there are a few steps that we never skip.

First of all, make sure to remove all your makeup and cleanse your skin before applying any tanning products. Most tans will react best to a clean, dry base, so hold off on applying any moisturisers or serums beforehand.

That being said, if you go for something like tanning drops, they can sometimes be mixed in with your moisturiser, so make sure to check the instructions.

We recommend blending the tan down to your neck for a more natural finish, and if you haven't used a mitt, make sure to wash your hands afterwards!