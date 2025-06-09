As it happened: Brisbane on Friday, April 4 (2025)

New cameras will be set up to catch drivers parking illegally in 16 streets across the city where residents and road users have complained.

After a trial along McLachlan, Wickham and Symes streets in Fortitude Valley and Glen Road in Toowong, enforcement cameras will be added to:

Amy Street, Albion

Charlotte Street, Brisbane City

O’Connell Terrace, Bowen Hills

Oxford Street, Bulimba

Millennium Boulevard, Carindale

Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley

Hercules Street, Hamilton

Rotherham Street, Kangaroo Point

Park Road, Milton

Mayer Street, McDowall

Metro Street, McDowall

Festival Place, Newstead

Moray Street, New Farm

Buckland Road, Nundah

Petrie Terrace, Petrie Terrace

Russell Street, South Brisbane

The cameras will catch motorists illegally stopping in clearways, no stopping zones, bus zones, loading zones and on yellow lines.

Last year, more than 52,000 complaints about illegal parking were made to Brisbane City Council.

“We want motorists to think twice before parking illegally, because even a short stop in the wrong place can have a big impact on traffic flow and safety,” City Standards chair Sarah Hutton said.