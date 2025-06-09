As it happened: Brisbane on Friday, April 4 (2025)

Key posts
- Human remains found near ute of missing Queensland mother
- Council to install more cameras to catch illegal parking
- Things to do in Brisbane this weekend
- Army chopper crash report delivers families answers
- ‘The Art of the Kneel’: Clare says Dutton would fold to US
- Pair charged after family allegedly threatened with machete during break-in
- Car of missing woman found in state’s west
Council to install more cameras to catch illegal parking
New cameras will be set up to catch drivers parking illegally in 16 streets across the city where residents and road users have complained.
After a trial along McLachlan, Wickham and Symes streets in Fortitude Valley and Glen Road in Toowong, enforcement cameras will be added to:
- Amy Street, Albion
- Charlotte Street, Brisbane City
- O’Connell Terrace, Bowen Hills
- Oxford Street, Bulimba
- Millennium Boulevard, Carindale
- Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley
- Hercules Street, Hamilton
- Rotherham Street, Kangaroo Point
- Park Road, Milton
- Mayer Street, McDowall
- Metro Street, McDowall
- Festival Place, Newstead
- Moray Street, New Farm
- Buckland Road, Nundah
- Petrie Terrace, Petrie Terrace
- Russell Street, South Brisbane
The cameras will catch motorists illegally stopping in clearways, no stopping zones, bus zones, loading zones and on yellow lines.
Last year, more than 52,000 complaints about illegal parking were made to Brisbane City Council.
“We want motorists to think twice before parking illegally, because even a short stop in the wrong place can have a big impact on traffic flow and safety,” City Standards chair Sarah Hutton said.
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of news today. If you’re just catching up, here are some of the stories that made headlines in Brisbane today.
Human remains have been found near the ute of missing woman Tayla Spies. The 29-year-old mother-of-three disappeared more than two months ago while she was driving home to Roma.
Two potential witnesses to Crystal Beale’s last night alive have been captured by CCTV walking along Ryan Street in West End, as police renewed an appeal for help in their investigation.
Government data acquired under right to information laws shows cigarette seizures in Queensland rose significantly in the second half of last year, despite the legitimate tobacco market shrinking nationally.
Families of four Australian Defence Force members killed in a helicopter crash have been briefed on the findings of a safety investigation report.
An American “danger tourist” who models himself on Tintin faces up to five years in prison after illegally sailing to a remote island and leaving a can of Coke for the world’s most isolated tribe.
And NRL great Scott Prince has thrown his support behind teenage phenom Shalom Sauaso pursuing multiple rugby codes, until the rival sports attain full-time professionalism.
Winless Dolphins refuse to hit the panic button
By Nick Wright
Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf has implored his side not to lose faith in the process he has implemented, adamant their horror winless start to the season will eventually turn.
The club have been fast starters in their opening two campaigns, but their 0-4 record has turned up the heat on first year mentor Woolf to overturn their fortunes in the post-Wayne Bennett era.
The Dolphins rank 15th for points scored and desperately need the strike power of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to come to the fore, but Woolf stressed they were not hitting the panic button yet.
“When you don’t win games, the biggest challenge is playing with some confidence and really backing yourself,” Woolf said ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Titans.
“We had a plan in the pre-season that we think will work for us and nothing’s changed. We can’t look at the results and throw everything out the window.
“It’s a good plan and we’ll stick to it and execute it.”
Human remains found near ute of missing Queensland mother
By William Davis
Human remains have been found near the ute of missing woman Tayla Spies.
The 29-year-old mother-of-three disappeared more than two months ago while she was driving home to Roma.
Police held a press conference at their Brisbane headquarters today to reveal her ute had been found, but in unusual scenes, reporters were called back to another briefing minutes after it wrapped up.
“I’ve just been updated by the search team in the area,” Detective Chief Inspector Garry Watts told the handful of reporters who had stayed behind.
“I can advise that human remains have been located about one kilometre from the vehicle.
“Although we cannot confirm at this stage that those remains are of Taylor, we suspect they may be.”
Read the full story.
No bad blood from Maguire ahead of Broncos’ clash with Tigers
By Nick Wright
Broncos coach Michael Maguire insists he will feel no bad blood when his side clashes with Wests Tigers, the club who sacked him from his last NRL head coaching role, on Saturday.
Under his tutelage, Brisbane have rediscovered the defensive resolve which eluded them in the second half of last season, without losing their attacking spark – scoring the equal-second most points in the competition across the opening month with three wins.
Despite his unceremonious exit from the Tigers, after winning just 29 of 80 games in charge, Maguire went on to lead New Zealand to a Pacific Championships triumph before returning the State of Origin shield to New South Wales.
“I’m really enjoying coaching these boys, what they’re putting in around training. We’ve had four games now, and we’ve had some good moments but also a few moments we need to adjust what we’re doing,” Maguire said.
“I’m really focused on what we’re doing here, I’m not looking back.”
In Jordan Riki’s absence due to a two-game suspension, Brendan Piakura returns to the starting side, with Maguire declaring the 22-year-old had “grown a lot” after being beaten to the run-on team jumper by the unheralded Jack Gosiewski.
Gender stereotypes shape play equipment at home
By Felicity Caldwell
Australian families who have boy children are more likely to have skateboards, bats, racquets and golf clubs at home, while those with girls are more likely to have skipping ropes, slides and swings, research from The University of Queensland has revealed.
Dr Stephanie Duncombe said the divide increased as children got older, with no differences between girls and boys under two years, but three differences for kids older than five.
“This is important to know because restricted access to some types of recreational equipment can influence activity levels,” she said.
But with some toys, like balls, bikes and scooters, there was no difference between families with girls or boys.
The researchers examined the data of 5314 children across 2805 families.
Previous research has shown girls are less physically active than boys from as early as age four.
New CCTV from Crystal Beale’s last night alive
By Rosanna Ryan
Two potential witnesses to Crystal Beale’s last night alive have been captured by CCTV walking along Ryan Street in West End.
Police have released the footage as they continue their investigations into the suspected murder, a month and a half since the Sunshine Coast mother’s body was found in the Brisbane River at Yeronga.
They said they were yet to identify the pair, but they were not believed to be involved in Beale’s death.
Police also said they were looking for people riding scooters and bicycles or driving vehicles along Hill End Terrace, West End, towards Forbes Street, and others who were fishing at the jetty near Orleigh Park.
Of those people fishing, Detective Acting Inspector Rod Watts said: “They are in no way in trouble. We believe they may have vital information that could assist us in seeking answers for Crystal’s family.”
Read the full story here.
Thousands of homes to be fast-tracked as Crisafulli government eyes off Redlands
By Sean Parnell
Around 900 hectares of Southern Thornlands has been declared a Priority Development Area, allowing the Queensland government to fast-track a major redevelopment of the semi-rural area.
After the former Labor government put the area into the urban planning footprint, the Crisafulli government today formally declared Southern Thornlands a PDA, meaning planning and development assessments will bypass Redland City Council.
The future of the Southern Thornlands has been a hot topic locally for several years, with speculation up to 8000 homes could be built there, along with community infrastructure and commercial premises.
Premier David Crisafulli yesterday announced the next community cabinet meeting, on April 14, would be held in the “vibrant Redlands”.
“I am looking forward to engaging with that local community and sharing with them how this government is working tirelessly to driver on priorities and opportunities for Queenslanders wherever they live in this great state,” he told parliament.
Outback town reels as Mother Nature opens the floodgate
By AAP
At first, the levee bank held firm as the floodwater came.
Locals had tirelessly constructed the dirt wall, building on areas where the last major flood had approached the south-west Queensland community.
“We had a flood in 2010. They were building around where it came through back then,” Thargomindah local Jackie Dare said. “Everything looked good and it was holding up.”
Then the levee broke. “It didn’t roll over the top. The water came through gaps. All of a sudden it just gave,” Dare said.
“We had just worked tirelessly making new levee banks, dumping dirt. But you can’t fight Mother Nature when she is on a roll like that.”
Few places in Thargomindah were spared, with more than 90 per cent of homes affected by the flooding. Every business has been inundated, including a local grocery store that was rebuilt above the 1974 flood record level.
Now, the rain has stopped but locals have no idea when the water will recede and they can safely return to their homes.
Things to do in Brisbane this weekend
By Nick Dent
It’s a big weekend for blockbuster films with their music played live by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.
Tonight, Skyfall in Concert brings one of the best Bonds back to the big screen, while on Saturday the Hogwarts saga comes to a conclusion with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Both are the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Over at Suncorp Stadium tonight, the Brisbane Roar take on Macarthur FC in the A-league, while tomorrow it’s the Broncos versus the Tigers in round five.
Cyndi Lauper is celebrating 40 years since the release of the hit-laden She’s So Unusual album. Girls and boys of a certain vintage will all want to have fun at Boondall on Saturday night.
Museum of Brisbane’s impressive Precious exhibition has opened, bringing together weird and wonderful objects loaned by collectors of Brisbane. Admission is free.
Love seafood? Krabby’s Crab Boil has just opened in the Barracks, inviting diners to pop on a bib and get messy eating crustaceans boiled in bags.
Elections, floods, tariffs… You probably need a stiff drink. Brisbane Gin Festival is on at the Showgrounds from today through to Sunday with 50 distillers showcasing their work, and all gin samples included in the entry price. Enjoy responsibly.
