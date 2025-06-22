I’d never tried a recipe box subscription service before – I didn’t think they were for me. As a target Slimming Worldmember, I love to keep my meals as Free Food-based as possible. This means other meal kits don’t fit in with that, as they often contain cream, oil and fatty cuts of meat.
Discover Mary’s secret to losing 7st (44.5kg) and keeping it off for seven years…
I was so pleased when I heard that Slimming World werelaunching their own recipe boxes. I ordered one as soon as I could! As a busy working mum, I knew they’d be a lifesaver.
I was really impressed with the quality of the ingredients, which I think is better than in the supermarkets. And everything’s measured out for you, making the cooking process so easy.
The weekly shop is much simpler, too – I used to feel a bit overwhelmed by the thought of planning, shopping and putting everythingaway. Now, I have my box delivered and just pop the ingredient bags straight in the fridge.
Variety is the spice of life
Slimming World Kitchen has encouraged us to try so many new dishes, and it makesmealtimes really exciting.I’ve served the children vegetarian meals I wouldn’t have tried them with before, which they’ve thoroughly enjoyed.
Some of my favourites include donburi, risotto, and steak with mushroom sauce and chips. We’ve cooked up Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai dishes, and even had venison and duck recipes! I alsolove the Free finishing touches on some meals, like salsa, pickled onions, charred corn or an apple sprinkle – they’re a great alternative to adding cheese or high-Syn condiments for extra flavour.
Mary’s favourite things about Slimming World Kitchen...
❤️The generous portion sizes! I often have leftovers for lunch the next day, likechilli in a Slimming World wrap. Or, my 13-year-old son will take themto school – it’s great to know he’s having a filling, healthy, nutritious meal.
❤️It means fewer trips to the supermarket for top-up shops. In the past, even if I only needed two things, I’d wander around putting more in my basket and end up spending about £20!
❤️ The Free pastes and seasonings – they’re so delicious. It’s great not having to buy loads of different herbs and spices, too.
❤️Quick cook options (ready in 20 minutes or less!). They make a game-changing alternative to takeaways and ready meals.
❤️ It helps me to Food Optimise 100%. Receiving a delivery feels like a treat, so I don’t go looking for satisfaction elsewhere in the form of Syns. It’s amazing that Free Food feels so special.
My all-time favourite meal is the lemon-kissed hake with crushed new potatoes. The quality of the fish in all the dishes is fabulous, and the sauce on that one is sensational!
Lemon-kissed hake and crushed potatoes
Beef kebabs with roasted veg couscous
Chilli steak ramen
Mushroom dhansak with spiced apple sprinkle
Spanish prawn and chickpea stew
Steak tagliata
Posh risotto with steak and garlic mushrooms
If anyone’s thinking about trying Slimming World Kitchen, absolutely give it a go. You’ll enjoy great quality, filling Free Food and a fabulous variety of recipes –safe in the knowledge you’re feeding your family really well, too.
