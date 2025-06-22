As Slimming World Kitchen turns one, we’ve found its biggest fan! | Slimming World (2025)

I was so pleased when I heard that Slimming World werelaunching their own recipe boxes. I ordered one as soon as I could! As a busy working mum, I knew they’d be a lifesaver.

I was really impressed with the quality of the ingredients, which I think is better than in the supermarkets. And everything’s measured out for you, making the cooking process so easy.

The weekly shop is much simpler, too – I used to feel a bit overwhelmed by the thought of planning, shopping and putting everythingaway. Now, I have my box delivered and just pop the ingredient bags straight in the fridge.