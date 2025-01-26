Asami Ogawa Diet And Workout (2025)

1. Functional Nutrients to Ameliorate Neurogenic Muscle Atrophy - PMC
In this narrative review, we examine and discuss studies pertaining to the use of functional ingredients to counteract neurogenic muscle atrophy.
Neurogenic muscle atrophy is a debilitating condition that occurs from nerve trauma in association with diseases or during aging, leading to reduced interaction between motoneurons and skeletal fibers. Current therapeutic approaches aiming at ...
Background: Children with food allergies (FA children) tend to be smaller in size, mothers of FA children (FA mothers) tend to have a significantly lower body mass index (BMI) than those of non-FA children (N mothers), and FA mothersÂ diets tend to be synchronous with the substitute diets for their children. The study aims to examine the correlation between the diets of FA children and FA mothers as well as the BMI of FA mothers. Methods: In total, 41 pairs of FA children (age: 6.5 ± 2.5 years) and FA mothers (FA group) and 37 pairs of children without food allergies (N children, age: 7.0 ± 2.7 years) and N mothers (N group) were included. BMIs of mothers and children, nutrient intake adequacy, correlation of meal content between mothers and children, and sampling of the combined dietary patterns of mothers and children were compared and contrasted to identify factors that affected the BMIs of FA mothers. Results: There were no differences in BMI between the two groups of children, confirming the typical growth of FA children. BMIs of FA mothers were significantly smaller than those of N mothers (P = 0.038). The intake adequacy of sweets was significantly higher in FA mothers than in N mothers (P = 0.041). The correlation of meal contents between mothers and children was significantly higher in the FA group than in the N group (P = 0.019). However, there was a discrepancy in the combined dietary patterns (first principal component) between mothers and children in the F...
Ecdysteroid: member of a class of polyhydroxylated steroids found in invertebrate animals (zooecdysteroids; moulting hormones), plants (phytoecdysteroids) and fungi (mycoecdysteroids). Over 500 structural analogues are currently known. Biosynthetically, they derive from C27-, C28- or C29-sterols. The most frequently encountered analogue (in arthropods and plants) is 20-hydroxyecdysone (2β,3β,14α,20R,22R,25-hexahydroxycholest-7-en-6-one). In arthropods, ecdysteroids occur universally and regulate development by inducing moulting and reproduction, where their action is mediated by high-affinity binding to an intracellular member of the class of nuclear receptor (NR) proteins (ecdysteroid receptor; EcR) dimerised with a second NR (USP/RxR). This receptor complex binds to specific DNA promoter sites and regulates gene expression. In plants, ecdysteroids are a class of secondary compounds, occurring in varying amounts in certain species, but not all in others. Phytoecdysteroids are believed to contribute to the reduction of invertebrate predation by acting as feeding deterrents or endocrine disruptors. Ecdysteroids also possess a wide range of positive pharmacological effects in mammals, where the mode of action involves moderate-affinity binding to plasma-membrane-bound receptors and not interaction with the classical NRs for vertebrate steroid hormones.
Background and Objectives: Our research group developed a robot-assisted diabetes self-management monitoring system to support Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCESs) in tracking the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D). This study aimed to evaluate the impact of this system on glycemic control and to identify suitable candidates for its use. Materials and Methods: After obtaining written informed consent from all participants with T2D, the CDCESs conducted remote interviews with the patients using RoBoHoN. All participants completed a questionnaire immediately after the experiment. HbA1c was assessed at the time of the interview and two months later, and glycemic control status was categorized as either “Adequate” or “Inadequate” based on the target HbA1c levels outlined in the guidelines for adult and elderly patients with type 2 diabetes by the Japan Diabetes Society. Patients who changed their medication regimens within the two months following the interview were excluded from the study. Results: The clinical characteristics of the 28 eligible patients were as follows: 67.9 ± 14.8 years old, 23 men (69%), body mass index (24.7 ± 4.9 kg/m2), and HbA1c levels 7.16 ± 1.11% at interview and two months later. Glycemic control status (GCS) was Adequate (A) to Inadequate (I): 1 case; I to A: 7 cases; A to A good: 14 cases; I to I: 6 cases (p-value = 0.02862 by Chi-square test). Multiple regression analyses showed that Q1 (Did RoBoHoN speak clea...
