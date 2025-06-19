Asantewaa shares current state of mansion after allegedly GH¢300k dupe in 2023 (2025)

TikToker and entrepreneur Asantewaa shared an update on her building project after she was duped in 2023

In the description of the viral video, she announced that she would be embarking on a similar project soon

Many people thronged the comments section to celebrate Asantewaa's birthday and to admire her strength

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa shared an update on the current state of her building project in a touching video after she was duped of GH¢300k.

Asantewaa shares update on building project

Sharing details about the video, Asantewaa noted that it was taken in 2024 when she decided to pick herself up and pick up the pieces after she got duped.

According to reports, it was alleged that actor Aaron Adatsi's baby mama, Eyram, was the mastermind behind the TikToker being duped.

"This was last year (2024) after picking my pieces up when I got duped. I'm so grateful to God cos whaaattttttt, there's another one this year (2025)!!"

In the concluding part of her message in the video's description, the mother of the soon-to-be two wished herself a happy birthday and added beautiful emojis to describe her current mood.

"Happy birthday to me ✨🌸🎉," she wrote on the description of the video.

In responding to the positive reactions she received from several other influencers and fans, Asantewaa on TikTok took to the comment section to thank everyone. She wrote:

See Also Why Did We Start Outsourcing Our Boybands?

"Thanks guyssss.. well appreciated ❤️❤️❤️"

Reactions to Asantewaa's building project, admission

Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng, influencer Ama Burland and several others thronged to the comment section to congratulate Asantewaa.

Many people talked about how proud they were of her for picking herself up and continuing the building project.

The heartwarming reactions of concerned fans to Asantewaa's touching story about her building project are below:

Dulcie Boateng said:

"A whole land lady !!!!! Congratulations sweetheart"

Ama Burland said:

"Im super proud of you🔥🔥🔥"

EAfibaN | Preschool🇬🇭 said:

"congratulations dear🥰🤗 please wear protective garment during ur next project❤"

Foofo🤭 said:

"I will continue to congratulate others until it’s my turn 🤭❤️…Congratulations Asantewaa ❤️"

qwobena pee said:

"Sis please I do P.O.P design,wall smoothing and painting please if u need my service please contact me 0591069473 thank you ❤️🫶."

Mr Licking 👅 said:

"It’s not about showing off but letting others know that it’s possible to achieve something regardless of what you have been through. Not giving up after the land and still proceeding to do this shows how determined you are. You deserve all that you are getting now."

sexyeeh4real said:

"Buying my land as a birthday gift this year 🙏🙏."

Airyka said:

"Eeii I will celebrate my own soon. But these days is not easy o. Digging fees and land guards will not even make the project go fast. Every time Asafoatse is asking for money hmmm.

Asantewaa speaks about Eyram's alleged duping

YEN.com.gh also reported that popular TikTok star Asantewaa made fresh claims about being allegedly scammed by Eyram, the baby mama of Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu on his show on YouTube, aired on April 12, 2023, she recounted how she reportedly lost money after trusting Eyram with her building project.

According to her, Eyram had agreed to put up a house on her behalf, but allegedly diverted the funds. Asantewaa further claimed that the relationship was a big scheme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh