Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (2025)

Whether you're looking extra fair, feeling dull and dry, or craving a glowy boost, face self tanners are an easy trick to fake a weekend under the sun. While it seems simple enough, finding the best self tanner for your face and body takes a bit of research, but thankfully celebrity spray tan artist and St. Tropez spokesperson Sophie Evans (ICYMI, she just did Ashley Graham's tan for the Met Gala) is here to lead the way.
The first step to achieving a solid tan is following a less-is-more mentality. "If you use the same self tan for your face and body, your face develops slightly darker," Evans says, adding that this happens because your face has a much higher pH level. "For this reason, I would always be cautious on your first face application." So, if a product says use three to six drops on the face, do yourself a favor and use three drops until you know how dark your face will develop.
The second step is making sure your product is dermatologist-recommended. After trying a few formulas, it's time to find the absolute best self tan for your face, from drops to SPF-packed formulas, and Evans tells us how.
Peep a few of the best face self tanners, below:
Best Face Self Tanner For Acne-Prone Skin
St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist
Best Face Self Tanner For Mature Skin
Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum
Best Dark Face Self Tanner
Loving Tan Deluxe Face Tan
What is the best self tanner for faces?
The best face tanners will contain skincare ingredients, especially if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, Evans explains. "Nearly every person I know loves St. Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($33). It's good for the skin, it’s a breeze to spritz on, there is no blending required, it will never develop too dark, it smells great, it's refreshing and hydrating, and it can be used to top up hands and feet." If you want to contour your face, you can add a darker, more concentrated formula to the high points of your face with a foundation brush.
What is the best face self tanner for acne-prone skin?
Ever notice that your acne tends to diminish when you're in the sun? Evans says face self tanner has the same effect. "I love self tan on acne as it helps to conceal without makeup, making you look 100 times better." She advises on exfoliating prior to tanning, and if you have large pores you can also lightly exfoliate after tanning to prevent them from looking dark. Additionally, Evans likes to use body tanners for the face because they are more suitable for oily skin types. "Apply moisturizers and serums over the body self tan mousse to prevent any unevenness," she advises.
See below for the 14 best face self tanners in 2023.
1
Best Face Self Tanner For Acne-Prone Skin
St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist
Pros
- Affordable
- Only has a few ingredients
Cons
- Leaves skin looking oily
"I love self-tan on acne-prone skin as it helps to conceal and even out the skin without makeup," Evans explains. This one in particular is dermatologist-approved, and only features a few ingredients (think: soothing aloe vera and antimicrobial castor oil).
2
Best Face Self Tanner For Mature Skin
Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum
Pros
- Features anti-aging ingredients
- Creates a natural-looking glow
Cons
- May not be dark enough for some skin tones
If you're looking for something that dries quickly, smells like a tropical vacation, lasts three-plus days, creates a natural-looking glow, and doesn't smudge or transfer, you've found your new bestie with Coola's anti-aging must-have. It also features centella asiatica, which the brand says "reduces signs of skin aging."
3
Best Dark Face Self Tanner
Loving Tan Deluxe Face Tan
Pros
- Gets super dark
- Offers a natural glow
Cons
- May not be suitable for sensitive skin
Some prefer a subtle glow, but some like to look like the sun hasn't left their side for a month (that would be, um, me). If you want that super deep tan, Loving Tan's darkest shade will get you there. It's also lightly tinted so it provides that gorgeous tan the second you apply it to your skin.
4
Best Affordable Face Self Tanner
L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Facial Drops
Pros
- Affordable
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Too dark for very pale skin
The best way to describe this product is head-turning. It's so good, people have literally asked me where I went on vacation when I use it. Plus, it's super affordable and accessible at the drugstore.
5
Best Natural-Looking Face Self Tanner
Jergens Self Tanner Face Moisturizer
Pros
- Looks natural
- Has SPF 20
Cons
- May not be pigmented enough on darker skin tones
And, for those looking for a subtle glow, here's your best bet. Simply apply it to your face like you would a moisturizer to create a flawless, sun-kissed fake tan. To keep your face protected, the formula also includes SPF 20, so you can wear it while you're out on the town.
6
Best Self-Tanning Mist For Face
St.Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Pros
- Great for on-the-go
- Perfect for beginners
Cons
- May not be pigmented enough on darker skin tones
When I'm in a rush and don't feel like directly applying a product to my face, I reach for this spray. "Nearly every person I know loves this," Evans says, touting its easy-to-use benefits. Pssst, this brand is also Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham's fave!
7
Best Self Tanner For Face and Body
Tanologist Face and Body Drops
Pros
- Can be used on both face and body
- Doesn't look orange
Cons
- Heavy fake tan smell
Sometimes, using two separate products for your face and body can be a hassle. That's where Tanologist's double-duty self-tanner comes in. It can be mixed with your skin and body care to brighten, soften, and hydrate, without clogging the pores or causing breakouts (this is perfect for my peeps with bacne).
8
Best Facial Self-Tanning Drops
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops For Face
Pros
- Mixes with moisturizer
- Features skin care ingredients
Cons
- Takes a long time to develop
Just a few drops of this serum-like facial self tanner into your moisturizer is the perfect concoction for an even, seamless tan. While it adds a flawless glow, it also administers a solid dose of brightening vitamin C, skin-evening DHA, and moisturizing avocado straight to the skin.
9
Best Self-Tanning Cream For Face
TAN-LUXE The Crème
Pros
- Administers a natural-looking tan
- Super hydrating
Cons
- The product easily spills or disperses
Calling all dry skin types: this facial self tanner is for you. Packed with squalane, birch bark, and rice bran, the formula delves deep into the barrier and delivers some mega moisture. While it hydrates, it unleashes the most natural glow you've experienced in quite some time.
10
Best Self Tanner For Face Contouring
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Self Tanner Mousse
Pros
- Streak-free
- Develops in just two hours
Cons
- Doesn't last very long
Who says body self tanner can't be used for the face? According to Evans, it may just be the best way to create a subtle, contoured glow. She likes to use two shades of the product—one for the base and one for the contour—with a clean foundation brush to cover every area evenly and precisely.
11
Best Priming Face Self Tanner
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Self-Tanning Face Primer
Pros
- Two-in-one
- Natural-looking
Cons
- Takes a long time to develop
A true multitasker, this primer and face tanner in-one is exactly what the doctor ordered for skin that needs a boost of brightness and glow. It holds your makeup tight to the skin while serving a natural-looking, bronzy tan with every layer. The tanning effect takes about six hours with this product, so it's the perfect for those days where your makeup is on from nine to five.
12
Best Self-Tanning Wipes For Face
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pads for Face
Pros
- Easy to use
- Refines and exfoliate the skin
Cons
- The wipe is very small
Of all the facial self tanners I've tried, these easy-to-use, exfoliating wipes are my absolute favorite, and that's saying a lot from a girl that tans almost every week. After swiping them across your face and neck, wait about three or four hours and you'll start to believe you were just at the beach IRL. Trust, these offer a much-needed pick-me-up when you're feeling pale or dull.
13
Best Face Self Tanner For Sensitive Skin
Nuda Canada Face Tan Water
Pros
- Made from naturally-derived ingredients
- Fresh peach scent
Cons
- Can be dark on fair skin tones
A super lightweight self-tanning spray, Nuda's sensitive-skin approved product features a handful of skin-loving, all-natural ingredients that drench your skin in comfort. Inside, you'll find soothing aloe vera, white tea, cucumber, and rosehip for tan, ultra-glowy skin sans irritation.
14
Best Face Self Tanner For Pale Skin
+ Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Self Tanning Drops
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Free of harsh ingredients
Cons
- May not be dark enough for some skin tones
This self tanner for the face has many accolades, but in my eyes its biggest flex is that it doesn't make my fair skin look orange or too dark. I also love that it's totally fragrance-free, so you're not stricken with the dreaded fake tan smell while it develops on your face.
I'll also add that this formula is super buildable, so you can intensify the pigment by adding more drops to your skin or into your moisturizer.
