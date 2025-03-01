Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Face Self Tanner For Acne-Prone Skin Best Face Self Tanner For Mature Skin Best Dark Face Self Tanner What is the best self tanner for faces? What is the best face self tanner for acne-prone skin? St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist Pros Cons Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum Pros Cons Loving Tan Deluxe Face Tan Pros Cons L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Facial Drops Pros Cons Jergens Self Tanner Face Moisturizer Pros Cons St.Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Pros Cons Tanologist Face and Body Drops Pros Cons Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops For Face Pros Cons TAN-LUXE The Crème Pros Cons Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Self Tanner Mousse Pros Cons OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Self-Tanning Face Primer Pros Cons Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pads for Face Pros Cons Nuda Canada Face Tan Water Pros Cons + Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Self Tanning Drops Pros Cons References
Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (1)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

Whether you're looking extra fair, feeling dull and dry, or craving a glowy boost, face self tanners are an easy trick to fake a weekend under the sun. While it seems simple enough, finding the best self tanner for your face and body takes a bit of research, but thankfully celebrity spray tan artist and St. Tropez spokesperson Sophie Evans (ICYMI, she just did Ashley Graham's tan for the Met Gala) is here to lead the way.

The first step to achieving a solid tan is following a less-is-more mentality. "If you use the same self tan for your face and body, your face develops slightly darker," Evans says, adding that this happens because your face has a much higher pH level. "For this reason, I would always be cautious on your first face application." So, if a product says use three to six drops on the face, do yourself a favor and use three drops until you know how dark your face will develop.

The second step is making sure your product is dermatologist-recommended. After trying a few formulas, it's time to find the absolute best self tan for your face, from drops to SPF-packed formulas, and Evans tells us how.

Peep a few of the best face self tanners, below:

What is the best self tanner for faces?

The best face tanners will contain skincare ingredients, especially if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, Evans explains. "Nearly every person I know loves St. Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($33). It's good for the skin, it’s a breeze to spritz on, there is no blending required, it will never develop too dark, it smells great, it's refreshing and hydrating, and it can be used to top up hands and feet." If you want to contour your face, you can add a darker, more concentrated formula to the high points of your face with a foundation brush.

What is the best face self tanner for acne-prone skin?

Ever notice that your acne tends to diminish when you're in the sun? Evans says face self tanner has the same effect. "I love self tan on acne as it helps to conceal without makeup, making you look 100 times better." She advises on exfoliating prior to tanning, and if you have large pores you can also lightly exfoliate after tanning to prevent them from looking dark. Additionally, Evans likes to use body tanners for the face because they are more suitable for oily skin types. "Apply moisturizers and serums over the body self tan mousse to prevent any unevenness," she advises.

See below for the 14 best face self tanners in 2023.

1

Best Face Self Tanner For Acne-Prone Skin

St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (9)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (10)Affordable
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (11)Only has a few ingredients

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (12)Leaves skin looking oily

"I love self-tan on acne-prone skin as it helps to conceal and even out the skin without makeup," Evans explains. This one in particular is dermatologist-approved, and only features a few ingredients (think: soothing aloe vera and antimicrobial castor oil).

2

Best Face Self Tanner For Mature Skin

Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (13)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (14)Features anti-aging ingredients
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (15)Creates a natural-looking glow

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (16)May not be dark enough for some skin tones

If you're looking for something that dries quickly, smells like a tropical vacation, lasts three-plus days, creates a natural-looking glow, and doesn't smudge or transfer, you've found your new bestie with Coola's anti-aging must-have. It also features centella asiatica, which the brand says "reduces signs of skin aging."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (18)Gets super dark
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (19)Offers a natural glow

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (20)May not be suitable for sensitive skin

Some prefer a subtle glow, but some like to look like the sun hasn't left their side for a month (that would be, um, me). If you want that super deep tan, Loving Tan's darkest shade will get you there. It's also lightly tinted so it provides that gorgeous tan the second you apply it to your skin.

4

Best Affordable Face Self Tanner

L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Facial Drops

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (21)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (22)Affordable
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (23)Fragrance-free

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (24)Too dark for very pale skin

The best way to describe this product is head-turning. It's so good, people have literally asked me where I went on vacation when I use it. Plus, it's super affordable and accessible at the drugstore.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

5

Best Natural-Looking Face Self Tanner

Jergens Self Tanner Face Moisturizer

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (25)

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (26)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (27)Looks natural
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (28)Has SPF 20

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (29)May not be pigmented enough on darker skin tones

And, for those looking for a subtle glow, here's your best bet. Simply apply it to your face like you would a moisturizer to create a flawless, sun-kissed fake tan. To keep your face protected, the formula also includes SPF 20, so you can wear it while you're out on the town.

6

Best Self-Tanning Mist For Face

St.Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (31)Great for on-the-go
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (32)Perfect for beginners

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (33)May not be pigmented enough on darker skin tones

When I'm in a rush and don't feel like directly applying a product to my face, I reach for this spray. "Nearly every person I know loves this," Evans says, touting its easy-to-use benefits. Pssst, this brand is also Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham's fave!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

7

Best Self Tanner For Face and Body

Tanologist Face and Body Drops

See Also
My Beauty Editor Secret for Chiseled Cheekbones Has Nothing to Do With Contour

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (34)

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (35)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (36)Can be used on both face and body
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (37)Doesn't look orange

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (38)Heavy fake tan smell

Sometimes, using two separate products for your face and body can be a hassle. That's where Tanologist's double-duty self-tanner comes in. It can be mixed with your skin and body care to brighten, soften, and hydrate, without clogging the pores or causing breakouts (this is perfect for my peeps with bacne).

8

Best Facial Self-Tanning Drops

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops For Face

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (40)Mixes with moisturizer
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (41)Features skin care ingredients

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (42)Takes a long time to develop

Just a few drops of this serum-like facial self tanner into your moisturizer is the perfect concoction for an even, seamless tan. While it adds a flawless glow, it also administers a solid dose of brightening vitamin C, skin-evening DHA, and moisturizing avocado straight to the skin.

9

Best Self-Tanning Cream For Face

TAN-LUXE The Crème

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (45)Administers a natural-looking tan
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (46)Super hydrating

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (47)The product easily spills or disperses

Calling all dry skin types: this facial self tanner is for you. Packed with squalane, birch bark, and rice bran, the formula delves deep into the barrier and delivers some mega moisture. While it hydrates, it unleashes the most natural glow you've experienced in quite some time.

10

Best Self Tanner For Face Contouring

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Self Tanner Mousse

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (48)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (49)Streak-free
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (50)Develops in just two hours

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (51)Doesn't last very long

Who says body self tanner can't be used for the face? According to Evans, it may just be the best way to create a subtle, contoured glow. She likes to use two shades of the product—one for the base and one for the contour—with a clean foundation brush to cover every area evenly and precisely.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

11

Best Priming Face Self Tanner

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Self-Tanning Face Primer

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (52)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (53)Two-in-one
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (54)Natural-looking

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (55)Takes a long time to develop

A true multitasker, this primer and face tanner in-one is exactly what the doctor ordered for skin that needs a boost of brightness and glow. It holds your makeup tight to the skin while serving a natural-looking, bronzy tan with every layer. The tanning effect takes about six hours with this product, so it's the perfect for those days where your makeup is on from nine to five.

12

Best Self-Tanning Wipes For Face

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Glow Pads for Face

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (56)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (57)Easy to use
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (58)Refines and exfoliate the skin

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (59)The wipe is very small

Of all the facial self tanners I've tried, these easy-to-use, exfoliating wipes are my absolute favorite, and that's saying a lot from a girl that tans almost every week. After swiping them across your face and neck, wait about three or four hours and you'll start to believe you were just at the beach IRL. Trust, these offer a much-needed pick-me-up when you're feeling pale or dull.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

13

Best Face Self Tanner For Sensitive Skin

Nuda Canada Face Tan Water

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (60)

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (61)Made from naturally-derived ingredients
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (62)Fresh peach scent

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (63)Can be dark on fair skin tones

A super lightweight self-tanning spray, Nuda's sensitive-skin approved product features a handful of skin-loving, all-natural ingredients that drench your skin in comfort. Inside, you'll find soothing aloe vera, white tea, cucumber, and rosehip for tan, ultra-glowy skin sans irritation.

14

Best Face Self Tanner For Pale Skin

+ Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Self Tanning Drops

Pros

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (65)Fragrance-free
  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (66)Free of harsh ingredients

Cons

  • Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (67)May not be dark enough for some skin tones

This self tanner for the face has many accolades, but in my eyes its biggest flex is that it doesn't make my fair skin look orange or too dark. I also love that it's totally fragrance-free, so you're not stricken with the dreaded fake tan smell while it develops on your face.

I'll also add that this formula is super buildable, so you can intensify the pigment by adding more drops to your skin or into your moisturizer.

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (68)

Lily Wohlner

Associate Fashion Commerce Editor

Lily Wohlner is the associate style & commerce editor at Women’s Health. A sneakerhead, shopping enthusiast, and beauty expert, she’s mastered the art of testing, reviewing, and recommending standout products across every style category. Lily started her career as a freelance makeup artist before diving into the editorial and copywriting world, creating content for brands like Oribe, NewBeauty, and Dermstore. When she’s not training for her next half marathon, you’ll find her in the Lower East Side whipping up high-protein recipes with her roommate or thrifting for the ultimate pair of low-rise jeans.

Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist (2025)

References

Top Articles
Biographien: Callie Thorne - myFanbase
Callie Haverda Wiki, Age, Height, Nationality, Parents, Boyfriend, Biography & Facts
Callie Haverda's age and everything you need to know about That '90s Show star
Latest Posts
18+ Charlotte anime season 2 episode 1 ideas
Callie Thorne: Filme, Serien und Biografie
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6342

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.