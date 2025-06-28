Asian hornets mapped - check your postcode for latest sightings of killer insect (2025)

Concerns have been raised over Asian hornet sightings which have been recorded across the UK earlier than ever before. The hornets are capable of killing 50 honey bees a day having a devastating impact on wildlife. This year, the insect was found on January 24 in Oswestry, Shropshire, much further north than its usual sightings in the UK. Usually, these hornets have mostly been seen in the UK in the late summer with the earliest sighting occurring no earlier than mid-March. This early sighting has raised concerns that the species may be able to survive cold British winters. This would mean they could establish a more permanent presence in the UK. Sightings have primarily occurred in Kent but DNA analysis last year suggested that these hornets could now live in colder weather.

Kate Wilson, head of the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s National Bee Unit, said: “Yellow-legged hornets cause significant damage to native pollinators, including our much-loved honey bees.” She added that’s why APHA’s National Bee Unit continues to take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by yellow-legged hornets. Kate continued: “Thanks to increasing reports to the Asian Hornet Watch app and online, it is not unexpected that sightings may occur earlier in the year. “We encourage the public to remain vigilant and continue to report any potential sightings to us.” The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs has been actively monitoring and eradicating hornet nests. Smaller than the native European hornet (Vespa crabro), the yellow-legged hornet measures about 25mm in length and can be identified by the yellow band on the fourth segment of its abdomen, yellow legs, and an orange face. It’s likely they will only sting you if aggravated, if this does happen, ask someone to help you seek medical attention. You’ll also want to immediately rinse the area with warm soapy water and apply ice which will help slow down the spread of the venom. You can check your area for sightings by using the interactive map above.