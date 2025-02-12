Assistive Technology for Stroke Patients | Onboard Supports (2025)

There are two types of stroke — Ischaemic Stroke and Haemorrhagic Stroke.

An Ischaemic Stroke is caused by an artery in the brain becoming blocked by a blood clot.

A Haemorrhagic Stroke is caused when a blood vessel in the brain breaks, causing bleeding.

The result of both events is the same, which is that certain parts of the brain experience lack of blood flow, and therefore brain cells begin to die due to lack of oxygen.