Astonishing queue of electric vehicles dumped in street and left to rot (2025)

The Fisker Ocean cars have been abandoned on a road in Colwick, Nottingham, after the company that made them went bust and left them to rot at a local dealership

News Liam Buckler Senior News Reporter and Louis Corbett 22:28, 16 Apr 2025

An astonishing queue of nine electric vehicles worth more £200,000 have been dumped in the street leaving residents baffled. The 4x4s were left abandoned on a road in Colwick, Nottingham, after the car manufacturer responsible for them scrapped them at a local dealership before going into liquidation. The Fisker Ocean cars, valued up to £43,000, have been parked along Racecourse Road, gathering dust since Fisker went bust in October 2024.

The unusual and eerie convoy has been reported by several members of the public on multiple occasions. Despite being dormant with factory stickers still intact for months, no action has been taken to remove these three-tonne, factory-new cars.

The Fisker Ocean models retail between £30,000 and £43,000, but it remains unclear which model these abandoned vehicles are. These specific cars have not yet been registered due to the absence of the manufacturer or rightful owner.

Some of the cars still bear import stickers on their windscreens, with model numbers and factory documents left inside.

Local residents have been trying to unravel the mystery of how they ended up there and who is accountable for this ghostly convoy. Premium Central Performance and Prestige Cars, the local car dealership, told Nottinghamshire Live that they were storing the cars for the company so that if a sale was made in Nottingham, locals would have a collection point for their new Fisker Ocean, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

The car dealership had struck a deal with the manufacturer to retail their cars. However, after only managing to sell four models and following the company's liquidation, they lost interest in selling more.

As such, while these cars remained in stock, they were merely being stored for Fisker in case of local sales.

Moreover, when the company went under in October 2024, the dealership reached out to the liquidators, informing them that the cars were being moved to a public road for collection. They also cautioned the liquidators that Nottingham City Council would dispose of the vehicles if left on the road for an extended period.

Since then, it is reported that neither Fisker nor their liquidators have attempted to contact the dealership or collect the abandoned vehicles. The dealership is not legally permitted to sell or utilise the cars for any other purpose.

Therefore, after repeatedly alerting the liquidators about the vehicles, the dealership absolved themselves of responsibility by parking them on the public road and leaving the local authority to handle the situation - as they do not legally own the cars.

Nottingham City Council slapped seven-day removal notices on the vehicles on March 3, 2025, and they remained at the site as of April 14. When approached for a comment, Nottingham City Council declined to provide any additional information.

Nottinghamshire Live visited Premium Central Performance and Prestige Cars, who gave their account. However, they have yet to comment on the nine vehicles they put on the road.