ASX rallies on tariff relief hopes while gold falls (2025)

Australian shares ended the day strongly higher, after US stocks and the greenback regained ground on hopes of a trade war de-escalation overnight, with a rally on Wall Street.

But as the price of gold fell from record highs, gold miners made up some of the biggest losses on the Australian share market as investors rushed to take profits.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor sparred over policy costings, business tax cuts and productivity ahead of the May 3 election.

See how the day unfolded.

Disclaimer: this blog is not intended as investment advice.