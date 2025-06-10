ASX rallies on tariff relief hopes while gold falls (2025)

Australian shares ended the day strongly higher, after US stocks and the greenback regained ground on hopes of a trade war de-escalation overnight, with a rally on Wall Street.
But as the price of gold fell from record highs, gold miners made up some of the biggest losses on the Australian share market as investors rushed to take profits.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor sparred over policy costings, business tax cuts and productivity ahead of the May 3 election.
See how the day unfolded.
Disclaimer: this blog is not intended as investment advice.
Key Events
Gold continues to fall from record highs
Treasurer candidates spar on costings, tax cuts
Treasurer goes on the attack on costings
Live updates
Pinned
Pinned
Market snapshot
By Nadia Daly
By Nadia Daly
- ASX 200:+1.4% to 7,920 points (live values below)
- Australian dollar:+0.7% to 64.11 US cents
- S&P 500:+2.5% to 5,287 points
- Nasdaq:+2.7% to 16,300 points
- FTSE:+0.6% to 8,328 points
- EuroStoxx 600:+0.3% to 507 points
- Spot gold:-1.8% to $US3,320/ounce
- Brent crude:+1.2% to US$68.22/barrel
- Iron ore:+0.2% to $US99.95/tonne
- Bitcoin:+2.7% to $US93,657
Prices current around 4:20pm AEST.
Live updates on major ASX indices:
ASX extends gains to close higher
By Nadia Daly
By Nadia Daly
The ASX200 continued its recovery throughout the trading day to close 1.3% higher at 7920 points.
The All Ordinaries was much the same, ending the day +1.4% at 8125.
Gold stocks fell from a record high as the price of the precious metal plunged.
All sectors except basic materials and academic & educational services made gains.
That's all from the ABC markets blog for today. But my colleague Stephanie Chalmers will be back bright and early tomorrow to bring you the latest.
'til then,
Loading
Treasurer 'wins' debate, but doesn't convince the room
By Daniel Ziffer
By Daniel Ziffer
If we must score the Treasurer versus Shadow Treasurer debate, then Jim Chalmers 'won' the event.
His answers were clearer, and his proposals more directly linked to answering the problems raised. Angus Taylor didn't or couldn't answer how the Coalition will pay for expensive promises, and what cuts or changes can be expected.
But the result probably didn't change a lot of votes in the room.
It was filled with representatives of small businesses (via their key lobby group) and mega-businesses like Rio Tinto (via theirs).
On issues like company tax, industrial relations changes and wage costs the Labor answer might have been clear - even pointing forward to policies that will be enacted if they win - but not one that will lower the burden of costs of the people in the room.
Why gold's rise may not be over
More comments here on the gold situation we outlined earlier.
Commonwealth Bank'sVivek Dhar:
"After rising as high as $US3,485/oz in intra day trading yesterday, gold futures have pulled back this morning to under $US3,400/oz. The pullback was triggered by comments from President Trump that the final US tariff on China would not be “anywhere near” the 145% level that has currently been set. The comments, which brightened the outlook on US trade policy, was an ideal time for profit taking for gold investors, especially given the 18% rally in gold futures from 7 April to the intra day peak yesterday."
He continues:
"The reduced appeal of US safe haven assets has renewed interest in shifting away from the US dollar as the world’s pre eminent reserve currency (i.e. de dollarisation). While the interest in de dollarisation has certainly been beneficial to gold futures, it is hard to see how a material move away from the US dollar can practically take place. The primary issue is finding an alternative to the US dollar as the main reserve currency. The Euro suffers from a lack of fiscal union, which has meant a fragmented capital and bond market. Gold has also been floated a potential option, especially given the increase in central bank buying since the beginning of 2022. Central bank buying of gold surged after the US led its allies to freeze Russia’s currency reserves in response to the Ukraine war. Countries realised that gold was a potential hedge against the US freezing currency reserves for non alignment with US policy. Given worries of non alignment with the US have only increased under President Trump, the prospect of more central bank buying is high. It is unlikely though that the US dollar is at any threat of replacement by gold given the costs to transport, warehouse and secure gold and the lack of returns generated by holding gold.
Even though gold prices and central bank gold purchases have shown virtually no correlation in the last two years to the end of 2024, the anticipation of more central bank buying, combined with extraordinary safe haven demand, may see gold rise to $US3,750/oz by year end."
Unlikely food boom blamed on TikTok
By Nadia Daly
By Nadia Daly
As a foodie I can understand many weird food trends and long lines outside restaurants made famous by TikTok, but this one stumped me.
Apparently one extremely boring (sorry) food item is flying off the shelves and is in low supply in supermarkets thanks to a trend on TikTok.
The product in question?
Cottage cheese
Read on:
Key Event
Key Event
Gold continues to fall from record highs
By Nadia Daly
By Nadia Daly
The price of spot gold is falling further today - currently down over 1% to US$3344 - and gold miners are being impacted too.
The decline follows weeks of gold scaling new record highs, as uncertainty draws investors to the safe haven asset.
Many of the companies at the bottom of the ASX200 this afternoon are gold miners, including Ramelius Resources (-14.5% at 3:45pm AEST), Spartan Resources (-13%) and Vault Minerals (-11.6%).
Carmaker in court over 'rusty' cars
By Nadia Daly
By Nadia Daly
The consumer watchdog has taken a car manufacturer to court for allegedly misleading advertising.
The ACCC alleges Ateco Automotive Pty Ltd, trading as LDV Automotive Australia allegedly made misleading representations to consumers about the durability and suitability of particular models of LDV branded vehicles in breach of the Australian Consumer Law.
The ACCC alleges that those vehicles had a propensity to rust or corrode within five years of being manufactured.
The Federal Court action concerns models with T60 and G10 in their names (excluding the eT60). The ACCC says between approximately 23 April 2019 and 30November 2024, LDV made misleading representations to consumers that the cars were durable and tough, and that they were suitable for use in, near, or on, a variety of environments and off-road terrains.
But the consumer watchdog alleges those cars had a propensity to develop rust or corrosion within the first five years from the date of manufacture, and were therefore not durable and tough.
ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said:
“We allege that despite being aware of the propensity for the vehicles to rust, LDV continued to make representations for a number of years that the T60 and G10 vehicles were durable and suitable for use in a variety of terrains,”
“As a result, we allege that LDV’s conduct is likely to have caused harm to affected consumers, including because the propensity for rust or corrosion lowered the value of their vehicles, and because consumers lost the opportunity to make an informed decision that may have involved purchasing an alternative vehicle that did not carry the same risks.”
Key Event
Key Event
Treasurer candidates spar on costings, tax cuts
By Stephanie Chalmers
By Stephanie Chalmers
We'll bring you a vibe check from Daniel Ziffer who was in the room shortly, but the big points of contention from the debate between Angus Taylor and Jim Chalmers seemed to be:
- Cuts and costings — Chalmers and moderator Laura Jayes pressed — Chalmers aggressively so — Taylor on what the Coalition will cut and the costing details of its policies. Taylor pointed to savings from using existing coal fired power for its nuclear plan and by relying on the private sector to boost housing supply. But no cuts were detailed.
- A business tax cut? Angus Taylor also seemed to allude to a cut to the company tax rate but when pressed did not confirm. He initially said wait until costings are released next week, and then cited measures like the instant asset write-off as equating to a tax cut for small business. So no official company tax cut announcement there.
Small businesses spending 15 hours a week on paperwork
By Stephanie Chalmers
By Stephanie Chalmers
A fun (or... not so fun) fact from Luke Achterstraat, the head of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA).
As he thanks the small business owners in attendance at the debate for asking questions of the treasurer and shadow treasurer, he notes their time is particularly valuable as small businesses are spending 15 hours a week on paperwork.
Ouch.
Taylor harks back to a better time
By Tony Ibrahim
By Tony Ibrahim
Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor is also citing the global instability as a reason for the Coalition to be voted into power.
Mr Taylor attacked the Labor government's track record over its last three years in power, claiming household, business and government budgets are worse off.
He says the Liberal's platform starts with beating back inflation - a task already underway, and investing in businesses to help boost the economy's growth.
He concluded by mentioning his personal experience advising businesses before entering politics.
"We can get this contry back on track," he said.
Key Event
Key Event
Treasurer goes on the attack on costings
By Stephanie Chalmers
By Stephanie Chalmers
Jim Chalmers' final minute and he uses it to go on the attack against Angus Taylor.
"He can't even tell us how much his nuclear reactors will cost or what he will cut to pay for them.
"He can't tell us what his policies will cost or what he will cut to pay for them.
"He can't tell us what that means for Medicare or pensions or payments or housing and skills. They've just stumbled from one shambles to another…
"In these uncertain times for the global economy, we offer stability and responsibility and the opposition offer only risk...
"Now is the worst time to take a risk."
Cutting red tape when it comes to employing casual workers
By Tony Ibrahim
By Tony Ibrahim
A small business owner has asked if either party will commit to cutting red tape, particularly when it comes to industrial relations laws.
Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor says the current laws are too difficult for small businesses to easily interpret, repeating a line that small businesses don't have a legal department.
He claims regulation will be rolled back if the Liberal National Coalition is elected into power.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers addressed the question by talking about how Labor is cutting red tape across different parts of government, such as the planning approval process for housing.
He then invoked a mix of policies that help attract and retain workers, such as the modest tax cut and early childhood support.
How can business harness AI?
By Stephanie Chalmers
By Stephanie Chalmers
A question on how Australian businesses can harness the power of artificial intelligence.
The treasurer calls it a "huge opportunity".
"So much of the change in our economy is exciting and it's driven by technological disruption."
The shadow treasurer agrees it's an important opportunity.
What will both parties do on productivity growth?
By Stephanie Chalmers
By Stephanie Chalmers
Taking you back a few minutes, to a question about the approaches to productivity growth, from economist Alex Joiner.
Jim Chalmers referenced investment in skills and efforts to streamline regulations.
"A lot of this has been about making our economy more dynamic, competitive and productive."
Angus Taylor says the Coalition will streamline approvals by establishing 'Investment Australia' to approve major products and again refers to stopping overreach by regulators.
Taylor on industrial relations
By Daniel Ziffer
By Daniel Ziffer
Angus Taylor has previously said he doesn't support penalty rate changes.
"We do need to restore commonsense, particularly for small businesses where it has been lost," he says.
He calls for the CFMEU to be de-registered, and the ABCC to be reestablished.
"They hold every Australian taxpayer to ransom.
"You need a legal department in small business to work (through) Labor's changes… we don't have a plan to change (multi-employer bargaining)."
Rio Tinto Australian boss asks about industrial relations
By Daniel Ziffer
By Daniel Ziffer
Kellie Parker, the Australian CEO of Rio Tinto, asks about the "costs and disruption" of IR law and what metrics they'll use to measure that.
Chalmers says if honoured to get a second term the priorities are gender equality, the review of modern awards and non-compete clauses. "We believe in penalty rates," the treasurer says.
Labor and Liberals on the Instant asset write-off
By Tony Ibrahim
By Tony Ibrahim
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says Labor will extend the instant asset write-off to $20,000.
This would allow businesses to claim an immediate deducation for the business portion of the cost of an asset in the year it's first used or installed ready for use.
But Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor says the Liberals will lift the asset write-off to $30,000 - and will make it permanent to give, as he claims, small businesses certainty.
Key Event
Key Event
Will taxes be cut for businesses?
By Stephanie Chalmers
By Stephanie Chalmers
Jim Chalmers and Angus Taylor are asked to give a guarantee that there will not be new taxes or levies on businesses.
"We've already made it very clear that the [Petroleum Resource Rent Tax] changes, the multinational tax changes, they're on our agenda," the treasurer says.
"When it comes to business taxes, we're cutting taxes for 1.5 million small businesses and Angus wants to increase taxes on all of those people."
Angus Taylor says: "Our plan is to reduce taxes for businesses like yours in this room," referring to the gathering of big and small business groups and lobbyists.
The moderator interjects and asks if the Coalition will cut the company tax rate.
"We have already when we were in government cut company tax."
He's asked to clarify/confirm, but then starts talking about the Instant asset write-off and other measures, saying "they are tax cuts for small business".
Tax bracket creep, corporate tax and asset write-offs
By Tony Ibrahim
By Tony Ibrahim
A question has been asked on whether either Chalmers or Taylor will commit to reducing the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent, making instant asset write-offs permanent and indexing personal tax rates to eliminate bracket creep.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has started by focusing on bracket creep, claiming a policy legislated last week has returned bracket creep to help 14 million taxpayers.
He claims it's an important distinction between the two parties, but hasn't progressed to the corporate tax rate or instant asset write off baked into the question.
The talking over begins
By Daniel ZIffer
By Daniel ZIffer
First burn of the day, after Angus Taylor declines to outline in more detail what the Coalition would cut to rein in spending and pay for big budget promises.
"Growth is the key?" Chalmers exclaims in response to Taylor's answer, calling it a slogan not a policy.
"It's like a Year 9 economics assignment."
They then go on to talk over each other.