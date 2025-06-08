ASX slumps as Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ rattles global markets (2025)

As equity markets reeled, bond yields also dropped in the US, and banks including UBS reiterated they expected the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year. UBS wealth management chief investment officer Mark Haefele said uncertainty would remain high for weeks, predicting “an extended period of volatility for US equities.” Loading AustralianSuper’s head of asset allocation, investments, Alistair Barker, said the moves on equity and fixed income markets suggested the key question was how the tariff moves affected US growth. “The growth outlook has certainly softened, but it’s softening from quite a strong period coming out of the back half of 2024,” Barker said. Most Australian super funds are heavily invested in US shares, meaning fund returns will be affected by recent volatility. But Barker said that despite the recent volatility, the bulk of AustralianSuper’s accounts had made returns of about 2 to 4 per cent since the start of July.

Banks were mixed with Commonwealth Bank closing 1 per cent higher, Westpac losing 0.5 per cent, National Australia Bank falling 1.2 per cent and ANZ falling 1.4 per cent following a penalty from the banking regulator over its cultural problems. Ansell, which plunged over concerns about its tariff exposure, said in February that it would look to offset the US tariffs imposed on China by raising prices of its goods. The company, headquartered in Australia, has manufacturing facilities across a number of countries affected by the US tariff regime, including China, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. Australian hearing implants maker Cochlear told investors it was waiting on more information from the US government on how the tariffs will hurt its business. The stock rose 0.3 per cent. Luxury fashion retailer Cettire, which plunged 14.5 per cent, said it would likely take a hit from the tariffs imposed on imports from European Union (EU) countries into the US.

The retailer said almost 41 per cent of Cettire’s total gross sales in the first half of fiscal 2025 related to goods manufactured in the EU and sold to customers located in the US. It also warned that changes to US tariffs on overseas imports would hurt luxury retailers, given that a large proportion of luxury items are manufactured in the EU. BHP boss Mike Henry has said the impact of tariffs on Australia’s biggest resource company would be “relatively limited”, telling investors earlier this week only 2 to 3 per cent of BHP’s revenue comes from the US. But he warned the uncertainty and the potential for retaliatory tariffs from countries such as those in the European Union that have been hit by Trump’s imposts may reduce free trade and slow global growth. “BHP is well set for pretty much any scenario. In that, we’ve got commodities that have the most resilient demand, we sit at the very bottom end of our respective cost curves,” he said. “Even in the face of price volatility or a bit of a turn down in global growth, we’re better positioned than most to weather that because we’ve got the strongest margins.” Trump announced the tariffs after Wall Street’s closing bell, with its share futures initially rising before plunging after he went into detail on exactly on what tariffs would be imposed.