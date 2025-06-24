Aussies face court over April Fool’s Day ‘pranks’ (2025)

A Sydney lawyer has shared the April Fool’s Day “pranks” that could land you in jail.

Astor Legal principal lawyer Avinash Singh said he has appeared in court for a number of clients who have claimed they took a joke too far.

Whether the motive of these defendants was truly to play an innocent joke on their friends, or whether this was simply used as an excuse to minimise the penalty, depends on the case.

But one thing is certain, Avinash said: “If a prank causes some quantifiable harm, it can be classified as criminal behaviour.”

This includes physical harm, psychological harm and property damage.

The crimes Avinash has seen most commonly defended as pranks concerningly involved drink spiking.

“We have appeared for persons charged with drink spiking in connection with April Fool’s pranks. We have had cases of young people who thought it would be a funny prank to spike their friend’s food or drink,” he told 7NEWS.com.au.

“One example of drink spiking as an April Fool’s prank was a person who added a type of chlorine to a friend’s drink as a prank.

“Unfortunately, the amount of chlorine used was high enough to result in hospitalisation.”

These offences carry a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

Avinash said that hospitalisation was common among the most serious occurrences of drink spiking and food contamination that he has seen defended as pranks in court

“When explaining the actions to the presiding judge or magistrate, the explanation of it being a prank was offered as a way of seeking leniency on the sentence that was to be imposed,” Avinash said.

“It is used as a mitigating circumstance on sentencing rather than a defence. That is, it is argued that because their actions were not intended to cause serious harm, their moral culpability was reduced.”

The judge will usually be able to penalise an offender for such an offence on the basis of recklessness, Avinash said.

“If you tamper with someone else’s food or drink, you would ostensibly be aware that there is a risk the person could suffer some harm,” he said.

Fake attacks, airhorn mishaps and ‘Satans Spit’

FIFO worker Paul Andrew Hart, 51, was last month refused bail over an incident which he claimed began when he attempted to lighten tho mood by spraying “fart spray” in a Bunnings in Northam.

He claimed in court that he accidently grabbed a bottle of Satan’s Spit — a potent mixture of alcohol and chilli extract — from his pocket instead of the fart spray, causing 11 people to be rushed to hospital by ambulance in need of decontamination showers.

He pleaded guilty and faces five years in jail.

Pranks do not need to have victims to result in a charge, either.

When pranksters were having their heyday online back in 2016, the Melbourne-based Jalal Brothers, who went viral for their staged pranks, posted a series of fake drive-by shootings and bomb drops while dressed up as terrorists.

Scared bystanders pictured in the videos were later revealed to be friends and relatives acting for the videos, but Max and Arman Jalal were charged by counter terrorism police over their content, with the magistrate saying that it could have caused fear and anxiety.

They pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in public and had two other charges dropped.

Two other brothers, Luke and Joel Erwin, were also charged over their own pranks several years later, when they damaged a man’s eardrum deploying an airhorn near his head.

The pair were also charged after one of them allegedly touched a woman with a hand-held feather-duster at Sydney’s Darling Harbour, while the other filmed it.

They were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and common assault.

Avinash said that “if a prank involves touching another person in some way and that results in some harm to them, it is very likely that an assault charge could be laid.“

The other offences defended as pranks by the offenders usually involve property damage, Avinash said.

“Pranks like ‘egging’ houses or vehicles or using spray paint to deface property can result in charges of destroying or damaging property,” he said

“When damage alters the physical integrity of the item, the offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.”