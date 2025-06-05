Australia donates drones to strengthen Philippines maritime security amid South China sea tensions - The Tribune (2025)

Australia donates drones to strengthen Philippines maritime security amid South China sea tensions - The Tribune (1)
Australia donates drones to strengthen Philippines maritime security amid South China sea tensions - The Tribune (3)
Home / World / Australia donates drones to strengthen Philippines maritime security amid South China sea tensions

Australia's contribution of 20 advanced drones to the Philippines underscored Manila's urgent requirement to improve its maritime domain awareness, following a tense incident in the South China Sea just days earlier, where Philippine and Chinese coast guard ships came close to a collision, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

ANI

Updated At : 04:41 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST

Manila [Philippines], April 10 (ANI): Australia's contribution of 20 advanced drones to the Philippines underscored Manila's urgent requirement to improve its maritime domain awareness, following a tense incident in the South China Sea just days earlier, where Philippine and Chinese coast guard ships came close to a collision, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

During a ceremony on Tuesday in Bataan province, Australia's ambassador to Manila, Hae Kyong Yu, stated that the donation of unmanned aerial systems valued at 34 million pesos (USD 592,000) demonstrated Australia's dedication to civil maritime collaboration with the Philippines. Other current joint efforts include vessel remediation, postgraduate scholarships, operational training, marine protection, and annual Law of the Sea courses, the South China Morning Post reported.

Yu highlighted, "I am pleased to deliver this package of state-of-the-art drones. It is a tangible example of our increased maritime cooperation with the Philippines and a contribution that supports the Philippine coastguard's modernisation efforts."

According to the South China Morning Post, Yu also mentioned that Australia would provide four days of drone-operator training to 30 members of the Philippine coastguard. Analysts note that the drones will enable continuous, real-time surveillance of large areas in the West Philippine Sea--Manila's designation for the South China Sea, which it claims as part of its exclusive economic zone--where Beijing's territorial claims intersect with those of Manila.

Chris Gardiner, CEO of the Institute for Regional Security, stated that uncrewed and automated air, surface, and underwater systems represent the future of warfare. In light of China's assertive territorial claims, growing navy, vast fishing fleet, and maritime militia, Gardiner emphasised that Manila must urgently invest in systems to enhance its maritime domain awareness, South China Morning Post reported.

Australia does not have any territorial disputes with China at present. However, Canberra's increasing naval and air presence in the Indo-Pacific highlights its commitment to freedom of navigation and security, as the West works to counter China's growing influence. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :

AustraliaDronesmaritime securityPhilippinesSouth China Sea

