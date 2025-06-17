Australian Living Single Essence - Black Kangaroo Paw (Macropidea fuliginosa) 15 ml (2025)

Australian Living Single Essence - Black Kangaroo Paw (Macropidea fuliginosa) 15 ml
Anger, resentment, hatred.
Essence of love and forgiveness. This essence helps to rework the wounds caused by those you care about and to break the negative cycle of loss, pain, anger, obsession. Many times our mind is dominated by our sense of anger and hatred and makes us feel pleasure in seeing the people from whom we have received an offense suffer. Thanks to the vibrational energy of Black Kangaroo Paw we can return dominance to our heart and work on visceral resentment, thus experiencing a new light and lightness. In this way we will be able to forgive and get back on the path towards our highest goals. Physical symptoms: Releases accumulations of toxins.
Directions
Disappointments, anger, resentment and hatred. To learn love and forgiveness.
Doses
Dilute the essence in a 25/30 ml dropper bottle with half water and half brandy, apple cider vinegar or vegetable glycerin as preservatives. Add: _up to 70 drops of stock essence for physical problems _40 drops if the emotion to be treated presents itself in a very evident and violent way _20/10 drops if the emotion presents itself in a more delicate way _3 drops for milder problems that create minor inconveniences Shake the mixture well before each intake and take one drop under the tongue 6 times a day. Or dilute 6 drops of stock essence in half a glass of water to sip in the morning, afternoon or evening. Keep away from radiation and electromagnetic sources such as TV, radio, computers, cell phones... Body: indications To get rid of a general accumulation of toxins 4 drops in fresh lemon juice diluted in water with a pinch of salt, half an hour before breakfast, for one month. The intake should be continued with oral dosages for at least 8 weeks.
essenze californiane
Acquisto da anni su Natur ma per la prima volta recensisco. Sempre efficienti, efficaci e i prodotti sono ottimi.
Valeria F.
03/18/2025
Perfetti e professionali
Non e la prima volta che acquisto, e non sarà neanche l ultima, sito consigliatissimo, prodotti naturali .
Angelo G.
03/18/2025
ottimo assortimento
ottimi prodotti a prezzo interessante sempre fornito e velocità e serietà nella consegna
Stefano B.
03/13/2025
Sempre puntuali
Natur, ovvero ottimi prodotti e massima serietà
Alessandra D.
03/12/2025
Efficienza
Spedizione e consegna perfetta,i loro prodotti sono di qualità,sono anni che li uso.
Gennaro P.
03/12/2025
Eccellente
Natur è sempre una garanzia .Servizio eccellente ed ottimi prodotti. Un sentito ringraziamento a tutto lo staff.
Roberta C.
03/11/2025
Acquisto integratori
I prodotti che conosco da anni sono ottimi e sempre all'avanguardia. La qualità, la professionalità e la comunicazione con il cliente...
Guja D.
03/11/2025
Ordine
Trovo i vostri prodotti eccezionali.Aggiungere Paypal tra le opzioni di pagamento.
Silvia B.
03/11/2025
999