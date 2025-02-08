Autism and Showering: How to Make Bath Enjoyable - Rainbow Therapy (2025)

Children with special needs, including those with autism, may experience motor difficulties that affect their balance, coordination, and fine motor skills. These challenges can make tasks like opening shampoo bottles or manipulating soap bars frustrating and overwhelming.

Additionally, children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often experience sensory processing difficulties. This means that they may have atypical responses to sensory stimuli, such as sound, touch, taste, and smell. These difficulties can make showering uncomfortable or even painful for them.

The running water, strong pressure, and temperature changes during showering can be overwhelming for individuals with sensory sensitivities. They may also struggle with the sensation of water on their skin or the feeling of being wet. These challenges can lead to anxiety, resistance, and meltdowns during the showering process.

It is important to take a gradual and patient approach when introducing showering to individuals with autism. Gradually expose them to water and help them understand and manage their sensory responses. Using visual supports, such as social stories or visual schedules, can also be helpful in preparing them for the sensory experience of showering.