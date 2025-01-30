Avatar | Film Series, Plot, Reception, Colonialism, & Facts | Britannica (2025)

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors.

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors.

While every effort has been made to follow citation style rules, there may be some discrepancies.Please refer to the appropriate style manual or other sources if you have any questions.

Avatar , American science fiction film series and media franchise created by director James Cameron. The films follow a U.S. Marine named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) who becomes part of a program in which human colonizers explore and exploit an alien world called Pandora. The humans interact with a humanoid species called the Na’vi by inhabiting genetically engineered “avatar” bodies that resemble those of the Na’vi. It is one of the most successful movie series of all time, with its first two films each surpassing $2 billion at the global box office. It has also inspired comic books, video games, and a section of a theme park. A third film, potentially titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer, is currently planned for 2025. The Avatar film series is not to be confused with the unrelated Avatar: The Last Airbender animated television program and its associated franchise.

Avatar (2009)

The series began in 2009 with the release of Avatar. The film shattered box office records, becoming the highest grossing film of all time both domestically (until the 2015 release of Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens) and worldwide (a record lost in 2019 with the release of Avengers: Endgame but reclaimed after a 2021 rerelease of Avatar).

The film stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a disabled Marine who has been sent to Pandora to assist Earth’s Resources Development Administration (RDA) in its search for an exotic substance called “unobtanium.” Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic to humans, and because the planet is inhabited by a large humanoid species called the Na’vi that threaten mining operations, a program has been designed to genetically engineer Na’vi bodies with human DNA to produce “avatars” that humans can remotely control. Jake, able to use his legs in this avatar form, serves as a bodyguard for a pair of scientists who use their avatars to explore Pandora. At odds with the ruthless practices of the mining operations, the lead scientist, Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), is determined that humans and Na’vi should coexist peacefully.

When Jake becomes separated from his charges, he is found by Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), a young Na’vi who begins to teach Jake about her clan and its connection to the natural world of Pandora. Jake becomes caught between his growing love for Neytiri and her people and the plans of RDA administrator Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi) and Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who threaten the Na’vi clan and the massive tree it calls home in their mission to obtain unobtanium. This leads to open conflict between the humans and the Na’vi, resulting in the destruction of the Hometree and the deaths of Neytiri’s father and Dr. Augustine, among others. Jake persuades the Na’vi to let him lead them in their resistance campaign, though the battle seems lost until Pandora’s wildlife rises up to help repel the human invaders. Jake is transferred permanently to his avatar body by using a connection with the Na’vi sacred tree, the Tree of Souls.

Avatar received generally favorable reviews upon release. The innovative use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) to create the stunning visual world of Pandora thrilled viewers enough that most were willing to forgive a script that was widely dismissed as derivative. Saldana’s performance, though cloaked in CGI, was singled out for particular praise as a stunning marriage of acting skill and performance-capture technology. The film also attracted some controversy, as the film’s colonial themes played into “white savior” tropes.