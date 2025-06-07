‘Awards Chatter’ Pod: Legendary Critic Kenneth Turan on New Mayer/Thalberg Book, Sean Baker’s Rise and LA Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong (2025)

Table of Contents
The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News site categories The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News Read More About: THR Newsletters More from The Hollywood Reporter Star Wars Celebration Announces Los Angeles as Next Location as Japan Edition Winds Down Box Office: ‘Sinners’ Beats ‘Minecraft’ With Good Friday Haul of $19.2M Beijing Film Festival Turns to the Classics in Celebration of 120 Years of Chinese Cinema Comedy ‘Don’t Tell Larry,’ Led by ‘She-Hulk’ Actress Patty Guggenheim, Gets Summer Release (Exclusive) ‘Sneaks’ Review: Anthony Mackie, Chloe Bailey and Martin Lawrence in an Animated Comedy That Takes the High Out of Hi-Tops Jacob Elordi “Was Going to Take a Break” Before ‘Wuthering Heights’ Director Texted Him Our Sites News Film TV Music Awards Lifestyle Business THR Charts More Essentials References

Skip to main content

Got a tip?

The Hollywood Reporter homepage

Newsletters

Subscribe

‘Awards Chatter’ Pod: Legendary Critic Kenneth Turan on New Mayer/Thalberg Book, Sean Baker’s Rise and LA Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong (1)

The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

See My OptionsSign Up

site categories

The former LA Times film reviewer reflects on his path from Brooklyn to Hollywood, the current state of film criticism and the LA Times, and what inspired him to spend four years writing the first dual-biography of MGM's two most legendary executives in 50 years.

‘Awards Chatter’ Pod: Legendary Critic Kenneth Turan on New Mayer/Thalberg Book, Sean Baker’s Rise and LA Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong (3)

Kenneth Turan worked at the Los Angeles Times for nearly 30 years, from 1991 through 2020, as the most widely read film critic in the town most associated with the movies. He was also an on-air film critic for NPR’s Morning Edition and a lecturer in USC’s Master of Professional Writing Program. He was recognized with the Press Award at the ICG Publicists Awards in 2000; a Special Citation from the National Society of Film Critics in 2006; and the Luminary Award for Career Achievement from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2013. And he is the author of 10 books, seven of which relate to film, the most recent being a terrific dual biography, Louis B. Mayer & Irving Thalberg: The Whole Equation, which was published by Yale University Press, as part of its Jewish Lives series, back on Feb. 4.

On this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recorded at THR’s LA offices, the 78-year-old reflected on his path from Brooklyn to Hollywood; the biggest challenges and rewards of reviewing books and films, and writing books; what he makes of the current state of film criticism, the film industry and the Los Angeles Times, the current owner of which, Patrick Soon-Shiong, has proven to be highly controversial; why he was drawn to writing about Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg, who worked together — first at Louis B. Mayer Productions and then, famously, at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer— from 1923 until 1936, and what the most interesting things were that he learned about them during his four years of work on the book; plus much more.

See Also
Where to Stream Oscar-Winning Film ‘Conclave’ Online

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

SubscribeSign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

  • Star Wars Celebration

    Star Wars Celebration Announces Los Angeles as Next Location as Japan Edition Winds Down

  • Heat Vision

    Box Office: ‘Sinners’ Beats ‘Minecraft’ With Good Friday Haul of $19.2M

  • international

    Beijing Film Festival Turns to the Classics in Celebration of 120 Years of Chinese Cinema

  • trailers

    Comedy ‘Don’t Tell Larry,’ Led by ‘She-Hulk’ Actress Patty Guggenheim, Gets Summer Release (Exclusive)

  • Swae Lee

    ‘Sneaks’ Review: Anthony Mackie, Chloe Bailey and Martin Lawrence in an Animated Comedy That Takes the High Out of Hi-Tops

  • Wuthering Heights

    Jacob Elordi “Was Going to Take a Break” Before ‘Wuthering Heights’ Director Texted Him

Icon LinkPlus Icon

The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2025 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad

‘Awards Chatter’ Pod: Legendary Critic Kenneth Turan on New Mayer/Thalberg Book, Sean Baker’s Rise and LA Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong (2025)

References

Top Articles
Unlock New Potential: iOS 18.5 Key Features Revealed
How will New Zealand’s life insurance sector perform in 2025?
Daredevil: Born Again Star Ayelet Zurer Opens Up About This Shocking Character Death In EP 8, Calls It “Miserable, Sad Moment”
Latest Posts
I’ve worn every Apple Watch — here’s 10 ways it’s become a better sports watch over the past 10 years
Revealed: the far-right agitators who confronted the PM in a hotel lobby
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6071

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.