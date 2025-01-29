B-Gata H-Kei Manga Chapter After Anime (2025)

Yamada has a goal when she enters high school. She wants to make 100 sex friends, but she's got one small problem: she's a virgin! Afraid of being rejected or ridiculed by hot guys, she decides that in order for her to reach her goal she first has to lose her virginity. While in a bookstore looking for a new dictionary she bumps into Kosuda, a very average boy, and decides he's the perfect candidate to get the job done. Will Yamada succeed in getting Kosuda to bed, or will something more bloom from the not so innocent start to their relationship? (Source: MU)