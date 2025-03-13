Baldur’s Gate 3 Isn’t Getting Any DLC, But One 22-Year-Old D&D Game Still Is (2025)

While official support for new Baldur's Gate 3 content is ending far before the game's popularity will, the same isn't true for Neverwinter Nights, another iconic Dungeons & Dragons game that's over two decades old. The 2024 news that Baldur's Gate 3 wouldn't receive any DLC or a sequel from developer Larian Studios was surprising to many, but the choice enables the studio to put its effort into new passions. If Baldur's Gate 3 does receive a follow-up, it'll come from a different studio, and D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast is still committing to nothing more than examining options.

Neverwinter Nights, on the other hand, has been surprisingly active in recent years. Like Baldur's Gate 3, Neverwinter Nights is no longer in the hands of its original developer. Modern publishing is instead handled by Beamdog, the studio behind the game's remaster. Beamdog hasn't been content to leave Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition as it was when it first launched in 2018, and the newest expansion for the game might be the most significant yet.

Neverwinter Nights Just Got Another DLC

Doom Of Icewind Dale Is A 2025 Neverwinter Nights Release

The newest DLC for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is Doom of Icewind Dale, a significant expansion that promises 10-15+ hours of gameplay. Like other additions to the game that Beamdog has published, Doom of Icewind Dale brands itself as a module, the same term used for the classic format of D&D adventures. In that framework, the release makes a lot of sense. Even without the original staff involved, Neverwinter Nights expansions can simply use the game as a basis for D&D-style video game adventures, a prospect that theoretically allows for nearly endless opportunities.

That being said, Doom of Icewind Dale is still a bit different from the average Enhanced Edition expansion. Rather than merely using the game's systems for a generic adventure, Doom of Icewind Dale picks up the story of the Hero of Neverwinter. The DLC's list of features, available on the official Steam page for the game, brands itself as an "official sequel to the Original campaign" that connects to previous expansions for both the original release of Neverwinter Nights and the Enhanced Edition.

Doom of Icewind Dale's ambitions seem lofty, but the DLC comes from a team with plenty of experience. Ossian Studios, the developer behind the DLC, has been making Neverwinter Nights modules since 2006. The studio's first title, Darkness over Daggerford, was released as a free mod after an official premium module program was shut down, while subsequent releases and an eventual re-release of Darkness over Daggerford have been made available through official channels.

Doom Of Icewind Dale Is A Unique Expansion

You Don't See A Direct Sequel To The Classic Campaign Every Day

The direct connection to the original Wailing Death campaign of Neverwinter Nights is a major selling point, at least for veterans of the game. There's still a bit of a narrative reset involved at the start of Doom of Icewind Dale's story, with the Hero of Neverwinter starting the game "stripped of their recent memories." Returning characters from the original Wailing Death campaign are available as some of the companion options, so there should be plenty of fan service for those who have fond memories of the classic experience.

The creative force behind Doom of Icewind Dale is Ossian Studios lead designer Luke Scull (AKA Alazander), who has a long history with Ossian Studios and module design.

Interestingly, the original campaign of Neverwinter Nights has never been the attention of most of the game's acclaim, with much of the game's legacy having to do with its multiplayer potential and the toolkit to build custom campaigns. The resulting long succession of third-party modules has led to plenty of strong releases, and there's always a chance that Doom of Icewind Dale could manage to outdo the Wailing Death story in some regards.

At any rate, the earliest Steam reviews available for the expansion are trending positive, which can't be said for the reception of every Neverwinter Nights expansion. It's no surprise that publishing fan-made additions to a game can yield some mixed results, but the grab bag feels justified whenever something truly special emerges from the process. For D&D fans, Doom of Icewind Dale's promise of visiting several of Icewind Dale's Ten Towns and other iconic locations in the area might be even more appealing than the connection to Wailing Death.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Could Live On Unofficially

Official Or Not, There Should Be Many Modules To Come

Even though Baldur's Gate 3 will presumably never get official DLC from Larian, Neverwinter Nights modules like Doom of Icewind Dale actually set the perfect example for how the newer D&D title could still achieve similar longevity. Baldur's Gate 3 lacks the built-in support for custom modules that Neverwinter Nights offered, but the toolkit added in Patch 7 can be unlocked through mods to open up similar possibilities. Custom campaigns for Baldur's Gate 3 are already starting to appear, and thanks to the title's enormous popularity, it's easy to imagine that the momentum will continue to pick up.

Baldur's Gate 3 custom modules potentially following a Neverwinter Nights-style path to becoming official expansions seems like a dicier prospect. The fact that tools necessary for features like custom dialogue are locked in the vanilla version of the toolkit implies that Wizards of the Coast or another involved entity isn't currently interested in officially supporting fan-made modules. Whether that's because of potentially competing projects like and upcoming games or simply a desire to stay hands-off, it does send the signal that nothing will be made official any time soon.

As long as the content is out there, it can still be enjoyed by a large portion of the community, although fans of Baldur's Gate 3 on console won't have access to the major overhauls available on PC. In the long run, extensive mod support can become a defining part of a game's legacy, with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim being the defining example of a fantasy RPG that casts a long modding shadow. At any rate, if Baldur's Gate 3 custom campaigns fail to ever appear through official channels, there's no shortage of Neverwinter Nights modules to turn to.