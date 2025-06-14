Bangkok street cleaner attacked in viral video, governor vows action (video) (2025)

Bright Choomanee14 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 6, 2025
69 2 minutes read
A video shared on the Red Skull XXX page has sparked significant public discussion. The clip shows a Bangkok street cleaner being violently struck by a man, culminating in a blow from behind that causes the cleaner to fall to the ground.
The accompanying post noted, “Influential person hits street cleaner in Samphanthawong district. This is all the information available for now, awaiting more details from the person who submitted the clip. It is believed that both the assailant and the victim had previous confrontations, and this incident likely escalated from verbal abuse to physical violence.”
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt addressed the incident.
“Our street cleaner was attacked, possibly in the Samphanthawong district. From discussions, it appears there was a quarrel. Our staff member was reportedly assaulted after advising on waste collection. This is unacceptable.”
Related Articles
- See AlsoFormer temple secretary arrested for child assault in ThailandMild earthquake shakes Pai as Myanmar tremors surge nearbyScottish tourist arrested after allegedly attacking teen, vandalising motorcycle in Phuket (video)Retiree surrenders after fatal shooting over dog dispute in Lamphun
Former temple secretary arrested for child assault in Thailand
10 hours ago
-
German tourist arrested in Phuket for assault and theft spree
10 hours ago
The 58 year old Bangkok chief further emphasised the importance of street cleaners.
“Street cleaners are significant members of our community. They wear uniforms that command respect as employees of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and are part of my team.
“Assaulting a street cleaner is intolerable, regardless of any prior disagreements. We are committed to taking legal action to the fullest extent. I visited the team today, and they are safe but still receiving medical care. Many have seen the clip, and we must support our staff wholeheartedly.
S”treet cleaners and waste collectors are vital to us, wearing uniforms of dignity, and should not be mistreated. Anyone causing harm, regardless of who they are, is overstepping boundaries. Our staff work tirelessly for the public, and we must ensure their protection against violence.
Street cleaner
“While I am not fully informed about any arguments leading up to the incident, the physical assault is indefensible. We will ensure the case is handled appropriately and follow due process.”
Locals reported that tensions had been brewing between a street vendor and a female street cleaner since April 1, when the Samphanthawong District Office issued a notice banning cooking, selling, or displaying items in public areas. The policy is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) ongoing campaign to reclaim public pavements, reported KhaoSod.
As a result, vendors were required to remove goods and refrain from occupying the sidewalks, which reportedly led to stress and conflict.
According to accounts, the man involved in the assault was a vendor in the area but had left the vicinity. His wife, who was later approached, admitted that her husband had a hot temper and confirmed he was indeed the person seen attacking the street cleaner in the viral video.
She claimed, however, that the altercation began after the female street cleaner used offensive language towards her husband. The couple had reportedly clashed with the cleaner before, even filing a police report last year.
The female street cleaner is currently recovering in the hospital after sustaining serious injuries, including a fractured left eye socket and requiring nine stitches.
The Deputy Director of the Samphanthawong District Office visited her and confirmed that an investigation is underway. Police are preparing legal action against the vendor for assaulting a public official on duty, reported CH7.
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
attack Bangkok