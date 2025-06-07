Bangladesh's struggle for stability: The impact of political unrest (2025)

Bangladesh's worsening law and order situation is a concern for all countries in the South Asian region that are focused on democracy and stability. This is particularly pertinent as the country marked its Independence and National Day on March 26 - a day which historically commemorates the country’s declaration of independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971.

Stability and democracy is crucial for Bangladesh - the country’s textile industry had previously flourished and the selling of clothing exports was worth around $40 billion to the global market. This industry alone contributed significantly to employment creation and economic growth but uncertainty over peace and stability in the region has hampered the country’s economy. The original protests in Bangladesh last year also led to the targeting of minority communities, with people killed, their homes and religious buildings destroyed.

Last month, mobs targeting supporters of Hasina vandalised homes and businesses in various parts of the country. Many of the establishments belonged to former lawmakers, Cabinet members and the leaders of Hasina’s Awami League party were set on fire, apparently as part of a coordinated campaign involving the former home of Bangladesh’s independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman — Hasina's father — in Dhaka, the capital. A troubling report indicates that there have been more than 2,374 incidents between August 2024 and February 2025, of which only 1,254 were verified by the police. Disturbingly, 98% of these were classified as 'political’. See Also KZN profits from other provinces’ unused funds

The Press Wing of Bangladesh’s interim government headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus in a brief statement warned that stern actions would be taken against such acts of violence. “The interim government notes with deep concern that some individuals and groups are attempting to vandalise and torch various institutions and establishments across the country. The government will strongly contain such acts,” the statement said. The statement said the government was ready to protect the safety of life and property of the people.

"Otherwise, anarchy will spread across the country. It is a timely demand for us to urge the stringent implementation of law and order and to make the state’s and government’s role more visible,” the statement said. Human Rights Watch (HRW) in January released a 50-page report titled "After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh," in which the humanitarian organisation emphasises the need to address systemic issues such as arbitrary arrests and political violence in Bangladesh. The report highlighted the need for reforms centred on fostering political neutrality and strengthening institutional accountability in Bangladesh’s security forces.

HRW also raised alarms over the treatment of journalists under the current interim government. Data reveals that by November, authorities had filed murder charges against at least 140 journalists for their coverage of the Monsoon Revolution. In addition, more than 150 press accreditations were revoked, and sedition charges were levelled against 19 individuals accused of desecrating the national flag. In addition, violent attacks against minority communities, including Hindus, have reportedly gone unchecked, raising questions about police accountability.

Countries in the South Asian region are carefully monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and are willing to assist as the country tries to avoid a painful transition. The hopes of all in the region, including the majority of those in Bangladesh, must be for a peaceful and democratic process and for conflict to be resolved through democratic and inclusive means. * Dr Govender is an academic and a keen observer of issues related to international relations.