Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Goals and highlights - Champions League 24/25 | Marca (2025)

Table of Contents
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Latest News Hansi Flick comments ahead of tonight's game Barcelona news Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Team News Where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund? What time does Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund start? References

  • SAM

Updated

Good evening everybody and welcome along to another MARCA in English live blog, this time taking you through the Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, Barcelona.

With LaLiga supremacy in sight, and a Copa del Rey final looming, Hansi Flick's side are still in the running for a historic treble, though Europe remains their sternest challenge yet. A 22-match unbeaten run across all competitions highlights Barcelona's irresistible form, but they'll be mindful not to underestimate their German opponents.

Dortmund's domestic struggles in the Bundesliga have contrasted sharply with their resilience in Europe. Dortmund have made a habit of grinding out away wins in Europe, triumphing in their last three knockout games on the road. That away record could prove vital given their poor history in Spain, where they've only won three of 20 visits.

The Blaugrana have a strong recent record against Dortmund, winning all five previous meetings. Flick has also enjoyed a perfect six-from-six record against BVB from his time at Bayern Munich, including a thrilling 3-2 group stage win earlier this season. On that occasion, Ferran Torres emerged as the hero with two late goals, and he'll be expected to play a pivotal role once more.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Latest News

Match ends, Barcelona 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Compartir en Twitter

93

Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Compartir en Twitter

91

Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

91

Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

90

Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

90

Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

90

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

Compartir en Twitter

88

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julien Duranville is caught offside.

Compartir en Twitter

87

Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Compartir en Twitter

87

Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Beier.

Compartir en Twitter

85

Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Lamine Yamal because of an injury.

Compartir en Twitter

85

Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

85

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

83

Attempt missed. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini with a cross following a corner.

Compartir en Twitter

83

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ferran Torres.

Compartir en Twitter

83

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Compartir en Twitter

83

Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross.

Compartir en Twitter

82

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ferran Torres.

Compartir en Twitter

82

Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julien Duranville.

Compartir en Twitter

82

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ronald Araujo.

Compartir en Twitter

80

Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Robert Lewandowski.

Compartir en Twitter

80

Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Iñigo Martínez.

Compartir en Twitter

80

Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Pedri.

Compartir en Twitter

78

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Niklas Süle replaces Julian Ryerson.

Compartir en Twitter

78

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julien Duranville replaces Jamie Gittens.

Compartir en Twitter

75

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan is caught offside.

Compartir en Twitter

74

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

74

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Compartir en Twitter

73

Substitution, Barcelona. Gavi replaces Fermín López.

Compartir en Twitter

73

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Compartir en Twitter

73

Wojciech Szczesny (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

73

Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

72

Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

72

Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Compartir en Twitter

69

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.

Compartir en Twitter

68

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna is caught offside.

Compartir en Twitter

68

Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Gittens.

Compartir en Twitter

67

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.

Compartir en Twitter

67

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Felix Nmecha.

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter

65

Goal! Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

Compartir en Twitter

64

Attempt missed. Fermín López (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.

Compartir en Twitter

64

Attempt blocked. Fermín López (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lamine Yamal.

Compartir en Twitter

63

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Compartir en Twitter

62

Fermín López (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Pedri.

Compartir en Twitter

54

Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Compartir en Twitter

54

Foul by Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

52

Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Compartir en Twitter

52

Foul by Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

51

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Compartir en Twitter

47

Goal! Barcelona 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from very close range.

Compartir en Twitter

46

Attempt missed. Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box.

Compartir en Twitter

45

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Beier replaces Karim Adeyemi.

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter

46

First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Compartir en Twitter

45

Attempt missed. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Compartir en Twitter

45

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.

Compartir en Twitter

43

Attempt saved. Fermín López (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Compartir en Twitter

39

Attempt saved. Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Compartir en Twitter

39

Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Compartir en Twitter
Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Goals and highlights - Champions League 24/25 | Marca (1)
Compartir en Twitter

39

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.

Compartir en Twitter

37

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Compartir en Twitter

37

Delay in match (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

35

Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

35

Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

35

Attempt saved. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.

Compartir en Twitter

33

Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lamine Yamal following a fast break.

Compartir en Twitter

33

Attempt blocked. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Compartir en Twitter

31

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

31

Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

30

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box.

Compartir en Twitter

27

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Compartir en Twitter

26

Delay in match (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

24

Goal! Barcelona 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

Compartir en Twitter

23

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Compartir en Twitter

23

Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Compartir en Twitter

23

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Compartir en Twitter

23

Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

22

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Compartir en Twitter

22

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

19

Offside, Barcelona. Raphinha is caught offside.

Compartir en Twitter

18

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Compartir en Twitter

18

Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

17

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

Compartir en Twitter

15

Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Compartir en Twitter

15

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Emre Can.

Compartir en Twitter

14

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Serhou Guirassy is caught offside.

Compartir en Twitter

13

Attempt blocked. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Ryerson with a cross.

Compartir en Twitter

8

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.

Compartir en Twitter

7

Attempt missed. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

Compartir en Twitter

6

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.

Compartir en Twitter

6

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

Compartir en Twitter

5

Attempt missed. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Compartir en Twitter

4

Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Compartir en Twitter

3

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Compartir en Twitter

3

Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund).

Compartir en Twitter

2

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

Compartir en Twitter

First Half begins.

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter

Hansi Flick comments ahead of tonight's game

"We will see how Dortmund play but it doesn't matter, we are prepared. They will be difficult, they have very fast attacking players. It will be hard work for us."

"Fermin has been playing very well lately. He's been good the last few games. We have different options. The players coming in off the bench will also be important."

"We know it's a tough match. It's the best competition in the world. There are only eight teams in the quarterfinals. Every team is very good. We have to play two games against a great opponent. They have improved in recent weeks and it will be a very tough challenge."

Compartir en Twitter

Barcelona news

Flick has finally opted for Fermín as the attacking midfielder. The rest of the starting XI is Barça's usual starting XI this season.

Compartir en Twitter

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Twitter

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Barcelona will be without several key names, including goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is out for the season. Veteran Wojciech Szczesny continues to deputise admirably.

Dani Olmo remains sidelined with a muscle problem, while Inigo Martinez faces a late fitness test. Raphinha, rested at the weekend, should return to the XI alongside Ferran Torres and ex-Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski. Youngster Lamine Yamal is also expected to start.

For Dortmund, the biggest blow is the loss of Niklas Sule, who is out for the season with a meniscus tear. Marcel Sabitzer is also unavailable, but Kovac can count on the return of Nico Schlotterbeck and Yan Couto. Serhou Guirassy, rested in Dortmund's last domestic outing, is set to spearhead the attack.

Barcelona possible starting XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund possible starting XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Svensson; Can, Ozcan, Brandt; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier

Compartir en Twitter

Where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund?

For fans in the United Kingdom, Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund can be seen on TNT Sports 2 (discovery+). Fans in Ireland can tune in via RTE, Virgin and Livescore.

US-based fans will be able to see Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund on CBS and TUDN.

What time does Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund start?

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund is a 21:00 CET kick-off, which is local time in Spain. That means fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the game at 20:00 GMT.

Fans in the USA can tune in to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund at 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT.

Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Goals and highlights - Champions League 24/25 | Marca (2025)

References

Top Articles
The best men’s skincare brands to have on your radar
Simple Skin Care Solutions For Men, According To Dermatologists
Professional Skin Care Guide | Male Skincare Help and Advice
Latest Posts
Sensitive Eye Patches
Buy Online Steel Tattoo Grips, Tattoo Tubes and Tattoo Tips
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6198

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.