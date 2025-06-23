Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Goals and highlights - Champions League 24/25 | Marca (2025)

SAM
Good evening everybody and welcome along to another MARCA in English live blog, this time taking you through the Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, Barcelona.
With LaLiga supremacy in sight, and a Copa del Rey final looming, Hansi Flick's side are still in the running for a historic treble, though Europe remains their sternest challenge yet. A 22-match unbeaten run across all competitions highlights Barcelona's irresistible form, but they'll be mindful not to underestimate their German opponents.
Dortmund's domestic struggles in the Bundesliga have contrasted sharply with their resilience in Europe. Dortmund have made a habit of grinding out away wins in Europe, triumphing in their last three knockout games on the road. That away record could prove vital given their poor history in Spain, where they've only won three of 20 visits.
The Blaugrana have a strong recent record against Dortmund, winning all five previous meetings. Flick has also enjoyed a perfect six-from-six record against BVB from his time at Bayern Munich, including a thrilling 3-2 group stage win earlier this season. On that occasion, Ferran Torres emerged as the hero with two late goals, and he'll be expected to play a pivotal role once more.
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE - Latest News
Match ends, Barcelona 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
93
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
91
Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).
91
Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90
Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).
90
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
88
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julien Duranville is caught offside.
87
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
87
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Beier.
85
Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Lamine Yamal because of an injury.
85
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
83
Attempt missed. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini with a cross following a corner.
83
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ferran Torres.
83
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
83
Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross.
82
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ferran Torres.
82
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julien Duranville.
82
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ronald Araujo.
80
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Robert Lewandowski.
80
Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araujo replaces Iñigo Martínez.
80
Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Pedri.
78
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Niklas Süle replaces Julian Ryerson.
78
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julien Duranville replaces Jamie Gittens.
76
Goal! Barcelona 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
75
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan is caught offside.
74
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
74
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73
Substitution, Barcelona. Gavi replaces Fermín López.
73
Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73
Wojciech Szczesny (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73
Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund).
72
Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Barcelona).
72
Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.
68
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna is caught offside.
68
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Gittens.
67
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.
67
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Felix Nmecha.
65
Goal! Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
64
Attempt missed. Fermín López (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
64
Attempt blocked. Fermín López (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lamine Yamal.
63
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
62
Fermín López (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Pedri.
54
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54
Foul by Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund).
52
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52
Foul by Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund).
51
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47
Goal! Barcelona 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from very close range.
46
Attempt missed. Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box.
45
Second Half begins Barcelona 1, Borussia Dortmund 0.
45
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Beier replaces Karim Adeyemi.
46
First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Borussia Dortmund 0.
45
Attempt missed. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
45
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
43
Attempt saved. Fermín López (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
39
Attempt saved. Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
39
Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
39
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
37
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
37
Delay in match (Barcelona).
35
Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).
35
Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35
Attempt saved. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.
33
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lamine Yamal following a fast break.
33
Attempt blocked. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
31
Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31
Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund).
30
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box.
27
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
26
Delay in match (Barcelona).
24
Goal! Barcelona 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
23
Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund).
22
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
22
Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19
Offside, Barcelona. Raphinha is caught offside.
18
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18
Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).
17
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
15
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
15
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Emre Can.
14
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Serhou Guirassy is caught offside.
13
Attempt blocked. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Ryerson with a cross.
8
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.
7
Attempt missed. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
6
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
6
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.
5
Attempt missed. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
4
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
3
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3
Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund).
2
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
First Half begins.
Hansi Flick comments ahead of tonight's game
"We will see how Dortmund play but it doesn't matter, we are prepared. They will be difficult, they have very fast attacking players. It will be hard work for us."
"Fermin has been playing very well lately. He's been good the last few games. We have different options. The players coming in off the bench will also be important."
"We know it's a tough match. It's the best competition in the world. There are only eight teams in the quarterfinals. Every team is very good. We have to play two games against a great opponent. They have improved in recent weeks and it will be a very tough challenge."
Barcelona news
Flick has finally opted for Fermín as the attacking midfielder. The rest of the starting XI is Barça's usual starting XI this season.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Team News
Barcelona will be without several key names, including goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is out for the season. Veteran Wojciech Szczesny continues to deputise admirably.
Dani Olmo remains sidelined with a muscle problem, while Inigo Martinez faces a late fitness test. Raphinha, rested at the weekend, should return to the XI alongside Ferran Torres and ex-Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski. Youngster Lamine Yamal is also expected to start.
For Dortmund, the biggest blow is the loss of Niklas Sule, who is out for the season with a meniscus tear. Marcel Sabitzer is also unavailable, but Kovac can count on the return of Nico Schlotterbeck and Yan Couto. Serhou Guirassy, rested in Dortmund's last domestic outing, is set to spearhead the attack.
Barcelona possible starting XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Borussia Dortmund possible starting XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Svensson; Can, Ozcan, Brandt; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier
Where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund?
For fans in the United Kingdom, Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund can be seen on TNT Sports 2 (discovery+). Fans in Ireland can tune in via RTE, Virgin and Livescore.
US-based fans will be able to see Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund on CBS and TUDN.
What time does Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund start?
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund is a 21:00 CET kick-off, which is local time in Spain. That means fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the game at 20:00 GMT.
Fans in the USA can tune in to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund at 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT.