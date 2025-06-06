Barcelona 4-0 Dortmund: Champions League quarter-final, first leg – as it happened (2025)

Key events 3h agoFinal score: Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

3h agoGOAL! Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund (Yamal, 77 mins)

4h agoGOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (Lewandowski, 66 mins)

4h agoGOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (Lewandowski, 48 mins)

4h agoHalf time: Barcelona 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

4h agoGOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Borussia Dortmund (Raphinha, 25 mins)

6h agoThe teams!

3h ago17.23EDT And that’s all from me! Bye!

3h ago17.21EDT Meanwhile Sid Lowe was in Barcelona to watch the home side’s front three ooze through Borussia: There is another game to be played but on this evidence, Barcelona will do so for just the fun of it, and there may be no one having as much fun as they are right now. A semi-final place is virtually secure with a second leg to spare after all three of their fantastic forward line scored en route to a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Montjuic, the last of them scored by a kid who even at 17 may have a case to be considered the best player on the continent. Robert Lewandowski, with two, and Raphinha got the others, taking Barcelona to 144 goals this season and almost certainly to the next round. They will take some stopping; Dortmund couldn’t do it, certainly. only momentarily did they even get close on a night that began and ended with Barcelona. Much more here: Lewandowski doubles up as Barcelona dominate Dortmund to close on semisRead more

3h ago17.19EDT Ben Fisher was at the Parc des Princes to see Paris Saint-Germain come from behind to beat Aston Villa, and here’s his report: Luis Enrique is regarded as the manager who finally transformed Paris Saint-Germain from a team of individuals into a team but that does not prevent players from expressing themselves. For Exhibit A, see Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s preposterous strike that helped earn PSG a deserved advantage heading into the second leg of this quarter-final. Exhibit B was a beauty, too, Désiré Doué sending a rasping strike in off the woodwork after Morgan Rogers gave Villa a shock first-half lead. By the end it was 3-1, 29 shots to six and it was tempting to wonder quite how many full-backs Unai Emery would require to cage PSG’s ravenous front three. Much more here: Late Nuno Mendes goal hurts Aston Villa hopes to stretch PSG’s advantageRead more

3h ago17.13EDT Here’s a snipped from Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s front three: They’re important but when you see our defence it’s also good, also the players who came from the bench, they’re on the same level. And at the moment this is very important because we have a lot of matches. It’s tough for the guys and I really appreciate what they are doing.

3h ago17.08EDT Barcelona looked very good, but the chances Borussia missed will give them just the merest glimmer of hope. If they’d taken a couple of them the tie would have a very different complexion, and who’s to say* that they won’t create and then convert a couple in the first half next week to set them on their way to an astonishing comeback? * Everyone, yes, I know

3h ago16.54EDT Meanwhile a stoppage-time goal in Paris takes the score to PSG 3-1 Aston Villa, and that game is also now over.

3h ago16.51EDT 90+3 mins: Barcelona should probably have had another there, but Fati missed an easy chance to play in Raphinha.

3h ago16.48EDT 90+1 mins: There’ll be three minutes of stoppage time, or somesuch.

3h ago16.47EDT 89 mins: Borussia have the ball in the net, but the flag goes up! The ball is played across the pitch to Duranville, whose centre runs to Beier, who sweeps in – but Duranville was offside!

3h ago16.46EDT 88 mins: Chance for Borussia, but Ronald Araujo throws himself in the way! And another, but he does it again!

3h ago16.44EDT 86 mins: Barcelona make their substitution.

3h ago16.43EDT 85 mins: Yamal has been asking to be taken off for a few minutes, but it’s taken Ansu Fati a while to get himself ready to replace him, which he now is.

3h ago16.42EDT 84 mins: From which they force Szczesny into a save, Sule improvising a cute volley that never looked like beating the keeper but at least made him do a bit of work.

3h ago16.41EDT 83 mins: A lovely turn by Gio Reyna briefly opens up some space in Barcelona’s penalty area, but it’s closed again before he can shoot. Still, a corner.

3h ago16.39EDT 80 mins: And a triple substitution for Barcelona, who take off Inigo Martinez, Lewandowski and Pedri and bring on Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia.

3h ago16.38EDT 79 mins: A double change from Borussia, who take off Ryerson and Gittens and bring on Julien Duranville and Niklas Sule.

3h ago16.36EDT GOAL! Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund (Yamal, 77 mins) Borussia lose the ball cheaply again, and they’re punished again! When Barcelona rob them just inside their own half, Lewandowski intercepting a pass intended for Anton, they’ve suddenly got three on one, and they’re too good to mess it up. Raphinha plays in Yamal, and his finish is low, hard and flies past Kobel before he can move.

3h ago16.32EDT 74 mins: And now Barcelona make their first substitution, bringing Gavi on for Fermin Lopez.

3h ago16.31EDT 73 mins: Borussia win a free-kick on the right, send it straight into the arms of Szczesny, and Guirassy earns a yellow card for stopping him from starting a quick counter.

3h ago16.29EDT 71 mins: Borussia win a corner, which is delayed for an age because players insist on bumping into each other and falling over.

3h ago16.26EDT 68 mins: Borussia take off Chukwuemeka and Nmecha and bring on Giovanni Reyna and Salih Ozcan.

4h ago16.25EDT GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (Lewandowski, 66 mins) This is an excellent goal! A Borussia move breaks down on the edge of the Barca penalty area and the home side break. Fermin Lopez echanges passes with Yamal, the return playing him into all sorts of space on the right. He passes infield to Lewandowski, who slams a low, hard, first-time shot past Kobel!

4h ago16.23EDT 65 mins: Another chance for Fermin Lopez! And another! Yamal crosses just too high for Lewandowski but it runs through to Lopez, whose shot hits Can and rebounds back to him, but this time he clears the bar.

4h ago16.21EDT 63 mins: And they nearly get it! Kounde’s cross from the right is straight to Can but his clearance is rubbish, Pedri collects and passes to Fermin Lopez, and his low shot from just inside the area goes just wide.

4h ago16.20EDT 60 mins: It is as if Borussia would now be happy to take a mere two-goal deficit back to Dortmund, and Barcelona are relatively content with a two-goal advantage, though they continue to rather gently seek a third.

4h ago16.15EDT 57 mins: Barca keep the ball, pass it around, no hurry, no pressure.

4h ago16.13EDT 54 mins: They’ve threatened a few times, but Borussia have looked a bit like Bundesliga also-rans for much of the evening. More than anything they just give the ball away too cheaply and too often, which against a side as comfortable in possession as this Barcelona is not a healthy habit.

4h ago16.11EDT 52 mins: Meanwhile in Paris, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has given PSG a 2-1 lead. PSG v Aston Villa: Champions League quarter-final, first leg – liveRead more

4h ago16.07EDT GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (Lewandowski, 48 mins) From barely a foot out, Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead! Yamal cuts inside from the right and chips a cross to Raphinha, beyond the far post, who heads back across for Lewandowski to nod in.

4h ago16.05EDT 47 mins: Gittens, who seems to have started this half on the left, where Adeyemi spent the first, cuts inside and sends a low shot zipping just wide of the far post.

4h ago16.03EDT 46 mins: Peeeeep! The second half is under way!

4h ago16.03EDT The players are back out! Well, most of them – Maximilian Beier has come on for Adeyemi, who was on a booking and had pushed his luck a couple of times.

4h ago15.49EDT Half time: Barcelona 1-0 Borussia Dortmund 45+2 mins: And that’s it! Barcelona have the lead at the break, but it’s been nothing like as one-sided as the first seven or eight minutes suggested it was going to be. The home side might be 10-5 up on shots and 5-1 ahead on shots on target, but that’s only because Guirassy, twice, when given a good scoring chance, completely missed the ball.

4h ago15.47EDT 45+1 mins: Guirassy doesn’t miss this kick, turning past Inigo Martinez before lashing a left-footed shot into the side netting. Just the one minute of stoppage time is signalled.

4h ago15.46EDT 45 mins: Another chance for Dortmund, Adeyemi crossing from the left and Guirassy once again completely missing the ball.

4h ago15.45EDT 44 mins: Inevitably the Germans’ defence then opens up, but the move ends with Fermin Lopez sending in a weak shot from the edge of the area.

4h ago15.44EDT 43 mins: Barcelona are passing the ball about. It’s all technically lovely, but Borussia have numbers in defence and appear vaguely in control.

4h ago15.42EDT 41 mins: Szczesny also makes an easy save, from Gittens’ dribbly 20-yarder.