Bariatric Bath Seat - Complete Care Shop (2025)

This standard size Heavy Duty Shower Board is a top quality reinforced plastic shower board which provides exceptional stability and security when in use. It is very easy to install and maintain...
From £34.99
VAT relief
The Bariatric Detachable Back Shower Stool is an extra wide shower stool featuring a detachable backrest. It includes arm rails to make rising easier for you, and the comfortable, perforated, clip-on...
£235.83
VAT relief
The Cosby Bariatric Bath Board is a sturdy plastic bath board with a comfortable contoured plastic seat that has been strengthened with thicker than standard plywood to prevent tearing or splitting...
£70.83
VAT relief
This Bariatric Shower Bench is height adjustable and suitable for users weighing up to 300kg (47 stone). It has two soft, polyurethane seats that are ergonomically shaped and based on a strong...
£470.83
VAT relief
Safe and secure bariatric bathroom seating
Our chairs and stools are supported with non-slip, non-marking plastic ferrules so that people can bathe comfortably with confidence. Some of our products are also equipped with a supportive backrest and arm rails to provide all-round security and stability for those sitting on them.
Bariatric shower benches and stools
Ideal for those who struggle to lift themselves out of the bath, our bariatric bathroom seating includes arm rails to make lowering into and rising out of the bath much easier. With wide ergonomic seats, allowing for drainage and easy cleaning, our selection of bariatric bathroom seating will make your showering experience far less strenuous and stress-inducing.
Heavy-duty slatted shower boards
Our range of bariatric bath and shower board seats has been designed to provide simple and convenient solutions for obese, elderly, and disabled people who have difficulty when it comes to bathing. With sturdy plastic designs and secure adjustment pillars, trust in these bathroom aids for easier transfers in and out of the bath.
Contact Complete Care Shop
At Complete Care Shop, we’re determined to help and support you towards increased independence in your everyday life. Backed by thousands of users on Trustpilot, you can rely on our high-quality bariatric bathroom seating.
There are plenty of ways to get the help you need with us. We have a useful online help and advice section and also offer a product advice service which offers quality, professional support. If you have any more questions about our bariatric bathroom seating, don’t hesitate to contact us.
Each of our bariatric bathroom seating products is designed to withhold the weight of obese people. When it comes to promoting safety and security, we emphasise the importance of checking each product’s specifications to make sure that it’s the right product for you and can withstand the weight of you or your loved one.
Yes, many of our shower stools and benches have height-adjustable legs to accommodate both the height of the bath and the person using the stool. Ease of use, convenience, and security are our priorities, which is why we understand the value of customisable elements in bathroom seating.
Here at Complete Care Shop, our range of bariatric bathroom seating options exists to reduce the risk of falls while bathing. They work to foster independence in people and aim to inspire confidence in the bathroom, free from strain and accidents. This is achieved in a range of ways, such as slip-proof ferrules, ergonomic seats, and supportive backrests.
Each of these products is designed with longevity in mind. Our shower benches and stools are made with strong stainless steel frames which can withstand prolonged exposure to water without rust or corroding. Our bathboards are reinforced and some are even strengthened with thick plywood in order to prevent any tearing or splitting.