Bariatric Bath Seat - Complete Care Shop (2025)

Safe and secure bariatric bathroom seating

Our chairs and stools are supported with non-slip, non-marking plastic ferrules so that people can bathe comfortably with confidence. Some of our products are also equipped with a supportive backrest and arm rails to provide all-round security and stability for those sitting on them.

Bariatric shower benches and stools

Ideal for those who struggle to lift themselves out of the bath, our bariatric bathroom seating includes arm rails to make lowering into and rising out of the bath much easier. With wide ergonomic seats, allowing for drainage and easy cleaning, our selection of bariatric bathroom seating will make your showering experience far less strenuous and stress-inducing.

Heavy-duty slatted shower boards

Our range of bariatric bath and shower board seats has been designed to provide simple and convenient solutions for obese, elderly, and disabled people who have difficulty when it comes to bathing. With sturdy plastic designs and secure adjustment pillars, trust in these bathroom aids for easier transfers in and out of the bath.

Contact Complete Care Shop

At Complete Care Shop, we’re determined to help and support you towards increased independence in your everyday life. Backed by thousands of users on Trustpilot, you can rely on our high-quality bariatric bathroom seating.

There are plenty of ways to get the help you need with us. We have a useful online help and advice section and also offer a product advice service which offers quality, professional support. If you have any more questions about our bariatric bathroom seating, don’t hesitate to contact us.