Bariatric Equipment Guide - Best XL Living Aids for Obese People (2025)

The term Bariatric is a professional synonym for obese. For those living with obesity, a common problem is the loss of mobility, and everyday tasks becoming more challenging. This includes tasks that people do around their own home, showering and bathing, and travelling outside the house.

Sync Living supply specialist equipment across all of these categories, which enables overweight users to maintain independent lifestyles in comfort. Much of the equipment is also designed to help users return to a healthier weight, whilst meeting the needs of overweight people.

Suppliers usually classify mobility equipment with the following maximum weight limits;

Standard mobility equipment has a weight capacity of 115kg / 18 stone.

Heavy duty mobility equipment has a weight capacity of 170kg / 26 stone.

Bariatric mobility equipment has a weight capacity of 250kg / 40 stone.

We have compiled a list of our top heavy duty & bariatric products that can make life easier for overweight users. These cover home and XL living aids, bathroom equipment, and mobility equipment.

1. Bariatric Living Aids & Home Products

Bariatric profiling beds and mattresses

Electric profiling beds help users achieve comfortable resting and sleeping positions. Controlled by a simple handset; the sections of the bed can be angled independently to sit the user up, to raise the legs, and more. Some beds provide upwards and downwards vertical movement too, for assistance getting in and out of bed. The Invacare SB755 Wide is a great solution for plus sized people. With two widths of 105cm and 120cm available; it ensures support for plus sized clients who require additional space for comfort and positioning. The weight limit is 200kg.

Bariatric recliner armchairs

Robust riser recliners are suitable for overweight obese individuals who require a little extra support in sitting and standing. The Wilcare Snowdon Triple Motor XL riser recliner is a fantastic all round choice. The dimensions of the chair can be fully customised – with seat widths up to 31” wide. The maximum user weight limit is 254kg (40 stone). A wide selection of materials and colours will ensure that the chair is stylish as well as practical, fitting in nicely with the design of your home.

Wide high back chairs

High back chairs are sturdy and provide proper back support for the user. The Aidapt Winsham bariatric high back chair comes in a standard easy-to-service vinyl finish, with other colours and fabrics available. The padded arms extend and wrap around the front of the frame to aid transfer and enhance comfort. The bariatric chair is wider and deeper for user comfort and incorporates fold away transfer wheels for easy manoeuvrability. The maximum user weight limit is 254kg (40 stone).

Durable perching stools

Perching stools enable the user to semi-sit, so they don’t strain themselves either standing for long periods, or getting up and down from full seating positions. The Aidapt Torbay bariatric perching stool is ideal for users who struggle to stand for long periods of time. It is height adjustable, has a wide seat frame, reduced incline for comfort and safety, large footprint for greater stability and a V-shaped front brace for safety and strength. The maximum user weight limit is 254kg (40 stone).

2. Bariatric Mobility Products

Heavy duty mobility scooters

With a top speed of 8mph, nowhere is too far away. Large mobility scooters are well equipped with luxury seating for comfort and refined adjustment to achieve the optimum sitting position.

The Invacare Cetus premium mobility scooter offers a secure, supportive and powerful driving experience without compromising on style or functionality. The design has been carefully thought out, with a 22” wide seat, and robust and reinforced construction suitable for users up to 226kg, whilst performing well for both safety and stability.

Bariatric electric wheelchairs

Bariatric powered wheelchairs are sturdily constructed and extremely reliable XXL wheelchairs, that combine excellent driving characteristics with optimum manoeuvrability. Our pick would be the Dietz Sango XXL, which has front-wheel drive and can accommodate people weighing up to 250kg.

Bariatric powered electric wheelchairs are versatile mobility vehicles designed to get you around safely and comfortably, both indoors and outdoors. Available in a range of drive bases, seating systems and controls. Powered wheelchairs are a fantastic solution for users who stay in their wheelchair throughout the day, have restricted mobility in their hands, and are unable to transfer safely in and out of the chair easily. As well as providing power for heavier users, the seating systems are wider and deeper fit too, to provide comfortable seating. Additional cushions and seating systems can be custom fitted to protect against skin conditions and pressure ulcers, which can be triggered by prolonged sitting.

Bariatric manual wheelchairs

Bariatric manual wheelchairs are heavy duty and extra wide wheelchairs that have higher weight capacities for larger users. Our top pick is the Dietz Caneo XL, which is designed to handle the increased weight of an obese user, without compromising on usability. The Dietz Caneo XL is available in 170kg and 200kg max weight capacities. The advanced forward and outward position of the front wheels ensures significantly greater stability as well as adequate foot room for “walking” the chair.

The needs of a bariatric user require the wheelchair to have special design and structural features to provide the extra wide seat and depth, and strength. The overall weight of these heavy duty models tends to increase as the wheelchairs are built using components that can bear the added weight. Comfort is also key as larger users can tend to suffer pain due to pressure more easily. One key consideration when selecting your bariatric wheelchair is the type of wheel and tyre. Solid or PU tyres are often deemed most suitable on heavy duty wheelchairs.

Heavy duty rollators

Bariatric rollators are ideal for overweight users who need additional support while walking. Drive DeVilbiss make a fantastic rollator, the Go-Lite Heavy Duty Rollator. This is suitable for bariatric use, made with a steel frame that is extra wide, has a high weight capacity of 227kg (35 stone), and fitted with solid puncture-proof tyres for durability.

Strong, steel frame rollators can be used by the elderly, people with disabilities, and users who need assistance to walk independently. They conveniently fold for storage and transportation. This rollator includes easily accessible loop lockable brakes and a basket for personal belongings.

Strong walking sticks

The Drive DeVilbiss Quad Cane is lightweight with an extra-strong base, and can support users of up to 222kg (35.5 stone). It boasts being both strong & lightweight thanks to it’s aluminium and steel construction.

3. Bariatric Bathroom Equipment

Level Dec shower trays

Level Dec shower trays allow the creation of a wet room walk in shower. They sit below the floor, creating step-free access to the shower enclosure. This can then be covered with vinyl or tiled, to suit your bathroom design. Having an open plan shower arrangement gives more space to manoeuvre around the shower… and open plan bathrooms are in fashion, too! We supply level dec shower trays up to a large size of 1.5m x 1.2m, to optimise available space and create a shower cubicle that is truly accessible.

Bariatric shower seats

Extra wide shower seats have a weight limit of 190kg. Shower seats can be fixed to the wall, and folded up out of the way when not in use. An alternative are free standing shower chairs which give a little more flexibility, should you have a more spacious shower enclosure. These can simply be removed from the shower area when not needed.

Automatic Toilets

Automatic toilets are perfect for those who wish to maintain independence and privacy in the bathroom. They provide the user with a simple to use bidet, drying and air purifying operation allowing for a cleaner and more hygienic experience that is virtually hands-free. The Geberit AquaClean Mera Care is our pick. It has a 30 stone max weight limit, and includes bidet and drying features, as well as automatic flushing, remote control, and programmable user profiles.

Extra strong hinged grab rails

Hinged grab rails are available with higher weight limits. Hinged rails can fold up and against the wall, which saves space for other bathroom users in the household. Standard grab rails can also support high weight limits, too. But rather the weight capacity being determined by the rail itself; the capacity is instead determined by the wall fixings.

Bariatric toilet seats

A relatively simple and affordable, yet effective product to transform your bathroom. Bariatric toilet seats are extra wide, and give a larger seating area. The maximum user weight is 60 stone, and they are extremely easy to fit and secure to your existing toilet.

XL Living Aids For Sale in Northern Ireland and Ireland

We hope you have enjoyed our guide! At Sync Living we supply a wide range of mobility, bathroom and home adaption products that help people live their lives with freedom and independence.