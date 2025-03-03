Bariatric Walk-In Tubs | Extra Large Walk-In Bathtubs (2025)

For those of us with mobility issues, a walk-in bathtub can be a real lifesaver. With bathrooms presenting one of the most common sites of falls, walk-in tubs can help mitigate the risk of serious injury. For starters, their low entry thresholds alleviate the need for stepping over high tub walls. Additionally, their built-in seats prevent slipping throughout the bathing process.

Although you can make your bathroom safer, there are less costly ways––using non-slip bath mats and installing grab bars, for example––installing a walk-in tub is the most foolproof way to keep you or your loved ones safe. Recent models even have some added luxury features, turning an otherwise ordinary bath into a soothing spa-like experience.

No matter your reason for shopping for a walk-in tub, you can rest easy knowing they are available in many styles and sizes. There are numerous features available on these types of baths, some of which come standard, and some don’t. Some of the tubs are designed for a specific kind of person. Bariatric walk-in tubs, for example, are built with larger doors and soaking areas, making them perfect for larger folk of any age.