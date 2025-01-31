Bath aids for elderly (2025)

Types of bath aids

Non-slip matting

A non-slip mat is an essential item for those who struggle with balance and coordination, or who have a history of falls. There are many types of mat you can try. Some use rubber suction pads to fix to the bottom of the bath tub – creating a safer surface to stand on when getting in and out the bath.

You can also get large rubber.or absorbent mats for the bathroom floor, which can minimise the risk of slipping if the floor gets wet.

Bath lifts

Lifts are a common bathroom mobility aid that can help you move freely between the bathroom and the bath tub, and can provide support while you’re in the bath for confident washing.

Motor-driven – These are simple chair style bath lifts, which can easily be fixed to the bath without the need for screws or brackets. To use this type, simply sit on the chair when it’s level with the bath rim height, and use the battery powered handset to lower the seat into the bath. You’ll still need to lift and swing your legs into the bath, so this type is best suited to people who can do this without too much help.

Inflatable –This type of lift is a trickier to find, and work much in the same way as traditional chair style lifts. However rather than lowering you into the bath using a motor, the inflatable bath cushion will slowly deflate, and then re-inflate when it’s time to get out.

Fixed band – If you like to have a long soak in the bath, this may be the lift for you. to use this lift, you position yourself in a large fabric band, kind of like a sling, that’s fixed to a unit on the wall. This lowers you to the bottom of the bath, and because there’s no chair behind you, you’re free to lie down and relax. However, this type is only recommended for people with the core strength to support themselves in the sling.