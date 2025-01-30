Bath Aids For Elderly and Disabled - Benches, Shower Stools | CareCo (2025)

Bath transfer aids are designed to improve mobility and support in the bathroom for people who appreciate extra stability and safety when bathing. Our bathtub assisting devices are durable and lightweight to ensure a stress-free experience when moving around the bathroom. Crafted using skin friendly, strong and comfortable materials, the transfer aids we stock remain exceptionally comfortable and strong for a long period of time, to ensure users have many leisurely baths and showers.

Bath transfer aids are ideal for elderly, disabled and injured people who require additional stability and balance when bathing. The products available from our range are compact, storable and slip-proof, increasing bathroom safety and adapting neatly to all private home and professional care environments. Our products work exceptionally well with bath stools, bath chairs, shower chairs, and shower stools to improve transfer mobility. Many of our products are adjustable to suit different bath types, including integral handles to support left- and right-handed users. We choose easy to wash, strong and weight resistant products to facilitate hygienic use for people of all sizes. Our products are ergonomic to aid with posture and back support and the materials are robust and soft, allowing for re-use of swivel seats, steps, support rails and transfer chairs without damaging the bathroom. We strive to provide the best quality metal, plastic, and wooden bath transfer aids that enable people with restricted mobility to unwind in a safe and relaxing bathroom setting.