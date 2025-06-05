Bath Concepts Industries, LLC | LinkedIn (2025)

Manufacturing

Libertyville, Illinois 5,861 followers

Bath Remodeling REDEFINED

About us

Bath Concepts Industries, LLC is one of the largest independent manufacturers of acrylic baths, showers, wall surrounds, and related products for the bathroom remodeling industry. Creating a fresh solution to bath remodeling, Bath Concepts offers a stylish, cost-effective, low-maintenance bath improvement to homeowners, commercial customers and consumers with accessibility needs. Bath Concepts was created to meet the needs of consumers who were dissatisfied with the quality and workmanship available in the marketplace. Standing behind our products, we’ve developed an unrivaled reputation for quality and workmanship as a manufacturer of acrylic bath and shower solutions. We extend that level of quality into all of our products.We have a wide range of bath and shower products, from tub-to-shower conversions, replacement bathtubs, wall surrounds, replacement shower bases and more. We also have a full range of accessibility products, like our popular walk-in tub with hydrotherapy jets, or our barrier-free showers, for easy access from a wheelchair. Bath Concepts bath liners, shower liners and wall systems are custom-molded to fit right over the existing bathtub, shower base or wall surround.

http://www.bciacrylic.com

Manufacturing

201-500 employees

Libertyville, Illinois

Privately Held

1999

Manufacturing, Bathroom Remodeling, Replacement Bathtubs, Bath Liners, Tub to Shower Conversions, Accessibility Products, Walk-in Tubs, Wall Surrounds, and Barrier Free Showers

    On behalf of the Bath Concepts Human Resources Team, we want to thank all the Bath Concepts employees for their hard work and dedication! (Left to Right: Anthony Vizuet, Nelly Zuniga, Dani Roos, Luis (Jose) Castillon, SPHR, Kelly Thome, Tania Torres, Joanna Mata, Manny Rivera) #EmployeeAppreciation #GPTW #HaveFun

  • "The best partnerships aren't dependent on a mere common goal but on a shared path of equality, desire, and no small amount of passion." -Sarah MacleanWe'd like to thank our Temporary Staffing and Recruiting Firm, XCEL Staffing Solutions - (formerly The XCEL Group) for their continued support to the workforce and successful operations of Bath Concepts. #BathConcepts #XcelStaffing #DoTheRightThing #HaveFun #ServeOthers #GPTW #BathPlanet

    🚀 Exciting News: BCI Acrylic is Now Bath Concepts! 🚀As we celebrate 25 years of innovation and excellence in the bath remodeling industry, we’re thrilled to announce that BCI Acrylic is officially rebranding to Bath Concepts! 🎉This transformation reflects our continued commitment to providing top-quality products, exceptional service, and industry-leading support to our 1,000+ authorized dealers across North America. By uniting under the Bath Concepts name, we are reinforcing our position as the largest independent bath and shower manufacturer and service network in the market.This means a new brand that strengthens our presence in the industry. It means exciting growth opportunities for our dealers and partners and a continued focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter! Stay tuned for more updates as we roll out the brand and bring Bath Concepts to consumers in 2025.Thank you to our dedicated team, dealers, and partners who have made this journey possible. Here’s to 25 years of success—and many more to come!#BathConcepts #Rebrand #Innovation #HomeImprovement #BathRemodeling #25Years #FutureForward #GPTW

    We’re #hiring. Know anyone who might be interested?

    Dan Joyce leads and applies BCI's core values to BCI's operations! By "exceeding customer expectations, doing the right thing, doing great work, serving others and having fun," Dan is exemplifying the character and work ethic to drive BCI's operations into the future. Congratulations on his recent promotion from CFO to Chief Operations Officer!#GPTW #BCIAcrylic #BathroomRemodel #OneDayRemodel #ExceedingCustomerExpectations #DoingTheRightThing #DoingGreatWork #ServingOthers #HaveFun

    From all of us at BCI, we would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! #ExceedCustomerExpectations #LiveTheGoldenRule #MakeThingsBetter #DoTheRightThing #DoGreatWork #ServeOthers #HaveFun

    Luis (Jose) Castillon, SPHR leads and applies BCI's core values to BCI's Employee Culture. By "living the golden rule, making things better, doing the right thing, doing great work, serving others and having fun," Luis is ensuring an inclusive, diverse and team focused environment for all BCI employees. Congratulations on his recent promotion from VP of Human Resources to Chief People Officer! #BCIAcrylic #GreatPlaceToWork #ExceedCustomerExpectations #DoTheRightThing #DoGreatWork #LiveTheGoldenRule #Havefun #GPTW #HRToday

    Joy Padron always works to apply BCI's core values to the Call Center operations. By "exceeding customer expectations, doing great work and serving others," Joy is ensuring a productive environment for all BCI Call Center employees. Congratulations on her recent promotion from Call Center Lead to Call Center Supervisor! #BCIAcrylic #GreatPlaceToWork #DoGreatWork #CustomerService #LiveTheGoldenRule #Havefun

    Congratulations to Glenn Kowalski! Glenn has joined a certified Great Place to Work! BCI is very excited to have him on the BCI Marketing Team! #NewHire #ComplianceSpecialist #ServeOthers #DoGoodWork #HaveFun #BCIAcrylic #IndustryLeader #BathRemodeling #BathRenovation

    Congratulations to Yaryna T.! Yaryna has joined a certified Great Place to Work! BCI is thrilled to have her on the BCI Team! #NewHire #DigitialMarketing #ServeOthers #DoGoodWork #HaveFun #BCIAcrylic #IndustryLeader #BathRemodeling #BathRenovation

