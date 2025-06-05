Bath Concepts Industries, LLC | LinkedIn (2025)

🚀 Exciting News: BCI Acrylic is Now Bath Concepts! 🚀As we celebrate 25 years of innovation and excellence in the bath remodeling industry, we’re thrilled to announce that BCI Acrylic is officially rebranding to Bath Concepts! 🎉This transformation reflects our continued commitment to providing top-quality products, exceptional service, and industry-leading support to our 1,000+ authorized dealers across North America. By uniting under the Bath Concepts name, we are reinforcing our position as the largest independent bath and shower manufacturer and service network in the market.This means a new brand that strengthens our presence in the industry. It means exciting growth opportunities for our dealers and partners and a continued focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter! Stay tuned for more updates as we roll out the brand and bring Bath Concepts to consumers in 2025.Thank you to our dedicated team, dealers, and partners who have made this journey possible. Here’s to 25 years of success—and many more to come!#BathConcepts #Rebrand #Innovation #HomeImprovement #BathRemodeling #25Years #FutureForward #GPTW