Bathing Aids & Bathroom Safety Equipment | Shop Online | Manage At Home (2025)

Bathing aids are designed to make personal hygiene routines safer and more comfortable for individuals with mobility or physical challenges. From bath lifts to grab bars, these products enhance accessibility and independence while reducing the risk of slips and falls.

Bathing can present challenges for individuals with limited mobility, but a wide range of aids are available to provide support and make the experience more manageable. This guide explores essential bathing products, including lifts, hoists, seats, and accessories, to help you create a safer and more accessible bathing environment.

Types of Bathing Aids

Bath Lifts

Bath lifts assist individuals in getting in and out of the bath with ease. These devices are powered seats that lower and raise the user, ensuring a smooth and secure transition. Bath lifts are ideal for those who wish to maintain their independence and safety while bathing.

Bath Hoists

Bath hoists are more robust lifting solutions designed for those with significant mobility challenges. These devices often feature slings or harnesses and provide full support during transfers. Bath hoists can be freestanding or integrated into the bathroom for regular use.

Bath Seats

Bath seats provide a stable surface for individuals to sit on while bathing, offering comfort and support. They are available in a variety of styles, including swivel seats, which make entering and exiting the bath even easier.

Bath Boards

Bath boards rest across the width of the bath, providing a secure seating area for users to sit while bathing or showering. They are an excellent option for those who have difficulty lowering themselves into the bath.

Bath Steps

Bath steps help users safely navigate the height difference when stepping into or out of the bath. Many models feature non-slip surfaces and can be stacked or adjusted to the desired height.

Bath Mats

Bath mats are designed to reduce the risk of slipping by providing a stable, non-slip surface in the bath or shower. They are available in various sizes and materials, with suction grips to keep them securely in place.

Bath Cushions

Bath cushions provide additional comfort and support for users while bathing. These inflatable or padded cushions can help reduce pressure points and make the experience more relaxing.

Bath Grab Bars

Grab bars are useful safety aids for the bathroom, offering stability and support when entering, exiting, or moving within the bath area. They are available in fixed and suction-mounted designs to suit different needs.

Bath Lift Accessories

Accessories for bath lifts, such as headrests, side flaps, and waterproof covers, enhance the functionality and comfort of the device. These add-ons help customise the lift to meet specific user requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I choose between a bath lift and a bath hoist?

A bath lift is suitable for individuals who can sit upright and have some mobility but need assistance with entering or exiting the bath. A bath hoist is ideal for those with more severe mobility challenges who require full support during transfers. If you are in any doubt please contact a local Healthcare Professional who may be able to advise you further.

Are bath boards safe to use?

Yes, bath boards are safe when properly installed and used according to manufacturer instructions. Ensure the board is securely positioned across the bath and can support the user’s weight. Please ensure that you select the correct sized bath board for the bath tub - taking into account the bath width and length.

What is the benefit of using a bath step?

Bath steps reduce the height difference when stepping into or out of the bath, making the process safer and easier. They are useful for individuals with limited strength or balance, particularly when used in conjunction with other pieces of equipment such as bath boards/grab rails etc.

Can bath grab bars be installed without drilling?

Yes, suction-mounted grab bars are available and can be installed without drilling. However, they must be attached to smooth, non-porous surfaces, and their grip should be tested before each use.

How do I maintain bath mats to keep them safe and effective?

Regularly clean your bath mat to prevent mould and ensure it remains non-slip. Rinse thoroughly after each use and allow it to dry completely. Check the suction grips periodically to ensure they remain secure.

What accessories are available for bath lifts?

Common bath lift accessories include headrests, side flaps for easier transfers, and waterproof covers for added durability. These accessories can improve comfort and make the lift more tailored to individual needs.