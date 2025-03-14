Bathing Products and Aids for the Elderly and Those with Disabilities (2025)

Considering the fact that a majority of falls inside the home occur in the bathroom, it’s no surprise that bathing aids for the elderly and disabled are necessary to improve safety and preserve autonomy - or to make life easier for a caregiver.

On top of that, there are a myriad of bathing products that are intended to improve safety and enhance comfort while bathing, not only for the elderly, disabled, and their caregivers, but also to those that experience limited mobility. Here are just a few of them, and how they help.

Handicap Chairs for Showers

Handicap chairs for showers, like those in our ShowerGlyde line, can take on many forms. They can consist of a chair that’s fixed in the shower that allows seated individuals to bathe, or take the form of a roll-in shower chair that assists in transfer and comfort (see below). They could also consist of shower transfer benches that not only make it easier for users to get into the shower while seated, but to remain seated while bathing, reducing the risks of slips and falls. Those that exhibit high quality not only justify the expense and last a long time, but can substantially improve comfort and safety in the bathroom.

Roll-in Shower Chairs

Roll-in shower chairs are another form of assistive device for those with mobility issues, especially those who experience severely limited mobility and need assistance while bathing. The roll-in shower chairs in our ShowerBuddy line assist with transfer into roll-in showers and allow users to remain completely seated during use, helping to eliminate the risk of slipping and falling. They also improve safety for caregivers that must assist them during bathing routines.

Bath Lifts

For those who enjoy baths as opposed to showers, bath-lifts like those in our aptly named BathLyft line may also represent a solution. The BathLyft is a battery-operated bath chair that lowers and lifts the user, safely and efficiently, into and out of the tub. The BathLyft is made with a strong frame and base plate that ensure stability and security, is padded for comfort, and features folding side flaps that move easily into place to facilitate safe, comfortable transfers for peace of mind.

Bathroom Benches

For those that live with somewhat compromised mobility but are still largely autonomous, a bathroom bench, like one of our Refine small shower benches, can help improve comfort and safety in the bathroom. Not only can they be used as a stable platform on which to sit while bathing, but they can also be used as a repository for soap, shampoo, body wash, sponges and washcloths, helping to eliminate stooping and reaching. Moreover, they feature a pleasant minimal aesthetic, are made from durable, hypoallergenic materials, require no assembly, are easy to clean, and are corrosion resistant, for long life.

Handheld Showerheads/Shower Wands

A handheld shower wand is an essential shower upgrade needed if you’re going to invest in a handicap chair for your shower, or in a bathroom bench or other similar assistive device that allows you to shower in a seated position.

Handheld shower wands are affordable (some are a fraction of the price of most other assistive devices) and easy to install, but most importantly, they make it easier to shower from a seated position by enabling a user to precisely direct the flow of water.

Shampoo Basins

A shampoo basin is an assistive device that is designed to make it easier to shampoo the hair without having to leave a wheelchair (sometimes they are configurable with other assistive devices as well). Some are designed to rest on the shoulders and siphon the water off into the sink or another container. Either way, these are a bathing solution for those that have trouble entering or exiting the bathroom or shower.

Sponge Holders/Rings, Soap on a Rope, Etc

In addition to the assistive devices mentioned here, there is a wide range of other devices that can help the elderly, the disabled, those with other mobility issues, and their caretakers bathe safely, comfortably, and effectively.

Many of these are designed to improve mobility and handling in the bathroom or shower. For instance:

Sponge and soap holders that keep these bathing items within easy reach.

Soap on a rope, or contained within a washcloth that makes it harder to lose it. One trick is to keep soap in a tube sock or in pantyhose and to tie one end to the shower chair or shower head, so even if a user drops it, he or she won’t have to stoop down to get it back.

No rinse soaps and shampoos that are easier to use because they can be left in place, lessening the amount of time a user has to actually be in the shower or tub.

Another trick, which is not a product, is to loop the hose of a shower wand through the arms of the shower chair, bench, or grab bar, to keep it within easy reach.

Any of these products and suggestions, among others, can be used to improve safety, accessibility, comfort, and efficacy in the bathroom.