Bathroom Accessories For Stroke Patients - Senior Safety Equipment (2025)

Sufferers of a stroke can experience a range of residual effects months or years after the initial incident. These effects can include cognitive impairment, visual perceptual deficits, one sided weakness or paralysis and much more.

Let’s learn how a one sided physical impairment can affect grooming and discuss useful things for stroke victims.

Adaptive Grooming Equipment For Stroke Patients

The focus of this article will be on one handed bathroom accessories that stroke victims can use to maintain their own personal hygiene and grooming:

Long Handled Shower Sponge

One sided weakness or paralysis after a stroke can make it difficult to reach all parts of the body during washing. When one arm or hand is impaired, it may be difficult to reach behind the back to lather and wash.

For this reason, a long handled shower sponge was made to allow the functioning hand to manipulate the handle to reach areas behind your back that need scrubbing and cleansing.

Another common symptom after stroke is trouble bending over due to dizziness and weakness. Luckily this sponge can also be used to clean the feet and lower legs with its extended reach.

Hair Dryer Stand

Holding a hair dryer and using a hair brush at the same time can be challenging for those that have the use of only one hand.

A better strategy to style hair is to place the dryer on an adjustable stand alone hair dryer stand and turn it on. Then turn your body and adjust your head’s position so that the dryer blows on your hair while using the functional hand to brush the hair as needed.

One Handed Nail Clippers

Cutting one’s nails is difficult with normal nail clippers because you must hold one hand in a certain position while the other one manipulates the clippers to cut.

With a one handed nail clipper, you can easily cut the nails of your impaired hand.

Place the nail clipper on a flat surface and position your affected hand with the desired finger in the nail clipper. Then push down on the clipper with the strength of the upper body or the opposite hand for the steel blades to trim the nail.

One Handed Soap Dispenser

Traditional liquid soap dispensers require one hand to press the dispenser lever, while the other hand is under the nozzle to catch the soap. This design is not suitable for those with impaired function in one hand.

A better alternative is to utilize a single handed soap dispenser.

This device allows users to push down gently with the back of the hand on the C-shaped opening to release the liquid soap into the same hand.

See Also Gifts And Essentials For Stroke Patients' Recovery Journey

This product has a non-slip base and a window to reveal soap levels inside the container.

Suction Nail Brush

Bacteria and other dirt can get lodged underneath the nail. For this reason, nail hygiene is an important part of maintaining good health and overall wellness.

For individuals with limited use in one side of their upper body, it is a challenge to hold a certain position with the affected hand while the other hand manipulates a brush to clean it.

A better personal hygiene solution is to use a nail brush with a suction base.

This accessory can be secured onto a flat surface and then the functional hand can guide the affected hand along the bristles to clean hard to reach areas and maintain good nail care.

Soap Pump Dispenser and Sponge Holder

Some stroke victims may have problems getting into a bathtub or shower, and require a sponge bath at the sink or bedside.

In these situations, a soap pump dispenser with a sponge holder can greatly improve one’s independence and dignity.

Place the sponge on the holder and press down to dispense soap directly on it. The design of this product is stroke friendly because it can be used with only one functional hand, and allows for less reliance from a caregiver or health care aide.

For those that cannot afford a housekeeping service, or wish to clean their own bathroom with a sponge, this equipment can help with that as well by dispensing the right amount of soap needed for the job.

Automatic Toothpaste Squeezer

Squeezing toothpaste from a tube onto a brush requires two hands, but what happens if someone only has one functioning hand or arm?

By using an automatic toothpaste squeezer, you hold the toothbrush with one hand and push it against the lever inside the circle so toothpaste is dispensed onto the brush.

The device is wall mounted to hold the toothpaste tube in place and squeezes out a desired amount depending on how much pressure is applied on the lever. It works well with differently sized toothbrush heads, including electric toothbrushes.

This is a useful gadget for stroke victims that have impaired sensation and motor control in one side of their upper body as it eliminates the need for two handed coordination to prepare for tooth brushing.

Long Handled Bottom Wiping Toileting Aid

Individuals with stroke may have trouble with moving their joints and limbs through their full range of motion due to weakness, decreased muscle coordination or limitations in endurance. This can make activities that require bending, turning and reaching behind difficult.

A common challenge after a stroke is wiping one’s bottom. By using an assistive toileting aid with an extended handle, one can reach behind and wipe the buttocks after using the bathroom.

A wiping toilet aid is used by: