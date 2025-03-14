Bathroom Safety Tips for Elderly (2025)

The bathroom can present some safety challenges as we become older and a little less steady on our feet. The combination of water spillages, hard surfaces and a locked door can make a fall not only more likely, but far more dangerous.

It’s for this reason that we should ensure that a bathroom is as safe as it can be, so today we’ll run through some practical advice on products and tips that can help reduce falls and promote independent living.

Don’t lock the door

For many people, locking a bathroom door comes second nature, but a locked door can pose serious problems when somebody has an accident. While emergency services will make short work of forcing open a door, it can be very difficult for an elderly partner or even a young carer without some tools. For this reason, we suggest that door locks are removed, or replaced with ones designed to be easily opened by somebody outside.For added safety, installing an emergency pull-cord that sets off an alarm is also a good idea.

Reduce slip and fall hazards

Those premium tiles may look fantastic, but they can get very slippery when wet. The safest flooring for a bathroom is probably a carpet, but these have thankfully gone out of fashion again. However, if falls are a concern, then a carpet might be the best option.

Failing this, good quality bathroom mats that help absorb water and improve grip are a godsend. Use low profile mats rather than fluffy bathroom mats, as these pose less of a trip hazard. Once positioned, it can be a good idea to use some double sided tape along the edges to keep them in place.

Likewise, shower and bath mats are also essential. The combination of water and soap makes everything even slippier, and losing balance for the briefest of moments can offset your centre of gravity and before you know it, your feet are accelerating out from under you.

If you still enjoy a bath, then adding a step next to it means less stretching and less risk of finding yourself off balance. Our Arezzo Luxury Bath Step provides a non-slip low profile step designed for bathrooms.

Install grab bars

And talking of balance, the best way to maintain balance is to always have something secure to hold on to while showering, or climbing into and out of a bath. So invest in some good quality grab rails. It’s a good idea to place one vertically at the entrance to your shower, and another horizontally along the main wall of the shower cubicle, so that you always have a support rail.

Ideally, install mechanically fixed grab rails, meaning those that are screwed into the wall, as these provide the best support. However, modern suction pads when used on a clean and flat tile surface provide a very strong grip and are perfectly fine for support.

A grab bar should also be placed next to the toilet to assist with sitting and standing. Angled grab bars work best in these places, offering both balance support and assistance. You can read more about our grab bars here.

Take a seat

It’s generally much safer to be seated in the bathroom when possible, so using a specialised shower or bath seat when washing is a great idea. Perching stools, such as the occupational therapist recommended Versa Adjustable Perching Stool, are also very useful when at the basin cleaning your teeth or washing.

When bathing, it is a good idea to use a bath lift to help lower yourself into, and lift yourself out of, a bath. We offer two types of bath lift which support weak legs and joints and allow you to enjoy a good bath.

You still need to be strong enough to step into a bath to use a bath lift, and if you’re not, then a walk-in bath is the perfect option. These are just like standard baths but come with a water-tight door that you can use to enter the bath. Walk-in baths require more work to install, but it might be possible to obtain a Disabled Facilities Grant from the Government.

If you are not a fan of showers, then another option is to use a bath bench to effectively paddle in the bath and use a sponge and scrubbing brush to clean yourself.

In the shower, we offer a range of options including free-standing shower stools and wall mounted folding shower seats. Wall mounted seats are a great way to save space and eliminate the trouble of carrying a stool into the shower, making them the perfect choice when using a shared shower. We talk more about shower seats in this article: How To Shower Safely and Avoid Slips and Falls.

Easier use of the toilet

We’ve already mentioned using grab rails next to the toilet, but another way to use a toilet more comfortably and safely is to install a raised toilet seat. The lower you need to sit down, the easier it is on your legs and hips, and a raised toilet seat effectively means you can perch on the seat, which makes it much easier to get up again.

More accessible bathrooms

Making bathrooms safer also means making them more accessible, which is a topic we’ve gone into more detail here: How To Make Your Bathroom More Accessible. This article covers some simple tips that you can follow to make any bathroom more accessible, and safer.

Making a few simple changes can make a bathroom a much safer room, and significantly reduce the risk of falling and serious injury, while increasing independence and making bathing a more pleasurable experience.