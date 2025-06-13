Beachside Bikinis Launched by Amanda Walcott, 16-Year-Old SoCal Entrepreneur (2025)

From Hardship to Entrepreneurship: "The Story of the Coastal Cure - Inspiring Business"

Amanda's entrepreneurial journey was born out of a personal challenge. The ex-cheerleader suffered a concussion and nerve damage, knocking her out of school and sports - and into the hospital. For the next year, Amanda travelled around the country looking for answers - and freedom from her unbearable suffering. During her (almost) hopeless journey, she channeled her energy into something new—the overwhelming market of swimwear.

"Starting Beachside Bikinis gave me something to focus on while I was healing," she shares. "I was curious what it really takes to start a company, and the more I thought about it, I wanted to find out. It turned out to be the best thing that could have happened. The beach was the place I would go to feel better, and somehow, I was stressed out searching for swimwear. Growing up on the coast, I've developed a pretty strong understanding of the difference between a good bikini - and a great one. There are tons of little things that you don't usually think of until you wish you had, and I hope to perfect styles that have thought of them for you. Beachside Bikinis gave me the opportunity to turn my passion for fashion, curiosity, and knowledge into a business. It also helped give me hope for something positive."

"It's the little things." From thoughtful stitching to flattering cheeky fits, every detail of Beachside Bikinis is designed with intention—so girls feel confident and comfortable whether tanning or taking a dip. "Our items are created with the intent to provide girls with the opportunity to enjoy the little things, with a little bikini and without the little problems."

Amanda set out to design a collection of high-quality, eco-friendly bikinis that are both stylish and versatile—consisting of 100% custom styles, all of which are considered the best of the best. During the creation of Beachside's breathtaking Bikinis, Amanda highlighted on aspects such as strap adjustability, tie backs on tops, smaller size scaling, coverage measurements on both sides, shapes/how they contour the body, how high the bottoms sit, quality, fabric feel, and sustainability - all reflecting her thought out designs and care for perfection. Amanda's designs embrace the modern, cheeky-cut aesthetic favored by teens and young adults - all while maintaining an elegant, comfortable, flattering, functional, and sophisticated appeal.

"To me, it's the little things—how the fabrics feel against your skin, how the cut contours your body, how the adjustability allows for functionality and style, how the rings and charms match gold jewelry. My goal is to allow my customers to embrace the beach without little imperfections that you only notice when it's too late. Beachside Bikinis are carefully designed with the customer in mind - letting the customers focus their minds on the moment (and the tan)."

A Commitment to Quality & Sustainability

Determined to create a high-end product that stands apart from brands who have lost their customer focus, Amanda searched globally for the best manufacturers - ultimately partnering with an industry-leading sustainable swimwear manufacturer in Bali, Indonesia. Known for their commitment to sustainable production practices and ethical working conditions, as well as their expertise in swimwear design, the manufacturer aligns perfectly with Beachside Bikinis' mission to deliver premium, long-lasting bikinis that are as kind to the planet as they are to the skin.

Young CEO: Learning, Leading, and Launching a Brand

The young entrepreneur continues to attack every aspect of her company with an admirable dedication. She works hard in all departments of the brand with the utmost effort and considers even the little things within each division. Amanda seeks out the experienced knowledge of other successful swimwear founders and business owners to gain insights and refine her strategies and priorities.

"Running a business has been a huge learning experience, and I hope to continue to progress and improve," Amanda says. "I want Beachside Bikinis to be more than just a swimwear brand—I want it to inspire other young women to find the positive in every situation, and to overcome challenges with dreams."

Where to Buy & What's Next

Beachside Bikinis is currently available exclusively online at beachsidebikinis.com, with soon to be announced partnerships in high-end swimwear retailers.

