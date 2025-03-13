Bearaby’s New Weighted Stuffed Animals Are Made for Grown-Ups—Here’s an Insomniac’s Honest Review (2025)

home
say hi to Darcy Dog, Remi Rabbit and more
By Marissa Wu
•
Published Feb 20, 2025
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
- Aesthetics: 20/20
- Quality: 20/20
- Functionality: 15/20
- Comfort: 19/20
- Value: 16/20
Total: 90/100
ICYMI, weighted blankets are all the rage. Everyone I know seems to be obsessed with them. My friend even burritos herself up in mine on the reg, unprompted and uninvited. (But I love her anyway.) One popular brand on the market is Bearaby, and here at PureWow, we’ve been big fans of the brand’s cotton weighted blankets for a while. Last year, I even named their blanket one of the best sustainable products of the year, due to their impressive sustainability initiatives. So when the company launched a line of weighted stuffed animals ($99), I was intrigued. After cuddling up to an adorable dog named Darcy for a few weeks and consulting a sleep expert on the benefit of weighted sleep aids, here are my thoughts.
Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.
Meet the Expert
Martin Seeley is the CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay, an online bed retailer based in the United Kingdom. Seeley has been in the industry for over 30 years, attending trade shows, conferences and keeping abstract of the latest research. He has been cited in publications such as Men’s Health, Daily Mail, The Sun, The Independent, Forbes and GQ.
So Many Choices, So Much Cuteness
Bearaby’s adorable line of weighted stuffed animals are available in seven iterations with their own personalities:
- Benji Bear: Loves tap dancing, underwater basket weaving, Napperhood’s resident baker
- Remi Rabbit: Loves quilting, gardening, practicing handstands as Napperhood’s resident gymnast
- Elli Elephant: Loves synchronized swimming, snorkeling, painting murals as Napperhood’s resident artist
- Daisy Dino: Microinfluencer, loves brush pens and taking walks
- Darcy Dog: Works as a consultant, loves geocaching and trading trinkets
- Suzy Sloth: Works as an accountant, loves tai chi and latte art
- Cody Cow: Works as Pilates instructor, loves sourdough and Pinterest boards
All stuffed animals weigh 3.5 pounds and arrive in simple (and eco-friendly) packaging. Because I’m a Jane Austen fan, I naturally gravitated towards Darcy Dog. (I also thought my existing teddy bear, Bartholomew, would be jealous if I opted for Benji Bear.) Each stuffed animal is filled with Bearaby’s tension-melting Terraclay encased in a cotton knit. All of them are machine washable—just make sure you put them in a laundry bag and dry on low. Seeley adds that best practice is to wash your stuffed animal every two weeks or so.
It’s Lighter Than Your Standard Weighted Blanket
Bearaby
As far as stuffed animals go, Darcy Dog is quite generously sized, covering nearly my entire torso. The exterior is a knit pattern that has a pleasing texture, neither too rough nor too soft. It’s stiff, so I wouldn’t say this is a squishy companion you can fold into your arms, but the 3.5 pounds settle nicely. According to Seeley, a weighted stuffed animal or blanket should weigh five to ten percent of your body weight, so the Bearaby line is pretty light unless you’re a child/adolescent. Though, I personally think that sleeping under a 12-pound inanimate object would have been overwhelming and cramped, as I’m not in the habit of having anything at all.
There are other factors to consider when buying a weighted stuffed animal, such as portability. Seeley tells me that those looking for general comfort will still benefit from a lighter stuffed animal, so Darcy and his companions are great if you just want a friend to cart around the house. (I tried this, and it feels like I’m holding a small child, a weird yet strangely comforting sensation.) If you have anxiety, you might want to opt for something that falls more within the five to ten percent rule, since, Seely explains, this “might be more effective in providing that deep pressure stimulation that can help calm the nervous system.”
Sleep Was Much Cozier (But Not Necessarily Better)
Honestly, I’m a tough crowd to please because I have borderline clinical insomnia, per a sleep diagnostic test that I took. I’m also currently dealing with some other health issues that make falling asleep—and staying asleep—difficult. That’s a tall order for the humble Darcy Dog. While I can’t say that he helped with the actual falling/staying asleep part of the equation, his 3.5-pound presence was gentle and comforting—and noticeable when he’d inevitably be strewn elsewhere in the middle of the night.
Can Weighted Stuffed Animals Actually Help You Sleep?
Per this 2013 study, having a “huggable device”, as researchers coined it, was found to significantly reduce cortisol levels. Seeley also notes that weighted sleep aids could impact the following:
- Anxiety Relief: “These toys work similarly to weighted blankets by providing deep pressure stimulation. This gentle weight mimics the sensation of a hug, helping to calm heart rate and breathing—particularly beneficial for those who experience anxiety or restlessness at night.”
- Improved Sleep Quality: “Establishing a consistent bedtime routine is crucial for signaling to your brain that it’s time to rest. Incorporating a weighted stuffed animal into this routine can create a sense of predictability and comfort. For added relaxation, you could spray your soft toy with a calming scent like lavender or chamomile to enhance its soothing effects.”
- Comfort and Nostalgia: “Soft toys often evoke positive childhood memories, offering reassurance and a sense of safety. This psychological comfort can make it easier to unwind after a long day.”
- Sensory Comfort: “The texture of these toys can be particularly soothing for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Their tactile nature helps with self-regulation and reduces pre-sleep anxiety.”
- Loneliness Reduction: “Finally, soft toys can provide a sense of companionship, alleviating feelings of loneliness that might interfere with sleep”
What We Like
- sturdy construction
- size isn’t overwhelming
- cute characters with unique personalities
What We Don't Like
- expensive
- only one weight available
Fast Facts
- Material: terraclay, cotton
- Weight: 3.5 pounds
- Characters: 7
The Bottom Line
Bearaby’s weighted stuffed animals are definitely on the pricier end as far as weighted stuffed animals go, and the weight options are limited to 3.5 pounds. That being said, those who appreciate Bearaby’s sturdy, distinctive design; want a lighter and more portable stuffed animal and value a brand with sustainability commitments will appreciate Darcy Dog and his friends. Personally, of all the weighted stuffies I’ve seen on the market, I like Bearaby’s because they’re suitable for both adolescents and adults, and have design sensibility that both appeals to the need for something cute, while not clashing with your grown-up decor the way a juvenile platypus, goose or polar bear might. While $99 is steep, Bearaby’s stuffed animals will grow with you and your family, instead of being outgrown—and that’s no small feat.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do Weighted Stuffed Animals Actually Help?
Per Seeley, weighted stuff animals can provide comfort, reduce stress and create a calming bedtime routine. Per a 2013 study, stuffed animals can help reduce cortisol levels. Additionally, weighted sleep aids may aid in managing anxiety through deep pressure stimulation.
How Heavy Should a Weighted Stuffed Animal Be?
Seeley says that a weighted stuffed animal should be between five to ten percent of your body weight. However, you can always start small and work your way up to your desired weight.
Is It Safe to Sleep with a Weighted Stuffed Animal?
Weighted stuffed animals are safe for adults and older children/adolescents. Seeley advises that infants and young children should not sleep with a weighted stuffed animal, due to the risk of suffocation or restricted breathing.
RELATED
Marissa Wu
SEO Editor
- Writes across all verticals, including beauty, fashion, wellness, travel and entertainment, with a focus on SEO and evergreen content
- Has previously worked at Popular Photography and Southern Living, with words in Martha Stewart and Forbes Vetted
- Has a B.S. in journalism from Boston University
read full bio
Why You Should Trust Us
PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.