Bearaby’s New Weighted Stuffed Animals Are Made for Grown-Ups—Here’s an Insomniac’s Honest Review (2025)

As far as stuffed animals go, Darcy Dog is quite generously sized, covering nearly my entire torso. The exterior is a knit pattern that has a pleasing texture, neither too rough nor too soft. It’s stiff, so I wouldn’t say this is a squishy companion you can fold into your arms, but the 3.5 pounds settle nicely. According to Seeley, a weighted stuffed animal or blanket should weigh five to ten percent of your body weight, so the Bearaby line is pretty light unless you’re a child/adolescent. Though, I personally think that sleeping under a 12-pound inanimate object would have been overwhelming and cramped, as I’m not in the habit of having anything at all.

There are other factors to consider when buying a weighted stuffed animal, such as portability. Seeley tells me that those looking for general comfort will still benefit from a lighter stuffed animal, so Darcy and his companions are great if you just want a friend to cart around the house. (I tried this, and it feels like I’m holding a small child, a weird yet strangely comforting sensation.) If you have anxiety, you might want to opt for something that falls more within the five to ten percent rule, since, Seely explains, this “might be more effective in providing that deep pressure stimulation that can help calm the nervous system.”