Beard Maintenance for Beginners for a Well-Groomed Look (2025)

Learning proper beard maintenance for beginners will help keep your beard well-groomed, neat, and hydrated. Routine beard care will prevent split ends, a frizzy beard, and an unsightly, unkempt look. Our following tips will walk you through how to maintain your bread, while also giving you information on how to style wash, and brush your beard for a clean look that’s all class.

Beard maintenance for beginners tips include:

Using a beard balm or oil to keep the beard moisturized and styled

Boar’s bristle brush to remove dirt and debris

Beard comb to remove snags

Trimming a beard to get rid of split ends

Wash beard two to three times a week

These basic tips will keep your beard soft, moisturized, and well-groomed. Grooming your beard daily can prevent split ends, frizz, and a dry brittle beard.

Below, you’ll find some great grooming and styling tips that will teach you how to trim, wash, and style your beard so you can keep it looking tamed and prevent hair from drying and breaking.

Daily Grooming

When you’re growing a beard, learning how to properly take care of it is a big part of the process. you can care for your beard daily by using balm and beard oils. you can also train wild hairs using a comb or a boar bristle brush. Doing so will work to spread the natural oils throughout the beard. You can also learn how to shape a long beard and keep it trimmed to get rid of and prevent split ends. Keeping your beard clean can be as simple as using a specially formulated wash and conditioner for beards, two to three times a week.

Beard Oils

Beard oils are specially designed to naturally balance hydration. Regularly washing your beard will keep dirt and debris at bay, however, it can also end up washing away important natural oils. This can result in a brittle, dry beard that’s frizzy and full of split ends. Beard oils work as conditioners that are designed to replace important natural oils that will moisturize your skin and leave your beard tamed and hydrated.

To use beard oil, you’ll want to apply it evenly throughout your beard once a day, immediately after you get out of the shower. If you take a hot shower it will help to open up your pores, allowing your skin to absorb the oil more efficiently. Be sure to pat your beard dry before you apply the oil.

Depending on the length of your beard, you may need to use three to ten drops of the oil.

Beard Butter and Balm

Beard balms and butters are fairly new and work to style and condition your beard. The balm works as a type of leave-in conditioner. Because beard balms work just like beard oils, you don’t need to use both. Balms will feel a bit heavier compared to oils, however, they tend to provide longer-lasting conditioning because of its much heavier texture. Balms should be applied just once daily, right after you get out of the shower.

In most cases, a nickel-sized amount of balm should be sufficient. Rub the balm throughout your beard and use a thick beard comb to comb it through.

See Also Beard Grooming Tips 101: A Comprehensive Guide to Perfecting Your Look

Styling Tools

Proper beard maintenance isn’t just about keeping your beard moisturized and clean. A beard can grow in different directions, and in many cases, beards don’t want to cooperate. If your beard is untamed, then styling tools are a must.

Combs

Cellulose acetate combs for beards are specially designed to prevent snagging on your beard and breakage. The way the combs are produced create teeth that are smooth and tapered, for a more comfortable combing experience.

Combing your beard can be tricky, especially if you have hair growing in different directions. The comb you use should have both narrow and wide teeth. The wide teeth are designed to handle thicker hair, while the smaller teeth can be used on thinner hair and mustaches.

To comb, begin by holding the comb with the teeth upward. Comb the beard using an upward motion in order to gather any hair that has been lying flat against your face. Combing your beard out this way will get rid of that bed beard look. When you comb, keep in mind that you’ll be more likely to run into snags and mats. When you comb your beard out and hit a snag, try to gently pull the snag out using your fingers. Comb the beard out layer by layer before shaping it with your comb.

Brushes

A Boar hair bristle brush is usually the beard brush of choice. They’re perfect for training your beard hair to grow in the right direction and their scaled texture makes them perfect for evenly distributing the natural oils in beards and removing debris and grime. Using one can also stimulate the skin and improve circulation in your face and scalp.

Brushing your beard should only be done once daily, in the morning to remove mats or after a shower. Just like when you use a comb to remove mats, begin by brushing the beard out. Brush the beard straight down in order to train the beard hair to grow in the ideal direction.

When brushing out your beard make sure you’re careful if you have a shorter beard since the bristles can irritate the skin. If you have stubble only then avoid using this type of brush. Brushing daily will help to soften the hair and add some much-needed volume.

Trimming

Small shears designed specifically for cutting hair can be a valuable styling tool. They’re perfect for trimming and shaping facial hair. If you’re worried that you’ll cut off too much, make sure you take small, careful cuts after you’ve combed or brushed out your beard.

Washing Your Beard

Your beard shouldn’t be washed daily since it can dry it out. Instead, shoot for washing your beard two to three days a week. You can wash it more if you have a longer beard or less frequently if you have a shorter beard. Using the same shampoo you use for the hair on your scalp can easily dry your beard out so make sure you only use washes that are specifically designed for facial hair. Facial hair has a unique structure which is why the hair is much coarser than the hair on your head. Regular shampoo will cause beard hair to break and become brittle. Beard wash works to clean the skin underneath and the beard hair, without the use of the same type of harsh chemicals found in regular shampoos.

Related Questions

Can a Beard Trimmer Help Me Shape My Beard?

Yes. If you’d rather use a beard trimmer instead of scissors, we recommend finding a model that comes loaded with several attachments and length setting options. When you use trimmers, it’s very easy to go overboard and cut too much hair. When you use trimmers, brush your beard out first and cut off small pieces at a time. If you’re looking for a reliable trimmer set, we recommend the Remington MB4040 Lithium Ion Powered Mustache, Beard and Stubble Trimmer. You can use this versatile cordless trimmer to keep your beard, mustache, and sideburns looking neat and clean. To learn more about corded and cordless trimmers, click here to read our buyer’s guide.

How Do I Style a Long Beard?

Long beards need the same TLC as short and medium length beards, however, depending on their thickness, they may need to be washed more often. If it’s time for a trim and you’re not sure how to style your beard or trim it and keep its natural state, then our guide on how to shape long beard will give you some great pointers that will help you trim and clean up your long beard for a more flattering look.

Do I Have to Wash My Beard Daily if I Use Beard Oil?

Using too much beard oil is the most common rookie mistake new beard wearers make. A little oil goes a long way. Remember, if you have stubble, you may need only a drop or two. For short to medium-length beards use just three to five drops of oil. Long beards may need six to eight drops of oil. If you accidentally use too much oil in your beard, yes you will need to wash it out right away in order to avoid irritation. To wash the oil out, wet the beard and use beard shampoo. Lather up the beard and allow the shampoo to sit for a period of ten to fifteen minutes before rinsing it out with warm water. In some cases, you may need to repeat the process.

Final Thoughts

We hope our guide on beard maintenance for beginners has given you plenty of grooming and styling options that will help you maintain a great looking beard. Remember, with the right products, tools, and techniques, your beard will look, smell, and feel great, giving you the confidence to wear your beard with pride and style.