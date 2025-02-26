Beauty Editors Love These 5 Curly Hair Products for Bouncy, Healthy Curls and Coils (2025)

Curls & Coils: Tighter curls and coils crave moisture-rich products like deep conditioners and rich styling creams. Look for ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and hyaluronic acid – these hydration heroes help lock in moisture and prevent frizz. Lightweight gels can also be your friend, providing strong hold and definition for your dense curls and coils without feeling crunchy or stiff.

Wavy Hair: For loose curls and waves, reach for lightweight products like mousse, leave-in conditioners, and styling milks, which add definition without weighing down your hair. A texturizing spray with natural ingredients like sea salt can boost volume and create that coveted beachy look, all while keeping your hair hydrated.

Curly hair comes in many forms but is often categorized into three main types: wavy, curly, and coily, with subcategories representing curl tightness. Knowing your specific curl pattern is the first step in finding the products that help you have more good hair days.

Choosing the Right Products for Your Curls

We've scoured the beauty aisle to find the highest-rated curl products—from styling creams to smoothing oils and leave-in conditioners—for every curl type, hair concern, and budget. Most of our picks were rated by Byrdie testers, who used them at home to see how well they lived up to their claims. We then combined our intel with industry expertise and advice from expert stylists Leigh Hardges and Larry King . The result: A treasure trove of hero products to guide you on your curl journey, no matter where you are on your path to hair goals.

While the "I woke up like this" look has never been cooler, those of us with curly or wavy hair know that it's not as effortless as it sounds. While genetics determine curl formation, the key to creating shiny, bouncy, static-free tresses is finding products that are specifically formulated to provide hydration and create definition.

Best Overall Briogeo Curl Charisma View on Ulta$24 at Amazon$24 at Sephora What We Like Moisturizing

Helps define curls

Long-lasting results

Natural formula

No flaking What to Consider Bottle could be larger for the price Hair Type: Wavy, curly, coily | Size: 6 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Coming in at the top of our list is this leave-in cream from Briogeo, which works double duty to both define and humidity-proof your curls. The formula is infused with rice amino acids and avocado oil to help your hair retain moisture and reduce static, and the creamy texture is lightweight and doesn’t ever flake or feel sticky. Also nice? This cream is made with 96 percent naturally-derived ingredients and contains no dyes or silicones, so it’s safe to use on all hair types. Byrdie contributor Bianca Lambert took it for a spin and gave it a perfect five-star rating. “My curls were not only soft to the touch but defined, and the moisture lasted all week,” she writes. Needless to say, she was impressed.





Best Budget SheaMoisture Curl & Style Milk $11$8 at Amazon$11 at Target$13 at Ulta What We Like Strengthens

Sustainably produced formula with ethically-traded ingredients

Detangles What to Consider Hard to get product out of bottle Hair Type: Curly, coily | Size: 8 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Coconut oil is this leave-in conditioner’s secret ingredient, working to detangle and hydrate. Ideal for letting your hair air dry, it’s a major time saver. Curls are left soft and swingy, protected from static and humidity. The natural formula includes ethically-traded ingredients that are also sustainably produced. "This is a tried and true styling product that never disappoints me. Creamy styling milks always leave my curls ultra-hydrated and defined. And this one does just that," confirms Byrdie editor Olivia Hancock.

Best Gel AG Care Curl Re:Coil Curl Activator $26 at AmazonView on BloomingdalesView on Ag.care What We Like Moisturizing

Reduces static



No sticky or stiff residue What to Consider May weigh down finer hair types Hair Type: Curly, coily | Size: 6, 12 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes As the name suggests, this curl-friendly gel formula helps define, strengthen, and moisturize coils so they look and feel their best. It's not overly heavy on the hair, and it's a salt-free formula which helps to make it less drying. "I really loved how my curls looked after I finished drying my hair, but this isn't a product I could use solo since it didn't hold my 4C coils and may have contributed to flakes," says product tester Bianca Lambert. "But I think for wavy, curly hair types, the AG Hair Curl Re:Coil Curl Activator would give the perfect amount of hold and hydration." To use, apply a small amount to damp hair and dry it as usual. Then, wait for the compliments to roll in.





Runner-Up, Best Gel Alodia Haircare Moisturize & Define Curling Cream Gel $18 at AmazonView on Alodiahaircare.com What We Like Naturally-derived fragrance

Non-sticky What to Consider May not combine well with other hair products Hair Type: Curly | Size: 8 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: No A gel that defines your curls without leaving them dry and flaky? Yes, please! This hydrating cream-gel hybrid adds shine, moisture, and hold without any of the stickiness or stiffness associated with gels. It’s great when you want to wash-and-go or for styles, such as buns and ponies. It works equally well on wavy, curly, and coily textures.



Best Cream Ouidad Curl Quencher Cream View on Ulta$26 at Amazon$26 at Ulta What We Like Moisturizing

Helps define curls

Reduces static What to Consider Not heavy enough to prevent shrinkage Hair Type:Coily|Size:5 fl. oz |Cruelty-Free:Yes Think of this curl cream as nutrient-rich food for your curly hair. It's ideal for tight curls, and it's formulated with sweet almond oil to keep them nourished. It coats every last coil with intense moisture to eliminate static and dryness. Instead, your curls will look instantly defined and feel super soft. "It had a pretty good slip and glided onto my coils with ease," adds product tester Bianca Lambert. "I loved my curls’ definition, especially at the front of my head, where my curls are loosest."





Best for Fine Hair Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream $36 at Amazon$16 at Sephora$16 at Nordstrom What We Like Lightweight

Helps define curls

Restores hair elasticity

Reduces static What to Consider Minimal slip Hair Type: All | Size: 2.5, 8.5 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Having fine hair and curls can be ​tough since many defining creams can weigh them down. But not this gem from Moroccanoil. The featherweight formula is infused with argan oil to calm static and refine ringlets, all without ever feeling greasy or sticky. It works its magic to bring on the bounce for all curl types, from waves to tight coils. Plus, it restores elasticity, making hair more manageable."I think for those with wavy to loose curly hair types, this product is worth a try," says product tester Bianca Lambert.





Best Diffuser DevaCurl DevaDryer and DevaFuser $180 at AmazonView on Devacurl.comView on Beautycarechoices.com What We Like Helps define curls

Reduces static

Fits most commercial hair dryers What to Consider Bulky design can make it difficult to use Hair Type: Wavy, curly, coily When you have curly hair, you may find that the hair dryer can be your enemy. For instance, if you apply too much heat, you could contribute to a damaged, staticky result. But now there's an entire industry around maintaining healthy curls, resulting in products like this diffuser. It attaches to the end of your hairdryer (try ionic dryers to cut drying time in half) and coaxes stunning ringlets out of hair. "As someone who has a difficult time keeping my hands off my head as I dry my curls in an attempt to get to my roots, I love this design," adds product tester Bianca Lambert.





Best Detangler Kinky Curly Knot Today Detangler $29 at Amazon$14 at Target$15 at Walgreens What We Like Detangles

Doubles as a leave-in or rinse-out product

Has great slip What to Consider Doesn't offer much hold Hair Type: Wavy, curly, coily | Size: 8 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Say goodbye to knots that lead to breakage and grow your hair longer and stronger with this herbal conditioner, which is formulated with organic ingredients like slippery elm, marshmallow root, lemongrass, and mango fruit extract. The name says it all: Those with kinky curly hair know that wash day can be a time-consuming task, but the slip in this moisturizing product makes detangling a breeze by smoothing the cuticle and removing knots. Use it as a traditional rinse-out conditioner for those with waves and loose curls, or try it as a leave-in for those with tighter textures.

Best Relaxing Balm Phyto Botanical Hair Relaxing Balm $30 at Amazon$25 at Walmart$27 at Ecosmetics.com What We Like Reduces static

Moisturizing

Lightweight What to Consider Doesn't add volume or lift Hair Type: All | Size: 4.4 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: No Another great way to tame coarse, flyaway hair is to use a relaxing balm. This one by Phyto helps to loosen the curls so they start to straighten, but not so much so that you lose texture or volume. You'll love thelightweight consistency that won't leave your hair feeling greasy.

Best Co-Wash Kristin Ess Frizz Management Cleansing Co-Wash $15$12 at Amazon$15 at Ulta$14 at Walmart What We Like Affordable

Multi-tasking formula

Doesn't strip hair What to Consider May leave hair looking a bit greasy Hair Type: All | Size: 8.45 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess (known for her work with Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale, and more) has a line of affordable, high-quality hair products that we recommend giving a try, and this co-wash is at the top of the list. Rather than using traditional shampoo, this hydrating formula cleanses, detangles, and softens—all without stripping curls of their natural moisture. (Oh, and it’s choice for combating static, too.) And while it’s ideal for those with curly hair, this is a great option for anyone whose hair is on the drier side.



Best Deep Treatment Bounce Curl Ayurvedic Deep Conditioner $37 at AmazonView on Bouncecurl.com What We Like Nice scent

Natural formula

Lightweight What to Consider Can cause buildup if used too often

Peach scent may be too strong for some Hair Type: Curly | Size: 8 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Give your hair some extra love with this deep conditioning treatment, which boasts a clean formula filled with natural and plant-based ingredients. The stars of the show are oils (sunflower seed and baobab seed) that add a hefty dose of moisture but are still lightweight enough that they won’t weigh down your hair. Also nice: Leave it on for five to 10 minutes to reap those deep conditioning benefits. If you’re in a rush, you can also use it as a traditional conditioner. Bonus points for the light, peach scent, which is naturally derived.



Best Leave-In Pattern Leave In Conditioner $12 at Amazon$12 at Sephora$28 at Target What We Like Nice scent

Multi-tasking formula What to Consider Thick consistency may make it harder to distribute evenly Hair Type: Curly | Size: 9.8 fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Actress Tracee Ellis Ross created Pattern specifically to fulfill the unique needs of those with curly hair. All of the products consistently pull in rave reviews, but if you’re going to try just one, make it this leave-in, a true hero SKU that gets tons of five-star reviews. It hydrates, seals in moisture, and detangles while also helping to enhance curl definition. "It softens and defines curls in just one step—pretty revolutionary for someone who typically uses a slew of other curl-defining products as well," says senior social media editor Star Donaldson. Top tip: Apply it all over while hair is still soaking wet.





Best Pre-Wash Treatment Nexxus Curl Define Ultra-8 Pre-Wash Treatment $20 at Amazon$15 at Walmart What We Like Affordable

Multi-tasking formula

Hydrating What to Consider Has a strong fragrance Hair Type: Curly| Size: 8fl. oz | Cruelty-Free: No Okay, so you don’t need to use a pre-wash treatment, but it can be a good way to give your curls a little extra care. What’s unique about this one is a proprietary blend of proteins specifically meant to target the needs of curly hair (which, FYI, has a different composition of proteins than straight hair). Work this into wet hair and let it sit for five to 10 minutes to do its thing—namely strengthen, moisturize, soften, detangle, and elongate your curls—then shampoo and condition as usual.

