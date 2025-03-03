Before 'Surface' and 'Interview with the Vampire,' Their Stars Captivated Our Hearts and Minds in This Historical Romance (2025)

After years of leaving her mark on our television screens via Black Mirror’s acclaimed “San Junipero” episode, The Morning Show Season 1, both seasons of Marvel's Loki, and her leading role in Apple TV+’s psychological thriller Surface, the tremendously talented Gugu Mbatha-Raw seems to be finally having a sustained moment in the limelight. Her reputation as a theatrically trained performer has never gone unnoticed, nor has her resume been empty of more mainstream hits. Still, the broader level of name recognition Mbatha-Raw deserves has felt a long time overdue.

Speaking of well-deserved spotlights, Sam Reid has also been having a spectacular time. Known in his native Australia for The Newsreader and other roles, his breakthrough would arrive circa 2022 with his debauched, debonair performance in AMC+'s lauded Interview with the Vampire series. In 2013, both future stars united for an overlooked period film. Belle, directed by Amma Asante and written by Misan Sagay, draws loose inspiration from the life of Dido Elizabeth Belle, a mixed-race aristocrat who lived in 18th-century England, including her romance with her future husband, John Davinier, portrayed by Reid.

What Is the 2013 Historical Romance 'Belle' About?

History recorded little about Dido Elizabeth Belle beyond the basic facts: she was the illegitimate child of Maria Belle, an enslaved and likely underage Black girl, and British naval captain John Lindsay (Matthew Goode). The latter, according to various accounts, placed Dido in the home of his wealthy uncle and aunt, Earl William Murray (Tom Wilkinson) and Countess Elizabeth Murray (Emily Watson), respectively. It seems the couple helped raise Dido alongside her cousin Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon) and commissioned a portrait of the two women in 1779, which hung in their Kenwood House for many years.

As imagined by Asante and writer Sagay’s creative liberties, a highly romanticized Lindsay legitimizes Dido as his lawful child and bequeaths her a substantial fortune upon his death. That action guarantees that Dido’s livelihood, unlike the also illegitimate but dowry-less Elizabeth, doesn’t depend upon securing a marriage. Despite their fictional status (the real Lindsay never claimed Dido as his child or provided for her welfare), Dido’s financial independence and the rare freedoms it affords her are nothing to be disregarded. Her autonomy otherwise, however, is another matter. Raised with the same access to literature, art, and genteel instruction as Elizabeth but routinely segregated into another room when guests join the Murrays for dinner, Dido's first venture into upper-class English society allows her to contextualize the displacement she has always felt within a monarchal economy predicated upon the slave trade. Specifically, Amante and Sagay place Dido’s coming-of-age arc alongside the massacre of enslaved Black individuals aboard the Zong ship, a murder case that shifted the tide in the legal battle against England's slave trade.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Reid Are Captivating Separately and Together in 'Belle'

Mbatha-Raw is nothing short of mesmerizing in one of her first leading roles, navigating every facet of Dido's conflict over her intersectional, dichotomous identity and her journey from discomfited isolation to advocacy and defiant self-assurance. It's agonizing to watch Dido brutally rub her skin after looking into a mirror or internalizing an unending array of unapologetic microaggressions. Away from Kenwood House, when a Black woman servant notices Dido's frustration with combing her hair and shows her the correct technique, Mbatha-Raw makes the moment of tender sisterhood as clarifying as discovering water in the desert. Dido claims her future not just for herself but on behalf of her enslaved Black brothers, sisters, and non-binary individuals whose voices have been systematically dehumanized and expunged, and Mbatha-Raw never feels out of step portraying that manifold shift.

As for Reid's John Davinier, Amante and Sagay turn Dido’s future husband into the son of a local vicar, a fervent abolitionist, and an aspiring lawyer whose zeal for equality and justice propel him to seek change from inside the system. Like Mbatha-Raw, Belle marks one of Reid's first roles, and he plays every inch of the noble hero who ardently pines for a heroine he regards as his equal, all while injecting John with a refreshingly awkward, appealing innocence. John stands as rooted as a tree in his principles, using his considerable privilege as a barrier between racial violence and Black and brown bodies.

Together, Dido and John's enemies-to-friends-to-lovers chemistry gently simmers on low heat before turning volcanic, while retaining its deeply romantic core as something worth fighting for. Despite not needing to secure her future via marriage, Dido anticipates a wedded life. (According to her education, women have no purpose beyond marriage.) Through her own experiences as well as John cherishing her without expectation of reciprocity, she realizes that without her heiress resources, she would still have become a man's property and doubly subjugated by misogynoir. Dido doesn't need John, but in him, she discovers society's antithesis and her lonely soul's companion. Amante and Sagay give Dido her happy ending, debates over historical revisionism be damned. Inescapably relevant, Belle is a must-see showcase for Mbatha-Raw, with Reid never seeking the spotlight from his co-star but supporting her at her side.