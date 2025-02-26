Behold: The Best Curl Creams for Every Type of Curl (2025)

If you have curly hair, you're definitely aware that finding the right curl cream (or shampoo for curly hair, or the right brush for your curls, or, really, any product for curly hair, tbh) is like navigating a very complex, curly hair obstacle course...blindfolded. Got yourself some dry and damaged hair? You need to load up on the moisture. Working with fine curls? Avoid anything that'll weigh it down (hi, silicones and heavy oils). Ultimately, the goal is to find a curl cream that'll give you moisturized, defined, and happy curls—but it's totally tricky, right?

That's where I come in. To try and make your search for the ~perfect~ curl cream just a liiittle easier, I chatted with curl expert April Kayganich to narrow down exactly which curl cream formulas will work for your curl type and consulted an expert curly-haired editor—hi, former deputy beauty director Chloe Metzger—for some of the best products she has personally tested and reviewed:

Now, keep scrolling for the 22 curl creams that curly-hair editors and experts are obsessed with. Then, read on for everything you need to know about curl cream, including how to choose the best one for hydrated, defined curls.

1. Best Curl Cream for All Curl Types

It's pretty rare to find a curly hair product that fits almost every head of curls, but this is one of them. "Not only is it free of silicones and waxes, but it's also weirdly customizable depending on your curl type," says former Cosmopolitan deputy beauty director Chloe Metzger. "Although it's filled with coconut oil, which would usually leave my fine hair greasy, a dime-size dollop squished through my sopping-wet hair leaves my 3a curls defined, smooth, and bouncy."

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes* (*contains some isopropyl alcohol that's unlikely to have an effect on your hair)

Key ingredients: Panthenol, chia oil, flaxseed oil, babassu oil, coconut oil, moisturizing alcohol



Glowing Customer Review: "I had read that this was an amazing product that somehow magically worked for all curl types but was pretty skeptical when I put some on my hands—but to my surprise, I am so pleased with the results. My hair looks amazing!"

2. Best Curl Cream for Thick, Dry Hair

If you have type-4 hair or super-dry and coarse curls, you'll absolutely love this hair butter. This curl cream is like a glass of water for your hair, moisturizing your curls while also defining them. Thanks to the formulation being infused with coconut oil and olive oil, this is a heavy cream and a great option for those with super-tight curls to use before a twist out as a moisturizing base, or just as a moisturizing base for your wash-and-go or protective styles.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Coconut oil, olive oil, panthenol

Glowing Customer Review: "This stuff is the holy grail of moisturizers—the smell is lovely, not too strong or fruity or overpowering. This is the first moisturizer I've EVER used that keeps my hair supple and soft for days."

3. Best Curl Smoothing Cream

Another one of Metzger's absolute faves? This curl cream by John Frieda that keeps her hair super smooth and sleek. "Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve had at least two tubes of this smoothing cream at my desk and in my car since 2015 because it’s that freakin’ good for immediately laying down frizz and flyaways without making my thin curls greasy," says Metzger. Just note, it's filled with water-insoluble silicones, so make sure to clarify once a month with a sulfate-based clarifying shampoo to strip away any build-up.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Phenyl trimethicone, avocado oil

Glowing Customer Review: “I have very curly hair, and live in Florida, humidity and curly hair are a recipe for disaster! This product has been able to keep my hair styled AND protect it from humidity. I have used this product to style my hair both curly and straight, and it is truly a miracle.”

4. Best Curl Cream for Damaged Hair

This creamy soufflé is an actual cult favorite in the curl community and for good reason: It's formulated with moisturizing coconut oil, strengthening silk protein, and smoothing neem seed oil to leave your type-3 and type-4 curls hydrated and clumped, whether you’re working with a twist-out or a wash and go.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Aloe, silk protein, neem seed oil, moisturizing alcohols

Glowing Customer Review: "I have always loved this product—since being natural, this was the only cream that moisturized and defined my thick, coarse, 3c/4a hair."

5. Best Curl Cream-Gel

If you're looking for defined curls without the ramen-noodle finish, you need to try this gel-cream hybrid that's basically a hydrating curl gel with a touch of creamy moisture. It's formulated with a mix of meadowfoam seed oil and PEG-40 castor oil (i.e., a water-soluble castor oil) that work together to soften and hydrate your curls without any stiffness or crunchiness.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Rosemary leaf extract, green tea extract, meadowfoam seed oil, PEG-40 castor oil (moisturizes without building up)

Glowing Customer Review: "This gel is super moisturizing for my dry hair. It isn't like other gels that harden and dry your hair out in the next couple of days. I also love that it never leaves residue in my hair, ever."

6. Best Curl Cream for Dry, Damaged Hair

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Avocado Leave–In Defining Creme Pros Cons

This protein-packed curl cream (hi, hydrolyzed corn, wheat, and quinoa proteins) is rich enough to define and moisturize damaged hair, thanks to its base of avocado oil, soybean oil, aloe leaf juice, and glycerin. The cocktail of hydrators and proteins work to smooth, seal, and strengthen your hair cuticle, so your curls stay healthier and more resistant to damage. Oh, and don't worry—the formula's surprisingly lightweight, too, so you don't have to stress about it weighing you down.



Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Avocado oil, soybean oil, aloe, hydrolyzed quinoa, wheat, soy proteins

Glowing Customer Review: "I loved it as soon as I put it on my hair, it's moisturizing yet doesn't weigh my hair down, and that's exactly what my porous 3c, somewhat dry, curls need."

7. Best Curl Cream for Fine, Damaged Hair

So not only is this a winner of the Cosmopolitan Reader's Choice Award in 2022 (y'all know what's up), but it is one of the best options for fine, damaged curly hair. Thanks to shea butter esters in the formula—i.e., a super lightweight emollient derived from shea butter—it's surprisingly lightweight, so it won't weigh down your fine hair. Also, it's got some keratin amino acids which can help to strengthen damaged hair without causing protein overload or buildup.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Keratin amino acids, shea butter esters

Glowing Customer Review: "I have gotten to know my curls very well now, but recently found myself struggling to balance protein and moisture. This curl cream— along with the leave-in conditioner, and the gel—has helped me restore my hair to it's best state once again."

8. Best Curly Girl Method-Approved Cream

If you live and die by the Curly Girl Method (or you're just starting to dabble in it), this curl cream is loaded with CGM-friendly moisturizers and is a great option for tight, dry curls. Enter the winning formula: moisturizing alcohols and a slew of oils that your curls will drink up. This gel-cream hybrid has a buttery consistency and formula that will give your hair the moisture it needs (a la a curl cream), and also a light hold (a la a curl gel) so you'll have happy, defined curls, all day long.



Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Aloe vera, macadamia seed oil, jojoba seed oil, moisturizing alcohol

Glowing Customer Review: "This is hands down the best product I have found for giving my hair definition and curl—I just apply and let it air dry, scrunching occasionally, and it looks fabulous—it isn't crunchy or stiff at all, and lasts."

9. Best Cream for Long-Lasting Definition

The hero ingredient in this cream? Argan oil, which not only breathes life back into your curls via shine and moisture, but also keeps them defined and soft all day. Go ahead, whip your hair back and forth—your curls aren't going anywhere.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Argan oil, moisturizing alcohols

Glowing Customer Review: "This product is not greasy or sticky—I use it on wet hair and my curls dry really nicely."

10. Best Lightweight Curl Cream

If even just looking at a product full of heavy ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil makes your hair feel greasy, opt for this super-lightweight curl cream. It's made with lightweight moisturizers, like jojoba oil, and hydrators like aloe vera, and has a light hold to give you a touch of curl definition without weighing them down.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Flaxseed oil, aloe vera, jojoba oil

Glowing Customer Review: "My hair is ridiculously thick and unruly, but not wavy and curly in the smooth pretty way, but this is transformative."

11. Best Curl-Defining Cream for Frizz/Flyaways

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream Pros Cons

This product might be called a curl-defining cream, but it does more than just last throughout the day. It also softens your hair (thank you, argan oil), smooths flyaways, adds shine and gives your curls a soft and healthy feel that lasts so freaking long, according to reviewers.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Argan oil

Glowing Customer Review: "The scent is lovely, the consistency is thick but not at all heavy, and the curls...WOW."

12. Best Curl Cream for High-Porosity Hair

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Cream Now 59% Off $34 $14 at Sephora Pros Cons

It may be tempting for damaged, high-porosity hair to load up on the most strengthening, damage-repairing, protein-filled products, but too much protein can actually lead to breakage and damage (yes, rlly). So that's where this rich curl cream comes in: Not only is it super moisturizing (hi, moisturizing alcohols and shea butter), but it also has silk amino acids to help mitigate damage while strengthening the brittle strands you currently have, without contributing to protein overload.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Moisturizing alcohols, shea butter, amino acids, beeswax

Glowing Customer Review: "This is the first curl-defining cream I have found that was not tacky and did not feel like there was product sitting on top of my hair. My hair sucks up all of the goodness inside of this cream and all that remains is beautiful and soft definition."

13. Best 4c Curl Cream for Fine Hair

Add this curl cream to your shelf of 4c hair products asap. Perfect for curly hair that's on the finer side, this shea butter-based formula will deeply moisturize and enhance your curls without leaving any heavy residue.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Shea butter, moisturizing alcohol

Glowing Customer Review: "I have type 4 hair, and this product works for me. I have been natural for over eight years now and I've tried every product under the sun, and I absolutely love this product!"

14. Best 4c Curl Cream for Dry, Brittle Curls

This bb is rich and thick, thanks to its mix of coconut oil (as the second ingredient!), olive oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and shea butter, making it an MVP at moisturizing the driest of curls and coils. It's also formulated with keratin amino acids to help strengthen damaged and brittle hair without causing an overload of protein build-up.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, aloe

Glowing Customer Review: "I cannot believe how well this product works; it will give me a full week of moisture and softness!"

15. Best Curl Cream for Flyaways

Mizani True Textures Curl Enhancing Lotion Pros Cons

This curl cream uses dimethicone (the most popular silicone) along with a touch of coconut, olive, and marula oils to smooth and clump your curls, making it great for anyone who isn’t a fan of their flyaways. Just note that silicones can build up, so you’ll want to clarify once a month with a sulfate-based clarifying shampoo, or if you have super-fine hair, once every other week.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Moisturizing alcohol, coconut oil, olive oil, marula oil

Glowing Customer Review: "My hair type is moderately dry-frizzy, wavy-curly, and fine, and this curling cream gives my hair soft, crunch-free voluminous curls."

16. Best Low-Porosity Curl Cream

"Low-porosity hair can be protein sensitive," says Kayganich. "So I tend to use products that are more hydrating and rich in emollients, like jojoba oil." On her list of recs: this curl cream for low porosity hair, which is spiked with jojoba oil (to lock in moisture) and molasses extract (for shine). Not to mention, this is a clean beauty brand that works with indigenous tribes in the rainforest to harness its star ingredient, rahua oil—pretty cool amiright?

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Shea butter, jojoba oil, molasses extract, aloe vera, rahua oil

Glowing Customer Review: "I love the scent of this, and it holds my waves without being sticky or weighing my hair down—it tames flyaways and frizz."

17. Best Curl-Defining Cream for Dry Hair

Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding Cream $13 at Amazon Pros Cons

This drugstore curl pudding has been a staple in the 4c hair community for years, and for good reason: It's formulated with midweight argan oil and rich-as-hell castor oil to deeply moisturize and fix dry hair the more frequently you slather it on. Comb a palmful through your damp hair before twist-outs, braids, or wash-and-gos for longer-lasting definition and moisture retention.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Argan oil, castor oil

Glowing Customer Review: "This is a VERY good curl cream for my 4c hair twists. It is not greasy and it makes my hair look great."

18. Best Curl-Defining Cream for Thick Hair

Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream Pros Cons

Finding the right curl cream for thick hair is tough—you need something heavy enough to, you know, do its job, but not too heavy that it leaves your hair greasy. This curl cream strikes a perfect balance: Panthenol, a humectant, aids in forming a lightweight film around your hair strand to keep your curls hydrated all day long, which means they won't feel heavy.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes* (*contains some isopropyl alcohol that's unlikely to have an effect on your hair)

Yes* (*contains some isopropyl alcohol that's unlikely to have an effect on your hair) Key ingredients: Panthenol, sea buckthorn, hydrolyzed jojoba protein

Glowing Customer Review: "I have natural 3c hair that is extremely dry! This stuff keeps my curls moisturized for days and adds so much shine. If you’re on the fence about buying it and you have dry, thick curly hair, buy it because it will save your hair."



19. Best Curl Cream for Well-Defined Curls

If your curls are perpetually dry to the point where traditional curl creams seem to disappear from your hair on contact, you’ll love this ultra-moisturizing curl cream. It's loaded with aloe vera to hydrate your curls, along with moisturizing shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil to help lock in that hydration and clump your curls. The result? Better definition and moisture retention, even on damage, high-porosity hair.

Curly Girl Method-approved? No

No Key ingredients: Shea butter, argan oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, jojoba oil

Glowing Customer Review: "This product changed my life. I went from a stylist telling me my hair felt like straw, to my stylist telling me it feels super soft and moisturized!"

20. Best Curl-Defining Cream for Twists

This curl cream was made with very dry, type-4 curls in mind, which means it comes through on its promise to moisturize your hair—s/o to sunflower and coconut oil—while smoothing frizz and flyaways that pop up when undoing your twists.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Sunflower oil, coconut oil

Glowing Customer Review: "I have been using this cream for three years and it works like a charm for my 4c thick hair."

21. Best Non-Flaking Curl Cream

Afro Sheen Gel Cream $29 at Amazon Pros Cons

Listen, there's lowkey nothing worse than seeing flakes in your curls only a couple of days after washing your hair. Thankfully, you don't have to worry about re-visiting your wash day with this curl cream. It's filled with moisturizing ingredients—like flaxseed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter—that define your curls without flakiness or crunchiness.

Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes

Yes Key ingredients: Coconut oil, flaxseed oil, shea butter

Glowing Customer Review: "I really like this product and how moisturizing it is. I can slick my hair so easily with it, and it defines my waves and curls so much!"

How to find the best curl cream:



Know your curl type and hair texture

This won't surprise you, but the best curl cream depends on your own curls. Soooo, obviously, you need to figure out your curl type, but the first—and most important—thing Kayganich wants you to know? "A curl cream shouldn't be picked by just your curl pattern—it actually should be picked by your texture, whether that's fine, medium, or coarse."

Not sure where to start and feeling overwhelmed by the options? Try the Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Defining Cream if you have fine, thin hair, or the Tgin Twist & Define Cream if you have coarse, thick, dry hair. Just need a middle-of-the-road, customizable curl cream? Start with the OUAI Curl Crème.

Identify your hair porosity

So if you've been choosing your curl creams based solely on your curl type (think: 3a curls, 4b hair, etc.), and you're still finding your hair weighed down, dried out, or shrunken up, it might be because of your hair porosity (i.e., how well your hair absorbs and retains moisture). If you have high porosity hair, your hair probably absorbs moisture well but doesn't hold onto it easily and could benefit from a heavier curl cream with ingredients like shea butter and heavy oils, like the Adwoa Baomint Curl Defining Cream.

Low porosity hair has cuticles that are super close together, making it hard for moisture and ingredients to penetrate the hair—resulting in product buildup and dryness. In general, low-porosity hair does best with lightweight formulas that contain little-to-no oils or butters, like the Rahua Control Cream Curl Styler. Two people with the same curl pattern can have totally different porosities, which means they need different curl creams.

Meet the expert:

April Kayganich is a curl expert, educator, and hairstylist at The Curl Whisperer Salon in Austin, TX.

Why trust Cosmo?

Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes beauty, and has four years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She's an expert at researching and writing hair and skin stories, like the best shampoos for curly hair and the hair brands for braiding hair. She regularly analyzes curl creams, while working with the industry's top hairstylists and curl experts to assess new formulas and brands.

Sami Roberts was previously the beauty assistant at Cosmopolitan with four years of experience researching, writing, and editing health, social media, and beauty-related stories, including the best crochet hairstyles and how to retwist locs at home. Her curl creams were based on product reviews, ratings, and personal testing, along with information from experts.