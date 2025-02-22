Behold: The *Best* Curly Hair Products I’ve Ever Tested (2025)

Whether you have fine, thin curly hair (s/o to former deputy beauty director Chloe Metzger) that’s prone to frizzing up, poofing out, getting greasy, and falling straight, or 4b/4c curls (hi, beauty editor-at-large Julee Wilson) that experiences moisture loss, shrinkage, and breakage—and every curl type in between—you've probably spent a literal lifetime testing and reviewing the best curly hair products. And, consequently, the worst—because, as anyone with curly hair knows, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all curl product. So, how TF are you expected to figure out the best curl products for your curl type? Uh, you aren’t—because we did it for you.

Every single curl product on this list has been tested to work extraordinarily well on curly hair (from types 2c to 4c), with absolutely stellar reviews, and includes everything from the best curl shampoos to the best hair oils to the best curl creams, hair gels, styling tools, and more. We also consulted two of the industry’s top curl experts, hairstylists Haiya Eliza and Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth, on the best types of products for curly hair and how to enhance and define your curls. But first, here’s a bb sneak peek:

Keep scrolling for the 20 curly hair products that curly-haired editors, experts, and I are obsessed with. Then, I'll get into all your top FAQs, like how to enhance your curl pattern, what to avoid in a curly hair product, and how to choose the best curly hair product for you.