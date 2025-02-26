Behold: The *best* curly hair products we’ve ever tested (2025)

Whether you have fine curly hair that’s prone to frizzing up, poofing out, getting greasy, and falling straight, or 4b/4c curls that experience moisture loss, shrinkage, and breakage – and every curl type in between – you've probably spent a literal lifetime testing and reviewing the best curly hair products. And, consequently, the worst – because, as anyone with curly hair knows, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all curl product.
So, how TF are you expected to figure out the best curl products for your curl type? Uh, you aren’t – because we did it for you.
Every single curl product on the following list has been tested to work extraordinarily well on curly hair (from types 2c to 4c), with absolutely stellar reviews, and includes everything from the best curl shampoos to the best hair oils to the best curl creams, hair gels, styling tools, and more. We also consulted two of the industry’s top curl experts, hairstylists Haiya Eliza and Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth, on the best types of products for curly hair and how to enhance and define your curls. But first, here’s a sneak peek, bb:
Keep scrolling for the 20 curly hair products that our curly-haired editors and experts are obsessed with. Then, we'll get into all your top FAQs, like how to enhance your curl pattern, what to avoid in a curly hair product, and how to choose the best curly hair product for you.
Best cult-favourite curly hair product
Kinky-Curly Original Curling Custard, Natural Styling Gel, 8 oz
Now 12% Off
£22.86 at Amazon
Pros
- Hydrating ingredients prevent moisture loss
Cons
- If you overdo it on your finer or low-porosity hair, it can be too heavy
Those with curly and coily hair loveeee this curl custard. If you haven't tried a custard quite yet, think of it like a curl gel's sister: it has the same purpose, but it's a lot more moisturising – and thicker and heavier. (So, for fine and low-porosity hair, a little goes a long way!) Straight out of the shower, on your super wet hair, apply your favourite leave-in conditioner, and plop your curls for a super defined, super smooth look sans the flakes other gels can leave.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Aloe vera, agave nectar extract (hydrates); nettle and marshmallow, aloe vera, horsetail (form-filming humectants)
Hair type: Best for all hair types
Glowing Customer Review: "Absolutely LOVE this product. It is the HOLY GRAIL of every other product. It isn't cheap, but it isn't expensive either. It's affordable since a little goes a long way. My hair is a mix of 2C, 3A, and 3B. My hair strands are not consistent. My hair is very thin and has low porosity. This stuff works like a charm. I use it a minimum of once a week, if not more. It does not dry out my hair, make my hair greasy, or make my hair tangly."
Best blow dryer for curly hair
Pattern Beauty The Pattern Blowdryer
Pros
- Ionic technology keeps your hair smooth
Cons
- Some reviewers say the teeth on the attachment comb are not strong enough to go through their thick curls
"As someone who is more than attached to her Dyson Supersonic, this dryer has given it some heavy competition. It’s basically half the price at £156 ($189) and dried it just as well. In all honesty, this dryer won me over with the brush attachment," says Cosmo's Beauty Director, Keeks Reid. "For Pattern Beauty's first foray into electricals, I’m really impressed."
Whether you're looking to smooth, stretch, define, or shape your curls, the brush, concentrator, diffuser, and wide-tooth comb will get the job done.
Curly Girl Method-approved? No* (*but the occasional diffuser on low heat is okay.)
Hair type: Best for all hair types
Glowing Customer Review: "Loveeee. I believe I have in between 3c-4a hair and it usually takes me 45 mins to blow dry. I used the Pattern blow dryer with the attachable brush and it only took me 20mins!! My hair is super smooth and my silk press looks amazing."
Best brush for curly hair
FHI Heat UnBrush, Teal
Now 11% Off
£15.04 at Amazon
Pros
- Can even remove stubborn knots on dry, curly hair
Cons
- Because it went viral, it sometimes is out of stock
I'll admit it: nothing influences me more than my FYP TikTok beauty videos. Case in point: This super viral hair brush takes the largest knots out of the curliest of hair. Don't believe me? Check out this TikTok video by @iamtraeh. But the best part? It's available via Amazon Prime, and it's under £20.
Curly Girl Method-approved? No
Hair type: Best for all hair types
Glowing Customer Review: "My daughter has cried every time I do her hair. She had thick curly 4C hair and lots and lots of it. She loves her curls but alas with a super sensitive scalp, hair combing is always an ordeal that neither of us enjoys. I have tried many products and brushes, we have used heat, etc but never got results like this. I was skeptical of another product that would not work as well as the hype....but I and to leave this review because it works! I detangled her hair with this and no crying, no pain, and very little hair loss compared to other brushes and combs."
Best curl product for frizzy hair
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Agent Touch Up Crème 100ml
Pros
- Most effective product I've ever found for smoothing frizzies
- Helps you re-define and re-clump your curls
Cons
- Filled with silicones that can build up over time (so requires monthly clarifying rinses)
Most days, I genuinely <3 my frizzies, but some days, I'd also like to decide when I frizz out, you know? That's where this cream comes in. Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve had at least two tubes of this smoothing cream at my desk and in my car since 2015, because it’s that freakin’ good for immediately laying down frizz and flyaways without making my thin curls greasy.
Just know that it’s filled with water-insoluble silicones – which is exactly why it’s so effective – so you’ll want to clarify once a month with a sulfate-based clarifying shampoo to strip away any silicone build-up. But for me, especially in the summer months, it’s so worth it when I want sleeker, smoother curls.
Curly Girl Method-approved? No
Moisture levels: Low-medium
Key ingredients: Phenyl trimethicone (smoothing silicone); avocado oil (moisturising)
Hair type: Best for all hair types
Glowing Customer Review: “I have very curly hair, and live in Florida—humidity and curly hair is a recipe for disaster! This product has been able to keep my hair styled AND protect it from humidity. I have used this product to style my hair both curly and straight, and it is truly a miracle.”
Best serum for fine curly Hair
SEEN Magic Serum
£58.99 at Amazon
Pros
- Adds a bit of shine while smoothing and moisturising
- Feels like actual water in your hand, so super easy to spread
Cons
- A little still goes a long way –using too much can make your hair look a little greasy
If your curls can’t handle heavy oils – or really any oils at all – then allow me to introduce you to my favourite oil alternative: this fragrance-free, silicone-free, three-ingredient serum. It uses a combo of lightweight moisturisers (squalane and fatty acids) in a silky solvent to smooth your curls and define your ends, without feeling as heavy as traditional hair oils (see: coconut and castor oils).
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Squalane (oil-like emollient); ethylhexyl olivate (olive oil-derived fatty acids)
Hair type: Best for all hair types
Glowing Customer Review: “Absolutely LOVE this. I have fine hair and it does not make it greasy. You can add more or less based on what you need [and] it can be used on wet or dry hair. I love how healthy it has made my hair!”
Best curl-defining cream
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream 250ml
£27.85 at Amazon
Pros
- Doesn’t weigh down fine curls
Cons
- Dry hair will likely need to pair with another moisturising cream
There’s a reason this cream has more than 16,000 glowing reviews on Amazon alone: This stuff works for the majority of waves and curls. While most creams tend to weigh down finer curl types, this lightweight formula has just a touch of argan oil that works to smooth flyaways and define waves and curls without ever feeling greasy, heavy, or sticky.
Curly Girl Method-approved? No
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Argan oil (moisturises); hydrolyzed vegetable protein (strengthens)
Hair type: Best for all hair and curl types
Glowing Customer Review: “I can be lazy with my hairstyling, and this allows me to easily air-dry. It’s easy to apply and truly defines my curls. It hardened my hair a bit for the hold—which I don’t mind—but eventually softened. My curls haven’t looked better.”
Best co-wash for curly hair
Pantene Gold Series Leave-In Detangling Milk 7.6 Ounce (225ml)
£17.99 at Amazon
Pros
- Lightly moisturises with argan oil as it cleanses
Cons
- Pump is prone to breaking, says a few testers
The MVP in this formula? Argan oil, which adds a dose of moisture to coarse, dry curls and coils without weighing them down. On wash day, massage this co-wash/cleansing conditioner through your roots, working it in with your fingertips or a shampoo brush for at least 60 seconds before rinsing to really get your scalp clean.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Argan oil (moisturizes); disodium EDTA (breaks down mineral buildup)
Hair type: Best for dry and/or coarse curls (see: 3b to 4c hair)
Glowing Customer Review: “This cowash is light enough to not weigh my hair down or feel greasy, but it’s moisturizing enough to leave my hair soft and shiny...I never use anything else.”
Best gel for curly hair
Ouidad Advanced Flexible Hold Curl Gel
Now 17% Off
£20.62 at Amazon
Pros
- Strengthens your hair with amino acids and wheat proteins
Cons
- Hold was too soft for some testers
I hate it when I put gel in my hair and it ends up leaving my curls feeling gunked-up and lank, even after I scrunch them out. Thankfully, I stopped having to deal with that when I switched to this curly hair gel. It’s filled with wheat proteins and styling polymers that seal your curls in place (even against heat and humidity) – but without hair feeling stiff or getting flaky.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Low
Key ingredients: PEG-40 castor oil (moisturises without building up); wheat amino acids, hydrolyzed wheat (strengthen); glycerin (hydrates)
Hair type: Best for all wave and curl types
Glowing Customer Review: “Can't function without it; this product is everything. I cannot style my hair without it. It makes my hair manageable, and I can get my Denman brush right through my curls to make them pop.”
Best curl cream
OUAI Curl Crème 236ml
Pros
- Moisturises curls with coconut and soybean oil
- Can work for legit all hair types, depending on how little you use
Cons
- Can make hair greasy if you apply too much
Ahem: I. LOVE. THIS. CURL. CREAM. Omg. Not only is it free of fragrance, silicones, and waxes, but it's also weirdly customisable depending on your curl type. Although it's filled with coconut oil, which would usually leave my fine hair greasy, a dime-size dollop squished through my sopping-wet hair leaves my 3a curls defined, smooth, and bouncy. Have tighter/coarser curls? Just layer it on with a heavy hand (think: Rake it through your coils before a gel or pudding) for a moisturised, defined base.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: coconut oil, babassu oil, soybean oil, linseed oil (moisturize); glycerin (hydrates); panthenol (smooths)
Hair type: Best for all waves and curls that want a lightly moisturised base
Glowing Customer Review: “This is a moisture treat for my hair, I use it over the dry ends of my hair after I wash and condition my hair, and then mix a little into gel and smooth it all over for a beautiful hold. I love that it has no scent because I can always add my own smell…or not!”
Best curl refreshing spray
Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator 59ml
Pros
- Doesn't just re-wet your curls, but actually *moisturises* them
Cons
- Filled with oils, so may be too heavy for fine hair
If your second or third-day curls are usually relegated to a bun, twist, or braid because they’re so dry and undefined, may I introduce you to your new BFF? This refreshing spray is filled with water and six different oils (olive! coconut! avocado!) to rehydrate and re-clump curls, while adding a bit of definition and shine as soon as you spritz it on.
Curly Girl Method-approved? No
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Avocado oil, apricot oil, andiroba seed oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and sunflower seed oil (all moisturize and add shine)
Hair type: Best for curly and coily hair (types 3a to 4c)
Glowing Customer Review: “I spray my hair with water until it's damp, spray this on my hands, and smooth it over my hair. Then, I scrunch. It does a good job of springing my waves back up. I let it air-dry on those days, and it even leaves a cast to scrunch out. I like it for an undone, wavy look.”
Best moisturising curl gel
ADWOA BEAUTY Baomint Moisturising Curl Defining Gel 453g
Pros
- Leaves your hair super moisturised
- Testers love that it didn't flake off after drying
Cons
- Not enough hold for some reviewers
Fact: Not all gels are created equal. Some can be super lightweight and a lil bit drying, while others (like this one!) can be surprisingly moisturising – which is exactly what you want for type-4 hair. This creamy formula is filled with a mix of oils, like shea butter and sweet almond oil, to give your twist-outs or wash and gos the hold of a gel and the moisture of a leave-in.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Shea butter, sweet almond oil, baobab oil, prickly pear oil, and pumpkin seed oil (to moisturize)
Hair type: Best for coils (type-4 hair)
Glowing Customer Review: “This curl-defining gel works beautifully with my 3c hair. I love the nice light scent and non-sticky feel that it delivers. My curls are left bouncy and defined just like I like them, and they hold. It is far better than other curl-defining gels that I've tried.”
Best curly hair oil
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss 30ml
If your curls are in a perpetual state of dryness, please try this (silicone-free!) hair oil. It's filled with a mix of oils (like safflower, sweet almond, argan, and castor) to smooth and define your hair without feeling as heavy as classic coconut oil-based formulas. Massage it into your scalp as a pre-poo treatment, or smooth it over your wet and dry ends to lock in moisture and add shine.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: High
Key ingredients: Safflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, castor oil, argan oil, soybean oil, and kakadu plum seed oil (to moisturize and add shine)
Hair type: Best for super-dry, coarse, and/or tight curls
Glowing Customer Review: “I absolutely love this hair gloss. My hair looks super shiny and sleek with the perfect amount of slip for me. I also like the way this smells. I will definitely be repurchasing in the future.”
Best dry shampoo for curly hair
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo 50ml
Pros
- Formulated with charcoal to help neutralize scalp odors
- Free of alcohol, so it's gentler on curly hair
Cons
- Squeeze bottle can get messy, according to testers
Classic aerosol dry shampoos can be drying, thanks to the hefty dose of alcohol in their formula. This dry-shampoo powder, though, is not only alcohol-free, but also Curly Girl Method-approved (meaning no sulfates, silicones, or waxes), making it excellent for soaking up excess oil without being as drying as traditional dry shampoos. Just pump it into your roots, massage it in, and live your best curl life.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Low
Key ingredients: Rice starch, corn starch, kaolin, and tapioca starch (to absorb scalp oils)
Hair type: Best for any hair type that gets greasy
Glowing Customer Review: “This dry shampoo is amazing! It leaves my hair feeling like I just washed it and doesn’t cause build-up. I found that putting it in my hair and letting it sit for 5 to 10 minutes before rubbing it in gives me the best results. I have tried countless dry shampoos and nothing beats this!”
Best scalp serum for curly hair
Fable & Mane Sahascalp Amla Soothing Serum
Pros
- Filled with a mix of calming and moisturising plant oils and extracts
Cons
- May look greasy on finer hair types (so may need to apply before bed and shower in the morning)
If dry-scalp season is year-round for you, try this soothing scalp serum that uses a bajillion plant oils and natural extracts (see: sunflower oil, turmeric, amla fruit extract, and bakuchi) to lightly hydrate and calm your scalp without feeling too greasy or heavy.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Tumeric extract (anti-inflammatory); sunflower seed oil, rapeseed oil, black seed oil, moringa oil, and jojoba oil (moisturise)
Hair type: Best for drier, thicker, and/or tighter curl types (3c to 4c hair)
Glowing Customer Review: “I suffer from a flaky and itchy scalp. I applied it on dry hair before bed. I woke up, and it literally turned all the crap on my scalp into flakes. Once I washed my hair, no more flaking or itchy scalp. My hair was super shiny and smelled amazing, and my curls were defined and super-soft.”
Best treatment for damaged curly hair
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask 15ml
Hairstylist Haiya Eliza recommends this damage-repairing treatment to all of her clients who have previously coloured or chemically treated their hair. Why? Because it uses a blend of peptides that work on a molecular level to replicate and reconnect the broken structures within your hair strand (think: a magic "fix it" wand). The result? Stronger, healthier hair over time, like you used to have.
Just be sure not to overdo it: Twice a month, swap your regular conditioner with this mask. Rake it through your wet hair, wait four minutes before applying any additional products, and then style your curls as usual.
Curly Girl Method-approved? No
Moisture levels: None (meant for repair, not hydration)
Key ingredients: hydrolysed wheat protein and wheat starch (proteins to strengthen); sh-oligopeptide-78 (peptide to repair)
Hair type: Best for all hair and curl types
Glowing Customer Review: “No joke: This really repaired my bleach-damaged, curly hair and partly restored the curl pattern. It’s also much softer and less fragile feeling.”
Best leave-in cream for curly hair
Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème 177ml
If your nightmare is crunchy, stiff curls, try this ultra-hydrating leave-in cream. It has avocado oil (to smooth and seal the hair cuticle to help keep out humidity) and rice amino acids (to add shine and retain moisture). Smooth it over your damp curls, from root to tip, for soft definition and hold.
Curly Girl Method-approved? Yes
Moisture levels: Medium
Key ingredients: Avocado oil, soybean oil (moisturize); aloe (hydrates); hydrolyzed quinoa, wheat, and soy proteins (strengthen)
Hair type: Best for any hair type that gets greasy
Glowing Customer Review: “I absolutely love this curl cream, it defines my curls without leaving them crunchy. It’s also super lightweight, so it doesn’t weigh them down either.”
How can I enhance my curly hair?
Enhancing your natural curl pattern can require a mix of steps, including:
- Using the right curl-defining products (like the creams, gels, and sprays above).
- Experimenting with different curl techniques, like the Curly Girl Method or the LOC method.
- Limiting any damaging habits, like using heat tools, colouring your hair, or chemically treating it or straightening it.
- Getting a proper curl cut to remove damage and enhance your natural curls (really – this one can completely change your hair).
- Learning the best styling techniques for your specific hair type. A few of the most popular? Squish to condish (on both type-4 hair and on looser curls); the bowl method; and then a mix of application and scrunching techniques (see: this helpful visual).
What What type of product is good for curly hair?
Again, there’s no universal “best” curly hair product. Instead, think about the ingredients that might work best for your hair type. A product rich in oils and butters will leave your hair feeling more moisturised, soft, and detangled (especially the higher they are on the ingredient list). Meanwhile, a product filled with humectants (see: aloe vera, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid) will help form a lightweight film around your hair strand to keep your curls hydrated throughout the day.
What products should curly hair avoid?
The specific products someone with curly hair should avoid will differ depending on their dryness levels, curl type, and damage. In general, hairstylist Haiya Eliza recommends “staying away from anything that has alcohol in it, because it can dry out your hair.” Another one of her no-nos? Intense sulphates (talkin’ to you, sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate), can commonly be found in clarifying shampoos and can strip your hair of its natural oils and moisture.
The products to avoid will also come down to your hair porosity (i.e., how porous your curls are when absorbing and retaining moisture). Low-porosity curls have difficulties absorbing heavy oils, butters, and even water itself, leading to build-up, excess grease, and limpness, so you’ll want to avoid overly rich and heavy products, opting instead for lightweight formulas.
On the other side of the spectrum, high-porosity curls tend to be naturally dry and damaged, meaning they have trouble holding onto moisture and need to be sealed with oils, butters, and conditioners (which means avoiding anything deemed as lightweight or oil-free). Not sure of your porosity? Take this Curlsbot porosity quiz to figure it out.
What can I put on frizzy curly hair?
Let’s be clear: Frizz is normal, natural, and literally unavoidable (to some extent) with curly hair, which is why we're solidly on Team Frizz at Cosmo. But! If you're not big on your own frizz and flyways, you can always look for products formulated with moisturising and sealing oils and butters, like shea butter, jojoba oil, and avocado oil.
Their moisturizing levels encourage your curl pattern, while their “sealing” aspect will help protect against humidity that can lead to frizz. Hairstylist Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth also recommends incorporating a curl cream and/or gel into your routine to help smooth your hair and add definition at the same time.
